Winston-salem, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Man killed after fiery crash on Brookcove Road in Stokes Co.

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man died in a fiery crash after his car ran off a road and crashed into a tree in Stokes County, according to Troopers. North Carolina State Troopers were called to Brookcove Road around 2:41 a.m. A man was traveling South before approaching and intersection. That's when he ran off the road and struck a tree. The vehicle caught on fire and the man died at the scene.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shots fired into home in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gun shots were fired into a home in Winston-Salem on Thursday. Winston-Salem police arrived at Williamson Drive around 10 p.m. to find the home had been damaged from gun shots. No one was injured from the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man found dead outside mobile home after fire in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a mobile home erupted in fire on Hasty School Road in Thomasville, according to Thomasville Fire and Rescue. At 12:32 a.m. Thursday, the Thomasville and Hasty fire and rescue teams responded to a fire at a mobile home on the 600 block of Hasty School Road. […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Man dies after shooting on Holt Avenue, Calumet Place, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after a shooting in Greensboro. According to the Greensboro Police Department, Anthony Cooper Jr., 34, died after being shot in the area of Holt Avenue. Cooper was taken to the hospital after the shooting around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers were alerted to the shooting after that. They […]
abc45.com

Two Arrested in Alamance County After Pawning Stolen Gun

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On September 28, a Haw River resident reported a break-in and larceny, giving Alamance County Sheriffs video surveillance. The suspect was soon identified as neighbor Jackson Ramirez. Ramirez, 24, was arrested and given a $10,000 bond. After making bond on October 15, Ramirez and his...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Man killed, two injured after shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were shot and one man was killed as he was walking to his car in Winston-Salem, according to police. Winston-Salem police responded to a reported shooting on the 1700 block of Peachtree Street Tuesday night. Officers found 61-year-old Benigo Silva-Miguel dead in the street...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Human remains found in yard on Asbury Road in Stokes County

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Investigators discovered human remains in the yard of a vacant home in Stokes County, according to Stokes County Sheriff’s Office. At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Stokes County deputies were called in to help North Carolina SBI search a home on the 1700 block of Asbury Road, near the intersection with […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Winston-Salem diner has 1 employee – the owner – keeping iconic eatery open through a shutdown, a labor shortage and more.

John Nikas thought he knew what he was getting into when he bought the venerable Murphy’s Breakfast and Lunch in 2010. “Mostly,” he says with a weary laugh. His father owned restaurants, and since 2000 Nikas had owned and operated the Courtside Cafe across from the Forsyth County Hall of Justice — and a steady stream of hungry lawyers and unfortunates unable to duck jury duty.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro shooting kills 34-year-old man

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after a shooting in Greensboro Tuesday night. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police first responded to Moses Cone Hospital after a gunshot victim was dropped off for help. The...
GREENSBORO, NC

