Fox5 KVVU
Son of Nevada State Senator Pat Spearman accused in North Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The son of Nevada Senator Pat Spearman is accused in a shooting Thursday night in North Las Vegas. According to police, Naonche Tamar Osborne, 21, was accused in a shooting that occurred at about 6:43 p.m. Thursday at a residence near the 4100 block of Erinbird.
Fox5 KVVU
Man wanted in Las Vegas woman’s death now also wanted in Arizona homicide
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who is wanted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in connection with the death of a woman following a dispute is now also wanted by authorities in Arizona. On Wednesday, Las Vegas police advised that they were searching for Hunter Allen McGuire,...
Fox5 KVVU
Lt. Gov. Burkhead introduces bill changing Nevada school board appointments
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead has introduced legislation changing how school board members are appointed in the state of Nevada. The bill will come under consideration by the legislature in 2023 and will make it so that each County Commission would appoint the School Board President.
2news.com
Officer Involved Shooting at Sparks Police Department
There was an officer involved shooting at the Sparks Police Department Tuesday morning. Just before 3 a.m., a Sergeant with the Sparks Police Department encountered an armed man outside of their station. The man had already fired his handgun. After several hours of negotiations, officers fired shots after the subject...
Fox5 KVVU
Early voting for the 2022 general election begins Saturday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Early voting for the upcoming general election begins Saturday, Oct. 22, and runs through Friday, Nov. 4, in Nevada. The midterm election is Nov. 8. Clark County residents will be able to vote at more than 80 locations throughout the county, but you have to be registered in the county where you cast your vote.
Boy Dies From Brain-Eating Amoeba He May Have Gotten From Arizona Lake
The boy may have been exposed to the amoeba in Arizona.
3 inmates die in 11 days at 3 California prisons, officials say
Two inmates killed a third inmate at a Northern California prison, authorities said, the third such slaying in two weeks at three separate prisons.
Fox5 KVVU
SNWA discusses drinking water after boy dies from brain-eating amoeba likely contracted at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Health officials say a Clark County boy died from a brain-eating amoeba after they believe he was exposed on the Arizona side of Lake Mead in early October. The CDC notified the Southern Nevada Health District that Naegleria fowleri was confirmed as the cause of...
2news.com
Nevada State Police Investigate Fatal Crash on I-80 East Near Mustang
An investigation is underway after a deadly multi-car crash on I-80 near Mustang early Thursday morning. Nevada State Police says the crash happened right after 6 a.m. on Thursday, east of Sparks. NSP says witnesses reported a black Volvo speeding westbound on I-80 when it clipped a van trying to...
mynews4.com
Stalled murder case now an issue in Lyon County District Attorney race
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A loving mother and an avid baseball fan. Those are just a couple of ways Sierra Ceccarelli is remembered by family and friends. It's been an agonizing six years for those who knew and loved her. Six years since she was...
krcrtv.com
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties
KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cause of death released for Kiely Rodni, missing California teen found in reservoir
The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced that the death of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni resulted from drowning after her vehicle crashed in the Prosser Creek Reservoir. The Truckee teen had been missing for two weeks and was the focus of a massive search in August before her remains...
Opinion: We need to start calling this drought what it really is
Utah’s ‘historic drought’ is caused by climate change with higher temperatures and less precipitation in the winters. The growing poplulation adds to the strain on Utah’s water.
Fox5 KVVU
Weekend event organizers keeping an eye on wind warnings in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Events across the Las Vegas Valley are either being altered or canceled due to the strong winds moving in late Saturday morning. Downtown Summerlin is scrapping its farmers market and Parade of Mischief Saturday. Vintage Market Days will only happen on Sunday this weekend but will have extended hours.
fox10phoenix.com
Feds tells Arizona to remove shipping containers along border wall. We have why
The Bureau of Reclamation sent the letter last week, calling for the existing containers near the desert city of Yuma to be removed and no new ones placed. The letter says the bureau wants to prevent conflicts with two federal contracts already awarded and two more pending to fill two border wall gaps near the Morelos Dam in the Yuma area.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County issues air quality dust advisory for Las Vegas Valley on Saturday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued a dust advisory for the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday due to elevated levels of blowing dust due as a result of high winds in the forecast for the area. Officials advise that unhealthy levels of...
2news.com
Two people found dead inside home near Stead, police say
Reno Police say two people were found dead in a home near Stead Saturday night. At around 8:08 p.m. Saturday, October 15, officers with the Reno Police Department were dispatched to Corrigan way for a report of two people unresponsive inside a residence. Reno Police tell us the two people...
sierrawave.net
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Seeks Public Comment on Proposal to List and Designate Critical Habitat for Two Salamander Species in Sierra Nevada
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking public comment on its proposal to provide protections and designate critical habitat under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) for two slender salamanders living in California’s southern Sierra Nevada. Using the best available science, the Service evaluated the status of three salamanders...
Grizzly bear attacks two men who surprised it in Wyoming: "It was horrific"
Cody, Wyoming — - A grizzly bear attacked and injured two men who apparently surprised the bruin while they were recreating in the Shoshone National Forest in northwestern Wyoming, state wildlife officials said Monday.The encounter happened Saturday while the men were off a trail and searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in the forest southeast of Yellowstone National Park, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said.Both are sophomores and members of the Northwest College wrestling team in Powell, Wyoming, reports CBS Billings, Montana affiliate KTVQ-TV. They were with two other teammates but were separated from them when the...
Post Register
Eight earthquakes in Idaho in last 30 days
Boise, IDAHO (CBS2) - There have been eight earthquakes in the last 30 days in Idaho with a magnitude 2.5 or higher. All of them have been in the Sawtooth or Salmon River mountains in Central Idaho. Idaho's Public Health Preparedness and Response Section Manager, Denise Kern, says most of...
