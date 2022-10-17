ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisburg, KS

Wildcats rally to beat Broncos for league title

LOUISBURG – A drive to remember propelled the Louisburg Wildcats to a 20-17 comeback victory against the Spring Hill Broncos for the Frontier League title. Louisburg marched the ball 80 yards on seven plays in 58 seconds to turn a 17-13 deficit into a three-point, 20-17, senior night victory at Wildcat Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21.
LOUISBURG, KS
Panther football team suffers tough loss on senior night

PAOLA – The Paola Panthers took a tough 35-0 loss against the Eudora Cardinals in their final regular season home game. Paola was held to 114 yards of total offense in the Frontier League contest Friday, Oct. 21.
PAOLA, KS
Lady Trojans give fond farewell to volleyball seniors

OSAWATOMIE – The Lady Trojan volleyball team wrapped up the regular season on its home court, celebrating their seniors on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Between matches against Wellsville and Prairie View, Osawatomie recognized seniors and their parents.
OSAWATOMIE, KS
Paola soccer posts 2-0 shutout on senior night

PAOLA – The Panther soccer team recognized seniors and their parents during halftime of the team’s final regular season home game against Fort Scott. It was a balmy 45 degrees when the game started Tuesday, Oct.18.
PAOLA, KS
Dee Anne Witt Mendel

Dee Anne Witt Mendel passed away October 18th at KU Medical Center. Dee Anne was born February 24, 1959, to Glenn and Marjorie (Dees) Witt. She graduated from Paola High School in 1977. She married Jim Mendel in 1991.
PAOLA, KS

