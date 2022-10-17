Read full article on original website
Man injured, multiple cars hit in shooting in north Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in north Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of North Failing Street. When they arrived, they found multiple parked cars that were hit.
Fire engulfs apartment following report of agitated individual
Fire crews responded to a report of an agitated person escalated to a fire evacuation at a Vancouver apartment building on Friday evening
1 badly injured in North Portland shooting, suspect sought
A shooting broke out on a North Portland sidewalk Thursday night and sent one person to a hospital, according to officials.
Checks go out Friday in $22.5 million Precision Castparts air pollution settlement
More than 4,200 Oregonians will be getting checks in the mail over the next several days, payments from the settlement of an air pollution case against Precision Castparts Corp. last year. Precision Castparts agreed to pay $22.5 million to settle the class-action lawsuit, which alleged emissions from its metal casting...
Man killed, woman injured in Vancouver shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died and another was injured after a shooting happened in Vancouver on Thursday evening. At about 7 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon in the area of Mill Plain Boulevard and Chkalov Drive. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. His name has not yet been released.
Motorcyclist dead following crash with pickup in east Multnomah County
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in east Multnomah County, officials say. Deputies first responded Thursday around 12:20 p.m. to reports of a serious crash, just east of SE Orient Drive and SE 282nd Avenue involving a motorcyclist and pickup truck. The motorcyclist,...
Man arrested in connection with deadly Lloyd District shooting; victim identified
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the Lloyd District last Friday, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police said Andre J. Poston has been booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center for second-degree murder, felon in possession...
Hazel Dell shooting suspect arrested after chase ends on Interstate Bridge
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Thursday night after a shooting led to a chase that ended on the Interstate Bridge, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At about 9:45 p.m., a deputy was on patrol in the Hazel Dell area when he heard four...
Deputies investigating deadly crash involving motorcyclist in Multnomah County
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred near Boring Thursday afternoon. The sheriff’s office tweeted about the crash just after 1 p.m. The crash near Southeast 282nd Avenue and Southeast Orient Drive involved a motorcyclist and several vehicles. At least one person has died.
Man arrested after setting Vancouver apartment on fire
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – A scene at a Vancouver apartment complex drew heavy police and fire presence Friday night. Neighbors who spoke with FOX 12 said everything began to unfold around 4 p.m. Fire crews say they arrived on the scene just after 5 p.m. to reports of a...
Beaverton man arrested for bias crime and assault after attacking neighbor
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday afternoon for a bias crime and assault with a knife. At about 5 p.m., deputies responded to a call near the 2800 block of Southwest 187th Avenue. The suspect, 34-year-old David Ohearn, allegedly confronted his neighbor about a car parked on their street. During the confrontation, Ohearn followed the victim into their garage and injured them superficially with a knife.
Smoke advisory extended to Monday, N95 masks offer protection, officials say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The air quality advisory from the Oregon DEQ has been extended to Monday, and now includes Polk, Yamhill and Deschutes counties as multiple fires continue to burn in Oregon and southwest Washington. The extended advisory continues to cover Columbia, Clackamas, Douglass, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah and...
Man at Wilsonville's Coffee Creek Correctional Facility dies in custody
Peter Noel Weiland was 43 years old. A cause of death has not yet been announced. An adult in custody at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility intake center died Oct. 20. Peter Noel Weiland, 43, passed away at a local hospital yesterday afternoon, according to a release from the Oregon Department of Corrections. The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner and has not yet been announced. Weiland has been in custody since Oct. 17 and was expected to be released in December of next year at the earliest, according to the release. {loadposition sub-article-01}
25 arrested, 102 arrest attempts in domestic violence sweep by Clackamas police
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Clackamas County police arrested 25 people and attempted to arrest an additional 102 people with outstanding family violence warrants on Wednesday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday. Every year, law enforcement agencies in Oregon collaborate...
Man indicted on 25 felony charges, including attempted murder
A Klamath Falls man facing a slew of felony charges appeared in court on Wednesday following his alleged crime spree earlier this month that ended with a Hillsboro police officer shooting him.
Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty did what she promised. Now she might lose her seat
Your browser does not support the audio element. Editor’s note: This is part of a package of stories profiling the two candidates for Portland City Council in the Nov. 8 election, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez. You can read their answers to questions about the biggest challenges facing Portland here and here.
One dies after crashing into Portland Int’l Airport airfield
One person is dead after officials said they crashed into an airfield at Portland International Airport Thursday night.
Sheriff: Oregon City couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide identified
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A couple from Oregon City who were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide earlier this month has been identified by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began on Oct. 9 after a real estate agent who was viewing a rural property in Camas...
Mayor Wheeler announces new plan to address homelessness in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Ryan have announced proposals they will introduce next week that will address the homeless crisis in Portland. Wheeler held an emergency special meeting Friday morning to address the plan with City Council. “I need the governor-elect to ask the outgoing...
