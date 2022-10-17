LOUISBURG – A drive to remember propelled the Louisburg Wildcats to a 20-17 comeback victory against the Spring Hill Broncos for the Frontier League title. Louisburg marched the ball 80 yards on seven plays in 58 seconds to turn a 17-13 deficit into a three-point, 20-17, senior night victory at Wildcat Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21.

LOUISBURG, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO