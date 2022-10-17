ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USI partnering with pregnancy criminalization expert

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three USI departments are partnering with a pregnancy criminalization expert to talk reproductive rights.

The University of Southern Indiana Gender Studies Department, Center for Social Justice Education and the College of Liberal Arts are hosting the second of a two-part virtual series, “Your Reproductive Rights After Dobbs,” at 3:30 p.m. on October 19 via Zoom . The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. This event is free and open to the public at no charge.

Dr. Grace Howard, Assistant Professor of Justice Studies at San José State University, is an expert on the criminalization of pregnancy. Her talk, titled “The Pregnancy Police: Conceiving Crime, Arresting Personhood,” will discuss the legal ramifications of policing pregnancy.

According to Howard, a wave of state legislation restricting the right to abortion has drawn attention to the contingency of rights of pregnant people. However, the regulation and criminalization of pregnant bodies in the United States began many years before.

Drawing from original research in criminal cases, including notable family court hearings, lawsuits and news reports, Howard explores some of the ways in which pregnant people have become subject to surveillance, regulation and control.

For more information, please contact Denise Lynn at 812-465-1095 or dmlynn1@usi.edu .

