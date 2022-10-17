Read full article on original website
WTVC
Chattanooga Preparatory School
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Head Football Coach Joe Banks at Chattanooga Preparatory School talks about the exciting season ahead and the wonderful opportunities that Chattanooga Prep has to offer students. Stay connected with Chattanooga Preparatory School.
WTVC
Gowns for Good Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Say yes to the dress Chattanooga! The Gowns for Good luncheon and live fashion show benefit will directly help uninsured neighbors in need receive success at a primary care medical home.
WTVC
Organization helps expectant mothers in Chattanooga amid high inflation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga city leaders are offering new resources for parents, as inflation takes a greater toll on families. Since 1957, Family Forward has been a source of help for families in need, with the goal of providing resources to expecting mothers below the poverty line. Joyce Jackson,...
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Republic vs. Chattanooga Christian
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Republic vs. Chattanooga Christian. CCS started the night on a 7 game win streak.
WTVC
Getting social and eating wings with Southside Social
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This Sunday, October 23rd, Chattanooga Market promises to be a little spicy, messy, and a lot of fun. It’s the Scenic City Wing competition at Chattanooga Market – with five local eateries showing off their wing recipes. Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings in this blazing annual event and cast their vote for bragging rights of the Scenic City's Best Wings of 2022. Today we're joined by local joint, Southside Social as they bring in a taste of their white BBQ sauce chicken wing specialty.
WTVC
Chatting with an energy pro from EPB Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Now that the weather is starting to cool down and get chilly, The Daily Refresh welcomed EPB Chattanooga Energy Pro Jason Eldridge to give us some home advice to prep for the winter. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
WTVC
Going green with the Chattanooga Green Prix 2022
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Green Prix is an electric vehicle (EV) program for local elementary, middle, and schools. Each semester, students design and build EV race cars that they then race at an exciting 2-day event. Today The Daily Refresh welcomed Wayne Brown and Ken Jones of Green Spaces, who's organizing the race to tell us all about it.
WTVC
Scenic City Wings at the Chattanooga Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Scenic City Wings promises to be a little spicy, a little messy, but a whole lot of fun! Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings from area restaurants in this blazing annual competition and cast their vote for bragging rights to the Scenic City’s Best Wings of 2022.
WTVC
Chatting with the Chattanooga Theatre Centre
The Daily Refresh welcomes two actors from the Chattanooga Theatre Centre, April Bolton and Wendy Tippens as they discuss an upcoming play.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Ringgold vs. Ridgeland
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Ringgold vs. Ridgeland. Ringgold comes into this game winning 4 of their last 5. Ridgeland looking for their first win of the season.
WTVC
'Moving in the right direction:' 988 crisis hotline helps hundreds in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Three numbers have made one big difference in the Chattanooga area since July: 988. The number is for those who are experiencing a mental health crisis, and are feeling like taking their life. Anyone can dial the number from anywhere in the United States. Workers at...
WTVC
Pizza Break with New York Pizza Department
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's Friday, which means it is time for a PIZZA BREAK! Thanks to our partner in New York Pizza Department where you can nominate a local small business for its own pizza break. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
WTVC
Road Trippin' down to Dollywood
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Daily Refresh is going Road Trippin' to Dollywood! Our own Josh Robinson takes us on a tour and showcases all things, Dolly! Josh dives into all the fun thrills, rides, adventures, and what's in store during the holidays.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Soddy-Daisy vs. Hixson
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Soddy-Daisy vs. Hixson. This game to determine who will get the last playoff spot in Region 3 AAAA.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: West Toronto Prep vs. McCallie
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: West Toronto Prep vs. McCallie. McCallie starts the night with a 6-2 record.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Tyner Academy vs. Alcoa
ALCOA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Tyner Academy vs. Alcoa. Video courtesy of WATE-TV. Likely the top game in the state of Tennessee on this night. The number one team in 2A vs. the number one team in 3A.
WTVC
"Problem Benches": Chattanoogans react to one part of Mayor's expanded homeless plan
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The City of Chattanooga says they are expanding efforts to address homelessness in our area. In fact, at 8th and Market Street, the city says they have already removed what they are calling problem benches. City officials say they want to add more bike and golf...
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Signal Mountain vs. Marion County
JASPER, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Signal Mountain vs. Marion County. This is our final Friday Night Rivals game of the year.
WTVC
Homeless help: Chattanooga Mayor Kelly announces expansion of aid efforts
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga is expanding the ways it's helping its homeless population. A release from the city on Thursday says the expanded plan aims to "enhance partnerships with service providers and community stakeholders, in order to block entrances into homelessness, speed exits out of homelessness, and address impacts to the community."
WTVC
Student charged with bringing gun to Brainerd High School
Hamilton County, Tenn. — A school resource deputy (SRD) discovered a student had brought a gun to Brainerd High School, Thursday afternoon, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says they located the student and brought him into the administrative offices, where investigators discovered the student...
