JEROME, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday at 8:53 p.m. on Interstate 84 at mile marker 163, in Jerome County. A 32-year-old female from Meridian was traveling westbound on I84 in a 2012 freightliner semi-truck when she left the roadway, went through the median, rolled, and landed in the eastbound lanes of travel. A 57-year-old female from Gooding was traveling eastbound in a Nissan hatchback and struck the semi-truck. The Nissan became disabled in the lane of travel. A 33-year-old male from Pensacola, Florida was traveling eastbound in a 2023 freightliner semi-truck and struck the disabled Nissan.

JEROME, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO