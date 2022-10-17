ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex Legends Player Shows Genius Way to Get Kills With Newcastle

A Reddit clip has been making its rounds on the internet showing a genius way to use Newcastle's ultimate ability to secure kills. With over 20 different legends to choose from and a plethora of abilities to use, it is no wonder that some players have thought of incredible ways to secure kills in Apex Legends. One of the newest heroes added to the game was Newcastle in season 13 and while his character has always been about aiding his team through his shields and defensive play, one player on Reddit managed to show off an interesting offensive use of Newcastle's ultimate ability.
Sheraldo Becker FIFA 23: How to Complete the Rulebreakers SBC

Sheraldo Becker FIFA 23 Rulebreakers SBC is now live during the Team 2 portion of the Ultimate Team promotion. Rulebreakers is an annual FIFA Ultimate Team promotion in which EA Sports changes how players operate by shifting their statistics around. A player will receive a decrease in a certain area to facilitate upgrades in other areas. Another aspect of the promotion are Rulebreaker Player Picks in which players have the choice between two different promotional items after completing an SBC set.
Apex Legends Player Makes a Shield Cell in Their Art Class

It's hard to deny that when it comes to anything related to popular video games such as Apex Legends, recreating any of their commonly seen items in real life is pretty darn cool. That's exactly what has gone pretty viral on the r/apexlegends subreddit in recent days as one fan...
FIFA 23 Out of Position Promotion and Card Design Leaked

A new FIFA 23 promotion called Out of Position has apparently been leaked on Twitter by Fut_Scoreboard. Reputable FIFA leaker FutSheriff also retweeted the post. The new promotion, Out of Position, by name alone would imply that the next promotion will feature players with new positions. EA Sports changed how squad chemistry and player positioning works in FIFA 23 by removing links in squads. In doing so, players who were traditionally locked into a spectrum of positions either down the left, middle or right of a squad builder, now have a base position and potentially multiple other positions.
