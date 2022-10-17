ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
1 hurt in crash between Raleigh fire engine, motorcycle, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a crash between a Raleigh fire engine and a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon. At about 1:08 p.m., officers said they were called to the 4400 block of Six Forks Road to find a motorcyclist hurt from the crash. The...
RALEIGH, NC
Wake Forest becomes the newest NC town to push for a social district

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest is the newest North Carolina town to submit a proposal for a social district. A social district, or a designated area people can take alcohol to go and drink it while walking down the street, has become popular in cities such as Raleigh and Durham, but is also being considered in places such as Fayetteville and eastern parts of the state.
WAKE FOREST, NC
These lanes are closing on Interstate 540 in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 540 in Raleigh is preparing to close a few lanes this weekend and into next week for maintenance work, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Crews are planning to close two out of three lanes of I-540 West past the Buffaloe Road...
RALEIGH, NC
North Carolina man charged with murder of Bedford Co. woman

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A North Carolina man is being charged with second-degree murder for the death of a Bedford County woman. On Friday, Oct. 7 the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to Madison View Drive in the Forest Area to find a 28-year-old woman unresponsive. The woman was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital where she passed away the next day. She was identified as Katlyn Montgomery.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Man killed after fiery crash on Brookcove Road in Stokes Co.

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man died in a fiery crash after his car ran off a road and crashed into a tree in Stokes County, according to Troopers. North Carolina State Troopers were called to Brookcove Road around 2:41 a.m. A man was traveling South before approaching and intersection. That's when he ran off the road and struck a tree. The vehicle caught on fire and the man died at the scene.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase

SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
SMITHFIELD, NC
Hillsborough Police Charge Efland Man in Overdose Death

The Hillsborough Police Department announced an arrest in a fatal overdose case on Friday afternoon, charging the man who allegedly sold drugs to the deceased. A release from the department said 36-year-old Walter Wrenn faces a charge of felony death by distribution in connection to a death from May 20 of this year. Wrenn, who is an Efland resident, was already incarcerated in the Orange County Detention Center on unrelated charges when the Hillsborough Police made their arrest.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina

Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
TARBORO, NC

