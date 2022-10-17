ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WKU Athletics

Three Hilltoppers Tabbed to Preseason All-Conference Team

DALLAS – WKU Hilltopper Basketball had three Hilltoppers picked for the Conference USA Preseason All-Conference team: sixth year senior Emmanuel Akot, senior Jamarion Sharp and junior Dayvion McKnight. WKU was the only team of the 11 squads in the league to have three players as preseason picks, the maximum number any program could attain on the 10-man team.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKU Athletics

WKU Soccer Travels to Rice for Thursday Night Matchup

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Soccer will play its last weekend road series of the regular season with a trip to Texas this week. First up is Rice on Thursday night in Houston followed by a match against UTSA on Sunday afternoon. Game Info. WKU (6-6-3, 3-3-1 C-USA) vs....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKU Athletics

Grindstaff, Arnold Earn Golfer of the Week Honors

DALLAS – WKU Golf swept the Conference USA Golfer of the Week awards, presented by Blenders Eyewear. Hilltopper Golf sophomore Riley Grindstaff won the weekly honor for the second time in his career while Lady Topper Golf senior Sarah Arnold picked up her first honor ever and the second for the program this season.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKU Athletics

Two Lady Toppers Earn Top-10 Finishes in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Two Lady Toppers of WKU Women's Golf notched top-10 finishes at The Southern on Wednesday afternoon. Senior Sarah Arnold held her spot in the top five while fifth-year senior Kenlie Barrett tied for ninth. "It's not exactly the result we were hoping for, but we still...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKU Athletics

Lady Toppers Stay in Second at The Southern

SAVANNAH, Ga. – WKU Women's Golf was able to hold it together and maintain their second-place spot on the team leaderboard at The Southern. The Lady Toppers posted a 20-over 308 on Tuesday, the second-best score by any team on the day, to keep their spot. Senior Sarah Arnold...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

