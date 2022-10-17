ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley County, TN

Chattanooga Preparatory School

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Head Football Coach Joe Banks at Chattanooga Preparatory School talks about the exciting season ahead and the wonderful opportunities that Chattanooga Prep has to offer students. Stay connected with Chattanooga Preparatory School.
Gowns for Good Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Say yes to the dress Chattanooga! The Gowns for Good luncheon and live fashion show benefit will directly help uninsured neighbors in need receive success at a primary care medical home.
Getting social and eating wings with Southside Social

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This Sunday, October 23rd, Chattanooga Market promises to be a little spicy, messy, and a lot of fun. It’s the Scenic City Wing competition at Chattanooga Market – with five local eateries showing off their wing recipes. Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings in this blazing annual event and cast their vote for bragging rights of the Scenic City's Best Wings of 2022. Today we're joined by local joint, Southside Social as they bring in a taste of their white BBQ sauce chicken wing specialty.
Chatting with an energy pro from EPB Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Now that the weather is starting to cool down and get chilly, The Daily Refresh welcomed EPB Chattanooga Energy Pro Jason Eldridge to give us some home advice to prep for the winter. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
Going green with the Chattanooga Green Prix 2022

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Green Prix is an electric vehicle (EV) program for local elementary, middle, and schools. Each semester, students design and build EV race cars that they then race at an exciting 2-day event. Today The Daily Refresh welcomed Wayne Brown and Ken Jones of Green Spaces, who's organizing the race to tell us all about it.
Scenic City Wings at the Chattanooga Market

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Scenic City Wings promises to be a little spicy, a little messy, but a whole lot of fun! Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings from area restaurants in this blazing annual competition and cast their vote for bragging rights to the Scenic City’s Best Wings of 2022.
Pizza Break with New York Pizza Department

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's Friday, which means it is time for a PIZZA BREAK! Thanks to our partner in New York Pizza Department where you can nominate a local small business for its own pizza break. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
Road Trippin' down to Dollywood

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Daily Refresh is going Road Trippin' to Dollywood! Our own Josh Robinson takes us on a tour and showcases all things, Dolly! Josh dives into all the fun thrills, rides, adventures, and what's in store during the holidays.
Sideline Wrap-up: Tyner Academy vs. Alcoa

ALCOA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Tyner Academy vs. Alcoa. Video courtesy of WATE-TV. Likely the top game in the state of Tennessee on this night. The number one team in 2A vs. the number one team in 3A.
Homeless help: Chattanooga Mayor Kelly announces expansion of aid efforts

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga is expanding the ways it's helping its homeless population. A release from the city on Thursday says the expanded plan aims to "enhance partnerships with service providers and community stakeholders, in order to block entrances into homelessness, speed exits out of homelessness, and address impacts to the community."
Student charged with bringing gun to Brainerd High School

Hamilton County, Tenn. — A school resource deputy (SRD) discovered a student had brought a gun to Brainerd High School, Thursday afternoon, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says they located the student and brought him into the administrative offices, where investigators discovered the student...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

