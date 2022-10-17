ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake, TX

Officers fatally shoot 'person of interest' in connection to North Richland Hills murder, police say

By Chris Blake, Austin York
KRLD News Radio
 5 days ago

SOUTHLAKE (1080 KRLD)- Officers fatally shot a 28-year-old "person of interest" during a traffic stop after he pointed a gun at them Monday afternoon in Southlake, police say.

The incident happened Monday near the intersection of State Highway 114 and Carroll Avenue, according to the Southlake Department of Public Safety.

Southlake police Chief James Brandon said the North Richland Hills Police Department alerted them to a person of interest in a death investigation in the latter city .

North Richland Hills police said witnesses told them someone left the scene in a grey or silver four-door sedan.

"They located that person of interest here in Southlake, on the highway, I believe," Brandon said. "Our uniformed patrol officers had a traffic stop with the suspect. The suspect at that point got out of the vehicle, pointed a gun at the officers, four Southlake police officers discharged their weapons at that point, striking the suspect."

Brandon said the person of interest's gun was located at the scene. No officers were injured in the incident, police said.

KRLD News Radio

