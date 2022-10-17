As the push continues to grow the northland’s economy and job market, there’s a national trucking company bringing a few careers to Duluth called Saia freight. Saia freight is set to build a trucking terminal in the Atlas industrial park, which is in the Morgan park neighborhood. The 3.4 acre area of land was bought for over $17,000 which is slightly less than the true market value of the property, according to the city of Duluth. But the director of planning and economic development, says that the low price is meant to encourage businesses to relocate there and bring more jobs to the area.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO