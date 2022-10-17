ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler Beach, FL

Jim Grass
5d ago

I would think it would be an easy decision. Why spend $800,000. On something you are going to tear down in less than a year?

click orlando

Ormond Beach community pleads for funding to elevate homes

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit, neighbors in one Volusia County community pleaded for federal help to elevate their homes to avert more flooding. “This is my fifth time flooding,” said Jeremy Ianarelli, who lives along the Tomoka River in Ormond Beach. “This time was uncontrollable, and I had three pumps running in here. I had about a 12-to-14-inch difference from in the house, but then, I just couldn’t control it after I got over that.”
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WESH

State Road 46 reopens after Hurricane Ian flooding recedes

Nineteen days after it was closed, officials have finally reopened a stretch of State Road 46 that was shut down after it was flooded by Hurricane Ian, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. FDOT originally shut down a part SR-46 on Oct. 3 after historical rainfall from Hurricane Ian...
MIMS, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Ian damaged ocean and river coastlines in Volusia

The Volusia County coastline took a hit from Tropical Storm Ian. Damages caused about two-thirds of beach walkovers to close and nearly half the county’s beach access ramps suffered damages. Surveying contacts throughout the county, there are indications seawall damage might not be so bad. But for any person,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

D-SNAP pre-registration to begin for Volusia County residents

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Children and Family announced on Friday that D-SNAP pre-registration for Volusia County will begin on Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30. D-SNAP is a disaster relief program geared towards residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian and who do not...
click orlando

Volusia sheriff warns of possible unsanctioned ‘Trucktoberfest’ event

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Law enforcement in Volusia County is putting out a warning ahead of a truck event this weekend that’s caused big problems in the past. Officials said the unsanctioned “Trucktoberfest” could bring crowds to Daytona Beach starting Friday and Sheriff Mike Chitwood is using a new law to create an area where there will be increased penalties to keep crowds under control.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

State of our dunes: Volusia is still assessing coastal damage after Ian

They erode. They get new sand deposits. That's the course of nature. When a storm hits, dunes are the first line of defense between the battering ocean waves and man-made infrastructure, and inevitably, take on damage as a result. Hurricane Ian was no exception, causing what county officials have reported as "significant and widespread" damage to Volusia's coast.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
daytonatimes.com

Residents can apply for hurricane assistance through Volusia County

Volusia County residents who need home repairs or insurance deductible payments due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance through the county’s Community Assistance Division. Applications for the Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery program are available online at www.volusia.org/housing-disaster and at these locations:. Volusia County Community Assistance...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Judge rules against extending cancer benefits to Volusia County firefighter

An appeals court Friday rejected arguments that a 2019 state law providing benefits for firefighters diagnosed with cancer should apply to a former Volusia County firefighter. A three-judge panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal upheld a circuit judge’s ruling denying benefits to Kathleen Weaver, who was diagnosed in 2017 with ovarian cancer that she attributed to her work as a firefighter. Weaver retired in 2012 after working 13 years as a firefighter for the county, according to Friday’s ruling. State lawmakers in 2019 passed a measure that provided benefits to firefighters who are diagnosed with various types of cancer, including ovarian cancer . Those benefits include one-time payments of $25,000 and full coverage of cancer treatment, Friday’s ruling said.
mynews13.com

Deltona roads and lakes remain flooded weeks after Ian

DELTONA, Fla. — Three weeks after Hurricane Ian dropped historic levels of rain throughout the state, several lakes and ponds in Deltona are still overflowing. The floods are keeping several roads closed and backyards filled with water. What You Need To Know. Deltona is still flooded in some areas...
DELTONA, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

MY VIEW: County Commission race impacts Sheriff's Office

Up until now, I have chosen to make no public comment or endorsements in the Flagler County Commission District 4 election. But after listening to the two remaining candidates debate at various forums, I now feel compelled to provide my thoughts to the community, as the voters have two very different candidates: one candidate that is thoughtful, articulate and understands the issues, and the other candidate that has called for budget cuts to the Sheriff's Office, even though defunding police in other cities and counties has led to significant increases in crime. The second candidate is NPA Jane Gentile-Youd.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Brevard

FEMA has opened a disaster recovery center in Brevard County. Cuyler Park Community Center, 2329 Harry T. Moore Ave., Mims, FL 32754. Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

