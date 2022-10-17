ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commercial Observer

Azora Exan Sells Boerum Hill Residential Building to Dermot Company for $45M

Azora Exan​​ sold its luxury Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, residential building to The Dermot Company for a nearly $7 million loss, property records show. The company — a joint venture between the Spanish firm Azora and Miami-based Exan Capital — offloaded The Bergen at 316 Bergen Street to Dermot for $45.4 million in a deal that closed Wednesday, according to property records made public Thursday.
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

Downtown Flushing Site Sells to Condo Developer for $48M

A Queens developer has acquired a building in Downtown Flushing this week with plans to redevelop the site into a condominium building. Hang Dong Zhang purchased 138-28 Northern Boulevard, a 13,702-square-foot building, for $48 million from Kit Realty, which has owned the property for over 30 years, according to brokers RIPCO Real Estate.
FLUSHING, NY
Commercial Observer

Camera Maker Leica Plans a Meatpacking District Flagship

Pricey camera manufacturer Leica is opening a new Meatpacking District flagship, complete with a gallery, classroom and outdoor space. The German camera maker leased an entire 4,000-square-foot building at 406 West 13th Street, landlord Aurora Capital Associates confirmed to Commercial Observer. Asking rent in the 10-year, triple-net lease was $400 a square foot, according to Aurora.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Teso Life Department Store Headed to Bayside, Queens

Teso Life is saying konnichiwa to its 10th New York City location in Bayside, Queens. The Japanese department store inked a 15-year deal to open a 12,000-square-foot outpost at 42-19 Bell Boulevard early next year, according to Katz & Associates’ Daniel DePasquale, who brokered the lease for Paulipark Associates, both the tenant and landlord. Asking rent was $75 per square foot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Construction Spending Strong in NYC, But City Still Lacks New Housing

Construction spending in New York City could reach as high as $86 billion in 2022, up from $38 billion in 2021, but there still isn’t enough housing in the mix. That’s what the New York Building Congress illustrated in its 2022-2024 New York City Construction Outlook released Wednesday, predicting construction spending could reach a total of $270 billion over the next three years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

First Citizens Bank Lends $73M on Planned Gowanus Multifamily Project

Quinlan Development Group has landed $73.4 million of construction financing to build a planned mixed-use residential tower in a newly rezoned Brooklyn neighborhood, according to property records. First Citizens Bank provided the loan for Quinlan’s 17-story project at 374 Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn’s Gowanus neighborhood. The site, which was previously...
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

Blockchain Startup, Creative Studio Lease Offices at The Breeze in East Williamsburg

Hudson Companies has attracted a blockchain startup and creative firm to The Breeze, its colorful warehouse-to-office conversion in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn at 315 Meserole Street. BlockApps, which specializes in using Web3 and blockchain technology to develop solutions for various industries, leased 6,886 square feet for two years on the first...
