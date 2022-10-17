Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
UMD men’s hockey falls in fourth straight game
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team entered Saturday after falling to Wisconsin the night before, 5-2. The Bulldogs recorded 35 shots on goal, but couldn’t find the back of the net. As they were shut out 2-0, losing their fourth straight game. The Bulldogs will...
WDIO-TV
UMD football falls to Bemidji on Saturday
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football team was at Bemidji State on Saturday, looking for their third straight win. The team struggled offensively only recording two touchdowns, and 163 receiving yards. As they fell 41-16, with the team returning home this coming Saturday as they host Minot State at...
WDIO-TV
No. 10 UMD men’s hockey bested by the Badgers at home
On Friday the Wisconsin Badgers scored three unanswered goals to best the No. 10 University of Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team 5-2 in their series opener at AMSOIL Arena. The Bulldogs would strike first in the first period with a power play goal from Luke Loheit. Then the Badgers piled two on to lead 2-1 after one.
WDIO-TV
No. 4 Bulldogs skate Buckeyes into overtime, but fall in final minute
In a rematch of March’s NCAA Championship game, where Ohio State University (OSU) came out the victors, the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team would fall in overtime to the Buckeyes in Ohio on Friday. Trailing twice Clara Van Wieren and Maggie Flaherty would score tying...
WDIO-TV
Hermantown’s Dallas Vieau commits to DI Penn State men’s hockey
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team boasts three Hermantown commitments from the 2021-2022 state title team; Max Plante, Zam Plante, and Ty Hanson. This week another Hawk announced they’re going Division I, but not to the Bulldogs. Junior forward Dallas Vieau shared on Twitter he’s...
WDIO-TV
Niya Wilson becomes UWS women’s soccer all-time leader in goals
University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) women’s soccer forward Niya Wilson scored twice in the teams 5-0 win over North Central on Friday. Becoming the UW-Superior women’s soccer team’s all-time leader in goals, with a grand total of 35. This season Wilson has collected seven goals and five...
WDIO-TV
Bulldogs and Buckeyes to faceoff Friday for the first time since the NCAA title game
Exactly seven months ago on March 20, 2022 the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team finished as runners up in the NCAA championship game falling 3-2 to Ohio State University (OSU) at Penn State. This Friday the Bulldogs and Buckeyes will meet for the first time since...
WDIO-TV
Another one in the books for No. 4 UMD volleyball as they defeat Crookston at home
The No. 4 University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) volleyball went into Thursday’s home game against the University of Minnesota Crookston looking for a win after dropping a game to No. 3 Concordia University, St. Paul on Saturday, October 15. Sydney Lanoue led the team in kills with 12. Madison...
WDIO-TV
Emma Stauber re-signs with Minnesota Whitecaps
University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey alum Emma Stauber is continuing her professional hockey career. The Minnesota Whitecaps of the Premiere Hockey Federation announced she has signed a one-year deal for her sixth season with the team. In 15 games played last year, the defender had one goal...
WDIO-TV
Have a beer with a bot – and bring jokes
If you’ve ever desired a beer in the company of a robot, the University of Minnesota-Duluth is making that an option. Friday evening at Bent Paddle Brewing, UMD is starting Beer and Bots. Dr. Arshia Khan, a professor of computer science at UMD, created the robots, which operate in...
WDIO-TV
Mining for votes on the Iron Range
Working on his reelection bid Congressman Pete Stauber joined up with Minnesota Republican candidate for governor, Dr. Scott Jensen campaigning on the Iron Range. On Thursday both candidates visited the cities of Virginia and Eveleth. Stauber and Jensen made it clear they support copper-nickel mining in Northern Minnesota that would expect to bring more good paying jobs to the Iron Range. However, copper-nickel mining is also controversial as opponents stress there is a higher risk of water pollution compared to traditional mining.
WDIO-TV
Sabrina Ullman: Wonderful weekend ahead with temperatures peaking on Sunday
Tonight will have overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s and a light southwesterly breeze. The evening will begin mostly cloudy, but skies will clear by morning. Our Friday will have mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the upper fifties to low sixties. Temperatures will continue to improve going into the weekend.
WDIO-TV
Saia trucking company purchase land in Atlas industrial park
As the push continues to grow the northland’s economy and job market, there’s a national trucking company bringing a few careers to Duluth called Saia freight. Saia freight is set to build a trucking terminal in the Atlas industrial park, which is in the Morgan park neighborhood. The 3.4 acre area of land was bought for over $17,000 which is slightly less than the true market value of the property, according to the city of Duluth. But the director of planning and economic development, says that the low price is meant to encourage businesses to relocate there and bring more jobs to the area.
WDIO-TV
‘The Sky Watched:’ Local author re-releases poetry book
Next week, Linda LeGarde Grover will re-release her poetry book, “The Sky Watched.”. “This is a collection of poems that’s really almost like a collective biography of an extended Ojibwe family in northeastern Minnesota from the beginning of creation all the way through today,” LeGarde Grover said.
WDIO-TV
Fire destroys garage, vintage automobile in Lakeside
A fire Thursday, in the Lakeside neighborhood caused approximately $70,000 in damage. According to the Duluth Fire Department, crews were called to a report of a garage fire on the 4300 block of East Superior Street at 8:36 p.m. According to officials, a detached two car garage was fully ingulfed, and a vehicle that was near the structure was also on fire.
WDIO-TV
A Rush City woman charged in double fatal crash in Pine County
A Rush City woman is facing charges which allege she was driving drunk when her vehicle ran off the road in Pine County this past weekend. killing two people and seriously injuring another person. According to a report on KSTP, court records show 19-year-old Anastasia Nicole Nelson is charged with...
WDIO-TV
Duluth Police Arrest Drug Dealer
On Wednesday, October 19 Duluth Police said they arrested a 62-year-old drug dealer. The Silver Bay resident is known by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) as a methamphetamine dealer. He was taken into custody after an Officer responded to a suspicious vehicle. near the 1300 block of...
WDIO-TV
Guns, drugs and nearly 100k seized in Virginia, Man arrested
A 22-year-old man is in custody following a search of a home on the 100 block of 7th Street S. in Virginia. According to the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF), officers executed a search warrant on Tuesday, October 18, following an ongoing investigation in coordination with the Arrowhead Regional Corrections and the United States Postal Inspectors Office.
