Horrific Interstate 77 accident leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and two others injured in a horrific accident overnight, the Huntersville Fire Department said Saturday. Crews responded to the accident around 3 a.m. on I-77 southbound at Exit 25 on the offramp. One victim was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the […]
Man killed after fiery crash on Brookcove Road in Stokes Co.
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man died in a fiery crash after his car ran off a road and crashed into a tree in Stokes County, according to Troopers. North Carolina State Troopers were called to Brookcove Road around 2:41 a.m. A man was traveling South before approaching and intersection. That's when he ran off the road and struck a tree. The vehicle caught on fire and the man died at the scene.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro honors fallen firefighters, daughter of Rick Murrell shares emotion after losing her father
Rick Murrell died in car crash in July 2022. His family came to the fallen firefighters memorial on Saturday and shared what he meant to them and the community.
WXII 12
Body of missing woman discovered beneath floor of home in Stokes County
Surry County, NC — The remains found at a house in Stokes County have been identified and are connected to a missing person’s case. The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said the remains have been identified as Sarah Ashley Hill, who was reported missing in 2018 out of Virginia.
wfmynews2.com
Davidson Co. 9-year-old found locked in outside dog kennel
The sheriff’s office arrested 3 adults and charged them with child abuse. In total, 5 children were taken and put in Social Services custody.
Shots fired into home in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gun shots were fired into a home in Winston-Salem on Thursday. Winston-Salem police arrived at Williamson Drive around 10 p.m. to find the home had been damaged from gun shots. No one was injured from the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information...
Winston-Salem police investigating a shooting that left 1 injured
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem police department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured. Police said it happened Saturday at an apartment complex on Sunderland Road. Police located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left arm. The investigation reveals that the victim...
Man found dead outside mobile home after fire in Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a mobile home erupted in fire on Hasty School Road in Thomasville, according to Thomasville Fire and Rescue. At 12:32 a.m. Thursday, the Thomasville and Hasty fire and rescue teams responded to a fire at a mobile home on the 600 block of Hasty School Road. […]
Alamance County couple face robbery charges after pawning neighbor's shotgun
HAW RIVER, N.C. — A couple was arrested after pawning a stolen gun from a home in their own neighborhood in Haw River. Alamance County Sherriff's Office said Jackson Ramirez, 24, and Taylor Stanton, 22, were arrested after trying to pawn a shotgun that was taken from a home on Doe Lane.
Man shot, killed while walking to car as 2 groups shot at each other on Peachtree St., Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have been on the scene of a Winston-Salem homicide for over ten hours. Police say that 61-year-old Benigo Silva Miguel was shot and killed on Peachtree Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers believe he was caught between two groups of people shooting at each other while walking to his car. […]
FOX8 News
Man dies after shooting on Holt Avenue, Calumet Place, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after a shooting in Greensboro. According to the Greensboro Police Department, Anthony Cooper Jr., 34, died after being shot in the area of Holt Avenue. Cooper was taken to the hospital after the shooting around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers were alerted to the shooting after that. They […]
3 accused of locking 9-year-old in ‘dog lot’ overnight in Lexington, sheriff’s office says
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been arrested after they were accused of locking a child in a “dog lot,” according to Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons. “I’ve been in law enforcement 36 years. This is the first time I’ve seen something quite this significant to be honest with you,” Simmons said during a […]
Man fires gun into ceiling, killing upstairs neighbor in Clemmons apartment, sheriff’s office says
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after a shooting in Clemmons. According to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, they were called about a shooting around 9 a.m. on Hawk Ridge Drive in Clemmons. When they got there, they spoke with a property employee and found a woman dead in a third-floor apartment. The […]
Greensboro woman almost robbed after getting help with a flat tire on US-29
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's something that's happened to all of us... You get a flat tire while you're driving, and you have to pull over to change the tire. One Greensboro woman, Taneshawa Holt, did just that Tuesday night and ended up finding herself in a scary situation. “I...
Family of Clemmons woman killed when neighbor allegedly fired into ceiling questioning Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office investigation
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The family of a Clemmons woman that deputies say was killed when a man fired a gun into the ceiling of the apartment below her is now questioning the sheriff’s office’s response. Documents show deputies had been called to a reported discharge of a firearm at the same location – a […]
abc45.com
Two Arrested in Alamance County After Pawning Stolen Gun
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On September 28, a Haw River resident reported a break-in and larceny, giving Alamance County Sheriffs video surveillance. The suspect was soon identified as neighbor Jackson Ramirez. Ramirez, 24, was arrested and given a $10,000 bond. After making bond on October 15, Ramirez and his...
wfmynews2.com
Man killed, two injured after shooting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were shot and one man was killed as he was walking to his car in Winston-Salem, according to police. Winston-Salem police responded to a reported shooting on the 1700 block of Peachtree Street Tuesday night. Officers found 61-year-old Benigo Silva-Miguel dead in the street...
Human remains found in yard on Asbury Road in Stokes County
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Investigators discovered human remains in the yard of a vacant home in Stokes County, according to Stokes County Sheriff’s Office. At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Stokes County deputies were called in to help North Carolina SBI search a home on the 1700 block of Asbury Road, near the intersection with […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Winston-Salem diner has 1 employee – the owner – keeping iconic eatery open through a shutdown, a labor shortage and more.
John Nikas thought he knew what he was getting into when he bought the venerable Murphy’s Breakfast and Lunch in 2010. “Mostly,” he says with a weary laugh. His father owned restaurants, and since 2000 Nikas had owned and operated the Courtside Cafe across from the Forsyth County Hall of Justice — and a steady stream of hungry lawyers and unfortunates unable to duck jury duty.
WXII 12
Greensboro shooting kills 34-year-old man
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after a shooting in Greensboro Tuesday night. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police first responded to Moses Cone Hospital after a gunshot victim was dropped off for help. The...
