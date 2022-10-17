Read full article on original website
Jim Grass
5d ago
I would think it would be an easy decision. Why spend $800,000. On something you are going to tear down in less than a year?
‘Person of Interest’ in deaths of 4 Oklahoma Friends Arrested in FloridaShameel ShamsDaytona Beach Shores, FL
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
WESH
Flagler County deputies helping in southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian return home
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said their emergency response teams have returned home after helping out in southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian. Two teams, consisting of eight members each, were sent to Charlotte County. The Flagler County emergency response members assisted the Charlotte County Sheriff's...
click orlando
Ormond Beach community pleads for funding to elevate homes
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit, neighbors in one Volusia County community pleaded for federal help to elevate their homes to avert more flooding. “This is my fifth time flooding,” said Jeremy Ianarelli, who lives along the Tomoka River in Ormond Beach. “This time was uncontrollable, and I had three pumps running in here. I had about a 12-to-14-inch difference from in the house, but then, I just couldn’t control it after I got over that.”
click orlando
Edgewater leaders estimate 3 to 4 months before debris from Hurricane Ian is cleared
EDGEWATER, Fla. – It’s been three weeks since Hurricane Ian rocked Volusia County and cities are still working overtime to keep up with the debris removal. City leaders in Edgewater said Thursday they have an unprecedented amount of debris and it could be into 2023 that residents see it all cleaned up.
WESH
Residents in New Smyrna Beach neighborhood forced to move out due to Hurricane Ian damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — There are people all over Florida who are now homeless, at least temporarily, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane-force winds and floods were devastating in New Smyrna Beach. Now, some residents in public housing are being forced to leave. Dozens of people had...
WESH
Seminole County residents deal with flooding damage from Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — At Lake Harney, floodwaters have receded two feet, but still remain within inches of the past all-time record. "Up until now we had never really worried about water in the house and for the first time, we had water inside," Glen Casel said. It was...
WESH
State Road 46 reopens after Hurricane Ian flooding recedes
Nineteen days after it was closed, officials have finally reopened a stretch of State Road 46 that was shut down after it was flooded by Hurricane Ian, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. FDOT originally shut down a part SR-46 on Oct. 3 after historical rainfall from Hurricane Ian...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Ian damaged ocean and river coastlines in Volusia
The Volusia County coastline took a hit from Tropical Storm Ian. Damages caused about two-thirds of beach walkovers to close and nearly half the county’s beach access ramps suffered damages. Surveying contacts throughout the county, there are indications seawall damage might not be so bad. But for any person,...
click orlando
D-SNAP pre-registration to begin for Volusia County residents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Children and Family announced on Friday that D-SNAP pre-registration for Volusia County will begin on Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30. D-SNAP is a disaster relief program geared towards residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian and who do not...
click orlando
Volusia sheriff warns of possible unsanctioned ‘Trucktoberfest’ event
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Law enforcement in Volusia County is putting out a warning ahead of a truck event this weekend that’s caused big problems in the past. Officials said the unsanctioned “Trucktoberfest” could bring crowds to Daytona Beach starting Friday and Sheriff Mike Chitwood is using a new law to create an area where there will be increased penalties to keep crowds under control.
ormondbeachobserver.com
State of our dunes: Volusia is still assessing coastal damage after Ian
They erode. They get new sand deposits. That's the course of nature. When a storm hits, dunes are the first line of defense between the battering ocean waves and man-made infrastructure, and inevitably, take on damage as a result. Hurricane Ian was no exception, causing what county officials have reported as "significant and widespread" damage to Volusia's coast.
WESH
Volusia County law enforcement prepares for unsanctioned 'Trucktoberfest' event
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An unsanctioned, unpermitted truck event has law enforcement in the Daytona Beach area gearing up to deal with any issues that arise. It's called "Trucktoberfest," and it's been heavily promoted on social media. As you know, we are still in hurricane recovery mode. Debris is...
daytonatimes.com
Residents can apply for hurricane assistance through Volusia County
Volusia County residents who need home repairs or insurance deductible payments due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance through the county’s Community Assistance Division. Applications for the Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery program are available online at www.volusia.org/housing-disaster and at these locations:. Volusia County Community Assistance...
WESH
Man wanted for armed burglary taken into custody, Seminole County deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies in different Central Florida counties worked to catch a man with a warrant for his arrest Saturday. The suspect had a Lake County warrant for armed burglary, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. Orange County deputies located the suspect, who left...
fox35orlando.com
Man breaks into Daytona Beach Airbnb, frightening guests staying in the home
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man renting an AirBnB with his family said he called 911 after a finding a stranger in his home. Police came out and caught the suspect in another home. "Sheriffs Office with a K-9 announce yourself, you’re gonna get bit." And that’s exactly what...
Judge rules against extending cancer benefits to Volusia County firefighter
An appeals court Friday rejected arguments that a 2019 state law providing benefits for firefighters diagnosed with cancer should apply to a former Volusia County firefighter. A three-judge panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal upheld a circuit judge’s ruling denying benefits to Kathleen Weaver, who was diagnosed in 2017 with ovarian cancer that she attributed to her work as a firefighter. Weaver retired in 2012 after working 13 years as a firefighter for the county, according to Friday’s ruling. State lawmakers in 2019 passed a measure that provided benefits to firefighters who are diagnosed with various types of cancer, including ovarian cancer . Those benefits include one-time payments of $25,000 and full coverage of cancer treatment, Friday’s ruling said.
click orlando
‘He was a tremendous pilot:’ Friends shocked by death of Lake County pilot in South Florida plane crash
EUSTIS, Fla. – Friends are remembering a Lake County pilot who has been identified as one of two victims in this week’s plane crash in South Florida. “He wanted to make a change in the seaplane world, he thought that there were not enough people getting their seaplane rating,” Juan Londoñosaid.
mynews13.com
Deltona roads and lakes remain flooded weeks after Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Three weeks after Hurricane Ian dropped historic levels of rain throughout the state, several lakes and ponds in Deltona are still overflowing. The floods are keeping several roads closed and backyards filled with water. What You Need To Know. Deltona is still flooded in some areas...
palmcoastobserver.com
MY VIEW: County Commission race impacts Sheriff's Office
Up until now, I have chosen to make no public comment or endorsements in the Flagler County Commission District 4 election. But after listening to the two remaining candidates debate at various forums, I now feel compelled to provide my thoughts to the community, as the voters have two very different candidates: one candidate that is thoughtful, articulate and understands the issues, and the other candidate that has called for budget cuts to the Sheriff's Office, even though defunding police in other cities and counties has led to significant increases in crime. The second candidate is NPA Jane Gentile-Youd.
WESH
FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Brevard
FEMA has opened a disaster recovery center in Brevard County. Cuyler Park Community Center, 2329 Harry T. Moore Ave., Mims, FL 32754. Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County, East Flagler Mosquito Control District to expand coverage area
Flagler County has been working with the East Flagler Mosquito Control District to expand the coverage area for mosquito control services for over a year. The final recommendation will be presented to the Board of County Commissioners at its Nov. 21 meeting for consideration and potential approval. Additional mosquito control...
Comments / 3