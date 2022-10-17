How fans are feeling about the season after Packers back-to-back losses

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With back-to-back losses for the Green Bay Packers, many fans are wondering if the Green and Gold still have what it takes to make the playoffs.

“I’m not happy about it,” said Dan Miller from Pennsylvania. “I’m a dedicated Green Bay Packers fan for 70 years, and it just breaks my heart to see them lose to the Jets. I think this might be the year we don’t make the playoffs.”

The Packers fell to the New York Jets at home 10-27 on Sunday. With a 3-3 record and the division rival Minnesota Vikings leading the NFC North at 5-1, Green Bay is not playing at the level many fans expected at Week 6.

For some, they say Aaron Rodgers is not playing like the person who won league MVP the last 2 seasons.

Mayra Titus from Illinois says, “There were some plays that could’ve been better if the ball was thrown perfectly up a little bit.”

Miller also says because Rodgers is still healing from a thumb injury suffered in the loss against the Giants, “he wasn’t the same Aaron Rodgers.”

In addition to number 12, some people do not think the offense has gotten into a rhythm.

Jae Wilkes from England says, “I don’t think the offense is gelling. I don’t think they’re connecting with [Rodgers]. There were guys that were open and he didn’t seem to spot them.”

However, Packer Nation never loses hope even through the darkest of times.

Rich Marlow from Ohio says, “Aaron’s still the GOAT. I think he needs to project that onto the receivers and trust in them that they’re going to make catches.”

The Green Bay Packers play the Washington Commanders in DC on Sunday, October 23rd at 12:00pm CT.

