IONIA, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-A unique program set-up through students in the YAC (Youth Advisory Council) brings together high school students from across the state. Each year, students collaborate at Camp Roger to learn team building skills and philanthropic efforts that they then take back to their own communities. The initiative is put on through the Ionia County Intermediate School District. Click the video above to watch, and see how students and communities are being impacted in a positive way.

IONIA, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO