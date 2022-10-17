Read full article on original website
Commercial Observer
Birch Group and 2020 Vision Land $328M for 101 Hudson Street in Jersey City
A partnership between Mark Meisner of the Birch Group and Abe Greenhut of 2020 Vision has landed $328 million in financing for the purchase of 101 Hudson Street, a Class A office tower in Jersey City, NJ., the joint venture announced today. SKW provided the $250 million commercial mortgage-backed securities...
Commercial Observer
Azora Exan Sells Boerum Hill Residential Building to Dermot Company for $45M
Azora Exan sold its luxury Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, residential building to The Dermot Company for a nearly $7 million loss, property records show. The company — a joint venture between the Spanish firm Azora and Miami-based Exan Capital — offloaded The Bergen at 316 Bergen Street to Dermot for $45.4 million in a deal that closed Wednesday, according to property records made public Thursday.
Commercial Observer
Downtown Flushing Site Sells to Condo Developer for $48M
A Queens developer has acquired a building in Downtown Flushing this week with plans to redevelop the site into a condominium building. Hang Dong Zhang purchased 138-28 Northern Boulevard, a 13,702-square-foot building, for $48 million from Kit Realty, which has owned the property for over 30 years, according to brokers RIPCO Real Estate.
Commercial Observer
Camera Maker Leica Plans a Meatpacking District Flagship
Pricey camera manufacturer Leica is opening a new Meatpacking District flagship, complete with a gallery, classroom and outdoor space. The German camera maker leased an entire 4,000-square-foot building at 406 West 13th Street, landlord Aurora Capital Associates confirmed to Commercial Observer. Asking rent in the 10-year, triple-net lease was $400 a square foot, according to Aurora.
Commercial Observer
Teso Life Department Store Headed to Bayside, Queens
Teso Life is saying konnichiwa to its 10th New York City location in Bayside, Queens. The Japanese department store inked a 15-year deal to open a 12,000-square-foot outpost at 42-19 Bell Boulevard early next year, according to Katz & Associates’ Daniel DePasquale, who brokered the lease for Paulipark Associates, both the tenant and landlord. Asking rent was $75 per square foot.
Commercial Observer
SL Green, Caesars Pursuing Gaming License for Casino in Times Square
SL Green Realty and Caesars Entertainment are looking to run the table in Times Square in a bet to win one of New York’s downstate gaming licenses, after SL Green lost its original casino partner Hard Rock Cafe. The firms are proposing redeveloping 1515 Broadway into a casino and...
Commercial Observer
Construction Spending Strong in NYC, But City Still Lacks New Housing
Construction spending in New York City could reach as high as $86 billion in 2022, up from $38 billion in 2021, but there still isn’t enough housing in the mix. That’s what the New York Building Congress illustrated in its 2022-2024 New York City Construction Outlook released Wednesday, predicting construction spending could reach a total of $270 billion over the next three years.
Commercial Observer
First Citizens Bank Lends $73M on Planned Gowanus Multifamily Project
Quinlan Development Group has landed $73.4 million of construction financing to build a planned mixed-use residential tower in a newly rezoned Brooklyn neighborhood, according to property records. First Citizens Bank provided the loan for Quinlan’s 17-story project at 374 Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn’s Gowanus neighborhood. The site, which was previously...
Commercial Observer
Blockchain Startup, Creative Studio Lease Offices at The Breeze in East Williamsburg
Hudson Companies has attracted a blockchain startup and creative firm to The Breeze, its colorful warehouse-to-office conversion in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn at 315 Meserole Street. BlockApps, which specializes in using Web3 and blockchain technology to develop solutions for various industries, leased 6,886 square feet for two years on the first...
