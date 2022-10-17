Read full article on original website
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
Search underway for missing Durham man last seen Thursday night at his home
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are looking for a missing man. Tommy Watkins, 72, was last seen Thursday night in his home on Redwood Drive north of Mannix Road, the sheriff’s office said. Watkins has cognitive impairment and medical...
cbs17
1 hurt in crash between Raleigh fire engine, motorcycle, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a crash between a Raleigh fire engine and a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon. At about 1:08 p.m., officers said they were called to the 4400 block of Six Forks Road to find a motorcyclist hurt from the crash. The...
Missing Durham man found without any apparent injuries, taken to hospital for assessment
DURHAM, N.C. — Update. Authorities found a missing Durham man and took him to an area hospital for an assessment, according to the Durham County Sheriff's Office. Tommy Watkins, 72, didn't appear to have any severe injuries, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office thanked first responders and recovery...
Thieves smash window, steal from North Carolina church
The pastor at Iglesia Pentecostal Ebenezer doesn't want what happened Thursday night to happen again.
cbs17
Wake Forest becomes the newest NC town to push for a social district
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest is the newest North Carolina town to submit a proposal for a social district. A social district, or a designated area people can take alcohol to go and drink it while walking down the street, has become popular in cities such as Raleigh and Durham, but is also being considered in places such as Fayetteville and eastern parts of the state.
cbs17
‘Way too fast’: Teen driving nearly 100 mph crashes into home near Zebulon, displacing family, NC trooper says
MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen driver traveling about 100 mph crashed into a home in Johnston County late Friday night, displacing at least five members of a family who live there, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 11:57 p.m., troopers said they were called to...
cbs17
These lanes are closing on Interstate 540 in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 540 in Raleigh is preparing to close a few lanes this weekend and into next week for maintenance work, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Crews are planning to close two out of three lanes of I-540 West past the Buffaloe Road...
wfxrtv.com
North Carolina man charged with murder of Bedford Co. woman
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A North Carolina man is being charged with second-degree murder for the death of a Bedford County woman. On Friday, Oct. 7 the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to Madison View Drive in the Forest Area to find a 28-year-old woman unresponsive. The woman was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital where she passed away the next day. She was identified as Katlyn Montgomery.
Man killed after fiery crash on Brookcove Road in Stokes Co.
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man died in a fiery crash after his car ran off a road and crashed into a tree in Stokes County, according to Troopers. North Carolina State Troopers were called to Brookcove Road around 2:41 a.m. A man was traveling South before approaching and intersection. That's when he ran off the road and struck a tree. The vehicle caught on fire and the man died at the scene.
jocoreport.com
Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase
SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
chapelboro.com
Hillsborough Police Charge Efland Man in Overdose Death
The Hillsborough Police Department announced an arrest in a fatal overdose case on Friday afternoon, charging the man who allegedly sold drugs to the deceased. A release from the department said 36-year-old Walter Wrenn faces a charge of felony death by distribution in connection to a death from May 20 of this year. Wrenn, who is an Efland resident, was already incarcerated in the Orange County Detention Center on unrelated charges when the Hillsborough Police made their arrest.
North Carolina men arrested in fentanyl sting that yielded enough to kill 2.7 million people, Florida sheriff says
Several pounds of the fentanyl in the bust was hidden in a Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal box and a yellow Igloo cooler.
Missing Durham County man found after extensive search, Sheriff's office confirms
72-year-old Tommy Watkins was found just after midnight. He's at the hospital to be checked out, the Durham County Sheriff's Office said.
Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina
Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
Driver crashes in North Carolina after I-40 chase tops 150 mph, troopers say
The chase began in Durham County and moved into Wake County -- with the crash happening in south Raleigh.
North Carolina police seek public’s help in cold case murder of man who was driving, leading to crash that injured 5 others
Demeico Sowell Jr., 20, was killed while he was driving early on the night before Thanksgiving nearly two years ago.
2 new movies filming in North Carolina with combined budgets of $30 million
North Carolina officials announced on Friday two new movies are filming in the state with a combined budget of $30 million.
Friendly Avenue to temporarily close, will take effect Oct. 24
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A portion of Friendly Avenue is set to close on Monday, Oct. 24 in Greensboro, according to city officials. Officials said a block of Friendly Avenue between Elm Street and Davie Street will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday for a crane to be set up.
James Thompson, 16: Raleigh shooting victim was a fan of basketball, cooking, fishing
In the first funeral for victims of Raleigh’s mass shooting, the 16-year-old is remembered as a young entrepreneur interested in all sports.
