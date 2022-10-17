Read full article on original website
Jail officials across Pennsylvania sound alarm as mental health crisis puts people at risk, survey finds
A statewide survey of county jails by Spotlight PA and the Pittsburgh Institute for Nonprofit Journalism revealed many facilities admit they are not equipped for the growing mental health crisis. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and...
Pennsylvania’s hospitals are in crisis. How will Shapiro, Mastriano address this growing issue?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Hahnemann University Hospital’s closure back in 2019 left shockwaves in Philadelphia and was a sign of worsening things to come. Chester County kicked off 2021 with five hospitals. In less than a year, the rural county was...
How well a death in Pennsylvania will be investigated depends largely on where someone dies
STATE COLLEGE — In one Pennsylvania county, the coroner’s office relies on an autopsy facility with rusted equipment that does not meet federal workplace standards. The contracted forensic pathologists there perform more than 325 autopsies a year. A coroner in another county claimed his part-time deputies don’t really...
State Sen. Camera Bartolotta urged Pennsylvania health department to drop out of fracking public health forum, letter shows
Department says letter had 'nothing to do' with decision to withdraw. A week before the Department of Health and the University of Pittsburgh dropped out of a forum on a pair of public health studies focused on fracking, a local state legislator sent a letter to the health department urging the department not to attend.
John Fetterman’s doctor says he is well enough to serve in public office
In an effort to address ongoing political attacks on his health, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman released a letter from his doctor Wednesday saying that he was healthy enough to serve in the Senate. Fetterman is “recovering well from his stroke and his health has continued to improve,” said...
Dear Dr. Oz: Life in Pennsylvania prisons is not what you picture
Dear Dr. Oz: You Know Nothing about the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s criminal justice system for those serving life sentences. Now the Truth: In Pennsylvania the Board of Pardons hears an inmate’s plea for clemency. If a majority of the board of five approves the application, it is the governor who declares a yes or no. Pennsylvanians should not believe the Oz ad.
Inmate Found Dead In Central PA Prison
An inmate was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at a State Correctional Institution in central Pennsylvania, prison authorities told Daily Voice on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Kenneth Eugene McLaughlin, 44, previously of 164 West Jamestown Road, Hempfield Township, was found unresponsive in his cell during staff rounds that morning, Acting...
Let’s get serious about ending prudent pay in Pennsylvania | Opinion
Lawmakers should pass the bill before the end of the year. The post Let’s get serious about ending prudent pay in Pennsylvania | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania drinking water violations: Organizations who failed to notify the public
The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, become more difficult or impossible to achieve.
Pennsylvania Agencies Highlight Availability Of Naloxone at State Parks
During a discussion at Pine Grove Furnace State Park, PA agencies highlighted the availability of naloxone and reminded Pennsylvanians to keep the medication on hand to combat overdose deaths and save lives.
One-on-one with Republican Senate Candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz
The polls between Dr. Oz and Democratic candidate John Fetterman have tightened leading into the final weeks of this race. Oz says he believes the race will come down to the issues of crime, the economy and the border.
Pennsylvania election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on rural health care, broadband, and agriculture
The winner of the 2022 Pennsylvania race for governor will have the authority to address a wide range of issues affecting roughly 3.4 million people. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
Pennsylvania State Senate approves new requirement for high school students
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - State lawmakers are moving forward on a new requirement for high school students. It would give them a course in living as an adult in the modern world. The state senate approved the bill that requires students to take classes teaching economics and personal finance. Those courses include credit management, learning about interest and borrowing money, mortgages, and more. It now heads to the state house.
Pennsylvania's Healthcare Systems Receive Massive Upgrade
Healthcare is a vital part of everyday life, however, some of its practices are a bit archaic. Thankfully, there is a new system in place to make medical visits smoother than ever.
Pennsylvania State Police make 5 arrests, give 168 tickets during local enforcement action
Pennsylvania State Police from Troop M made five arrests -- four for driving under the influence and one involving drugs -- during a traffic enforcement effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. There were also 168 traffic tickets issued and 76 warnings across the Bethlehem-based troop’s coverage area in...
Pennsylvania’s pandemic water aid program will end Oct. 28
A $43 million federally-funded water assistance program for Pennsylvanians will end later this month. The last day to apply to the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program is Oct. 28. The program opened in January and soon will have given out roughly $38.2 million in aid, state human service officials estimate,...
Appalachian Commission sends $7M for workforce projects in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – The Appalachian Regional Commission has announced almost $50 million in grants across the 13-state region, and Pennsylvania will receive $7 million to encourage economic growth. Nine projects in Pennsylvania will receive about $50,000 to $1.5 million for workforce training, manufacturing, child care and feasibility studies...
Black women voters are hosting a candidates forum in Harrisburg, but no Republicans have accepted their invitation | Social Views
Black women are a pivotal voting bloc in Pennsylvania, so you would think when some of their most powerful organizations hold an election forum, candidates from all parties would be falling over themselves to get through the door. You would be wrong.
Welcome to the Next Step in the WITF Journey
Since 1964, WITF has been Central Pennsylvania’s home for public media. Over the years, we’ve changed to meet our community’s needs – and change is happening once again. Our only agenda is you, so we’re taking a new approach to share inspiring stories about you and...
Pennsylvania doesn’t live up to its potential for turning innovation into jobs, new report finds
Pennsylvania universities so often receive plaudits for their research in advanced fields that the praise has practically become background noise. But a new study digs into the economic impact of that work, and it finds the Keystone State lags when it comes to turning academic breakthroughs into jobs. The Brookings...
