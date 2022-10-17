ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Man injured, multiple cars hit in shooting in north Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in north Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of North Failing Street. When they arrived, they found multiple parked cars that were hit.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man killed, woman injured in Vancouver shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died and another was injured after a shooting happened in Vancouver on Thursday evening. At about 7 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon in the area of Mill Plain Boulevard and Chkalov Drive. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. His name has not yet been released.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Man arrested after setting Vancouver apartment on fire

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – A scene at a Vancouver apartment complex drew heavy police and fire presence Friday night. Neighbors who spoke with FOX 12 said everything began to unfold around 4 p.m. Fire crews say they arrived on the scene just after 5 p.m. to reports of a...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Beaverton man arrested for bias crime and assault after attacking neighbor

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday afternoon for a bias crime and assault with a knife. At about 5 p.m., deputies responded to a call near the 2800 block of Southwest 187th Avenue. The suspect, 34-year-old David Ohearn, allegedly confronted his neighbor about a car parked on their street. During the confrontation, Ohearn followed the victim into their garage and injured them superficially with a knife.
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

Smoke advisory extended to Monday, N95 masks offer protection, officials say

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The air quality advisory from the Oregon DEQ has been extended to Monday, and now includes Polk, Yamhill and Deschutes counties as multiple fires continue to burn in Oregon and southwest Washington. The extended advisory continues to cover Columbia, Clackamas, Douglass, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah and...
PORTLAND, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Man at Wilsonville's Coffee Creek Correctional Facility dies in custody

Peter Noel Weiland was 43 years old. A cause of death has not yet been announced. An adult in custody at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility intake center died Oct. 20. Peter Noel Weiland, 43, passed away at a local hospital yesterday afternoon, according to a release from the Oregon Department of Corrections. The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner and has not yet been announced. Weiland has been in custody since Oct. 17 and was expected to be released in December of next year at the earliest, according to the release. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WILSONVILLE, OR
kptv.com

Mayor Wheeler announces new plan to address homelessness in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Ryan have announced proposals they will introduce next week that will address the homeless crisis in Portland. Wheeler held an emergency special meeting Friday morning to address the plan with City Council. “I need the governor-elect to ask the outgoing...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy