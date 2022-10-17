Read full article on original website
Wildcats rally to beat Broncos for league title
LOUISBURG – A drive to remember propelled the Louisburg Wildcats to a 20-17 comeback victory against the Spring Hill Broncos for the Frontier League title. Louisburg marched the ball 80 yards on seven plays in 58 seconds to turn a 17-13 deficit into a three-point, 20-17, senior night victory at Wildcat Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21.
Paola volleyball team rallies to beat Ottawa in substate finals
PAOLA – The Paola Lady Panther volleyball team has plans for next weekend. Paola defeated Topeka-Hayden and Ottawa in straight sets, two games to none, to win the Class 4A substate championship Saturday, Oct. 22.
Panther football team suffers tough loss on senior night
PAOLA – The Paola Panthers took a tough 35-0 loss against the Eudora Cardinals in their final regular season home game. Paola was held to 114 yards of total offense in the Frontier League contest Friday, Oct. 21.
Lady Trojans give fond farewell to volleyball seniors
OSAWATOMIE – The Lady Trojan volleyball team wrapped up the regular season on its home court, celebrating their seniors on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Between matches against Wellsville and Prairie View, Osawatomie recognized seniors and their parents.
Paola soccer posts 2-0 shutout on senior night
PAOLA – The Panther soccer team recognized seniors and their parents during halftime of the team’s final regular season home game against Fort Scott. It was a balmy 45 degrees when the game started Tuesday, Oct.18.
Dee Anne Witt Mendel
Dee Anne Witt Mendel passed away October 18th at KU Medical Center. Dee Anne was born February 24, 1959, to Glenn and Marjorie (Dees) Witt. She graduated from Paola High School in 1977. She married Jim Mendel in 1991.
‘Why me?’: University of Kansas physicist thought $800,000 MacArthur genius grant was a prank
Steven Prohira, a physicist and assistant professor at the University of Kansas, received an $800,000 grant from the MacArthur Foundation for his work in detecting ultra-high energy neutrino particles. (Lily O'Shea Becker for Kansas Reflector)
