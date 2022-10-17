ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Lt. Gov. Burkhead introduces bill changing Nevada school board appointments

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead has introduced legislation changing how school board members are appointed in the state of Nevada. The bill will come under consideration by the legislature in 2023 and will make it so that each County Commission would appoint the School Board President.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Officer Involved Shooting at Sparks Police Department

There was an officer involved shooting at the Sparks Police Department Tuesday morning. Just before 3 a.m., a Sergeant with the Sparks Police Department encountered an armed man outside of their station. The man had already fired his handgun. After several hours of negotiations, officers fired shots after the subject...
SPARKS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Early voting for the 2022 general election begins Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Early voting for the upcoming general election begins Saturday, Oct. 22, and runs through Friday, Nov. 4, in Nevada. The midterm election is Nov. 8. Clark County residents will be able to vote at more than 80 locations throughout the county, but you have to be registered in the county where you cast your vote.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Nevada State Police Investigate Fatal Crash on I-80 East Near Mustang

An investigation is underway after a deadly multi-car crash on I-80 near Mustang early Thursday morning. Nevada State Police says the crash happened right after 6 a.m. on Thursday, east of Sparks. NSP says witnesses reported a black Volvo speeding westbound on I-80 when it clipped a van trying to...
SPARKS, NV
krcrtv.com

Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties

KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Fox5 KVVU

Weekend event organizers keeping an eye on wind warnings in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Events across the Las Vegas Valley are either being altered or canceled due to the strong winds moving in late Saturday morning. Downtown Summerlin is scrapping its farmers market and Parade of Mischief Saturday. Vintage Market Days will only happen on Sunday this weekend but will have extended hours.
LAS VEGAS, NV
fox10phoenix.com

Feds tells Arizona to remove shipping containers along border wall. We have why

The Bureau of Reclamation sent the letter last week, calling for the existing containers near the desert city of Yuma to be removed and no new ones placed. The letter says the bureau wants to prevent conflicts with two federal contracts already awarded and two more pending to fill two border wall gaps near the Morelos Dam in the Yuma area.
YUMA, AZ
2news.com

Two people found dead inside home near Stead, police say

Reno Police say two people were found dead in a home near Stead Saturday night. At around 8:08 p.m. Saturday, October 15, officers with the Reno Police Department were dispatched to Corrigan way for a report of two people unresponsive inside a residence. Reno Police tell us the two people...
RENO, NV
sierrawave.net

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Seeks Public Comment on Proposal to List and Designate Critical Habitat for Two Salamander Species in Sierra Nevada

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking public comment on its proposal to provide protections and designate critical habitat under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) for two slender salamanders living in California’s southern Sierra Nevada. Using the best available science, the Service evaluated the status of three salamanders...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
CBS Denver

Grizzly bear attacks two men who surprised it in Wyoming: "It was horrific"

Cody, Wyoming — - A grizzly bear attacked and injured two men who apparently surprised the bruin while they were recreating in the Shoshone National Forest in northwestern Wyoming, state wildlife officials said Monday.The encounter happened Saturday while the men were off a trail and searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in the forest southeast of Yellowstone National Park, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said.Both are sophomores and members of the Northwest College wrestling team in Powell, Wyoming, reports CBS Billings, Montana affiliate KTVQ-TV. They were with two other teammates but were separated from them when the...
EVANSTON, WY
Post Register

Eight earthquakes in Idaho in last 30 days

Boise, IDAHO (CBS2) - There have been eight earthquakes in the last 30 days in Idaho with a magnitude 2.5 or higher. All of them have been in the Sawtooth or Salmon River mountains in Central Idaho. Idaho's Public Health Preparedness and Response Section Manager, Denise Kern, says most of...
IDAHO STATE

