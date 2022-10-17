Up until now, I have chosen to make no public comment or endorsements in the Flagler County Commission District 4 election. But after listening to the two remaining candidates debate at various forums, I now feel compelled to provide my thoughts to the community, as the voters have two very different candidates: one candidate that is thoughtful, articulate and understands the issues, and the other candidate that has called for budget cuts to the Sheriff's Office, even though defunding police in other cities and counties has led to significant increases in crime. The second candidate is NPA Jane Gentile-Youd.

