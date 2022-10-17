ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Georgia-Pacific closes facility in Oshkosh, 38 jobs eliminated

By Alice Reid
 5 days ago
In a letter to the Wisconsin DWD, Georgia-Pacific said it's permanently closing its entire Oshkosh packaging facility.

The Atlanta-based company said all jobs are being eliminated as a result of the closure. Layoffs went into effect Monday. About 38 jobs were eliminated.

Georgia-Pacific said some employees might stay on past the layoff date to assist with the facility shutdown. The company said all affected employees would get at least 60 days' pay with benefits in accordance with state standards.

The manufacturing company has other facilities in Wisconsin, including Green Bay. The company broke ground on a $500 million addition to its Green Bay mill on South Broadway this past summer.

