ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Daboll has surprising Giants believing they can win

By TOM CANAVAN
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NCtjT_0icj7dUp00

The New York Giants have the second-best record in the NFL at 5-1, and that's not the most promising thing about this club.

While the record is unexpected after five straight losing seasons, what's more important is the players are marching in step with new coach Brian Daboll.

The former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator has taught the Giants how to compete, to be resilient, to never give up and then to forget everything and do it again the following week.

It's one game at a time. It may not be perfect and it may even be ugly. But it's the best way to succeed and that's what the Giants are doing.

Three times this season, they have overcome deficits of 10 or more points. They trailed Baltimore 20-10 in the fourth quarter on Sunday but won 24-20. The Ravens outplayed the Giants for most of the game, amassing 406 yards to New York's 238.

The Giants found a way to prevail.

New York has won one more game than it did last season. The only team with a better mark is division rival Philadelphia (6-0). Buffalo and Minnesota are also 5-1.

Dallas (4-2), Kansas City (4-2), Green Bay (3-3) and the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams (3-3) all trail the Giants.

On paper, the upcoming schedule favors New York. Its next four games are against Jacksonville (2-4), Seattle (3-3), Houston (1-3-1) and Detroit (1-4).

Does anyone have visions of 9-1 dancing in their heads?

Daboll doesn't. His focus is Sunday's road game against the Jaguars.

“It’s a humbling league,” Daboll said Monday. “You’re one week from falling off a cliff. It takes a lot of effort and preparation and time to put into it. You have to play very well to give yourself an opportunity to win because it’s such a tough, tough league.”

The Giants have walked a tightrope. They have won five games by a combined margin of 21 points.

Still, the players echo Daboll's approach.

Wide receiver Darius Slayton said the team's focus is winning this week. The four-year veteran added he stopped looking at the team's record in recent years because of all the losing.

“That experience is probably going to pay off if we continue this trend later on the season,” he said. “You know, just ignore it, and keep playing ball. Keep playing good ball and the results take care of itself.”

WHAT’S WORKING

New York’s winning mentality. This is a team that doesn't give up. It's only the fourth club in NFL history to overcome 10-plus point deficits to win in three of its first six games. The last was the 1993 Eagles.

“We’ve got a lot to clean up and we’re going to get better as a team each week," quarterback Daniel Jones said. "But we’re going to compete, we’re going to play hard and fight for 60 minutes.”

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The Ravens shredded the Giants' run defense, picking up 211 yards on 24 carries, an average of 8.8 yards. Kenyan Drake had two runs of 30 yards and one of 21. Quarterback Lamar Jackson had a 25-yard run. Winning and giving up 200 yards rushing rarely coexist.

STOCK UP

Wan'Dale Robinson. The rookie wide receiver returned to the lineup for the first time since hurting a knee in the season opener. He played 14 snaps, was targeted four times and had three catches for 37 yards, including the Giants' opening touchdown. The downside was the target he didn't catch was a drop.

STOCK DOWN

Tae Crowder and Jaylon Smith. The inside linebackers were invisible on the Ravens' four running plays of 21 yards or more. They each finished with three tackles.

INJURIES

C Jon Feliciano left the game briefly with a groin injury. LB Oshane Ximines injured a quad late in the fourth quarter. OLB Azeez Ojulari has missed the last two games with a calf injury.

KEY NUMBER

1 — The number of turnovers the Giants had on Sunday. It was a meaningless fumble on the last play of the first half.

NEXT STEPS

The Giants go on the road the next two weeks to face Jacksonville and Seattle before a bye week.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
62K+
Followers
100K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy