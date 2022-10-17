Artios Awards TV Nominations: Netflix & HBO/Max Lead Field For Casting Society
The Casting Society is out with the TV, theater, short films and shortform series nominations for its 38th annual Artios Awards . Netflix and the combined HBO / HBO Max lead the field with 10 noms each, and Apple TV+ and Hulu are next with five apiece.
ABC, AMC, Disney+, Fox and Nickelodeon are the only other outlets with multiple noms, landing two each. See the full list below.
The Artios Awards, which honor casting professionals, will unveil its film nominees November 1. Winners will pick up their statuettes during an in-person ceremony March 9 at the Beverly Hilton.
“We are so excited for the Artios Awards to take place in person after two years of it being virtual,” CSA President Destiny Lilly said. “Casting directors are a small community, and to be able to see each other in person to celebrate and toast each other will make for a very special evening. We all cannot wait.”
Special honorees selected for their contributions to the craft will be announced later.
Last year’s Artios Awards lauded the casting teams behind CODA, West Side Story, Don’t Look Up and others on the film side, with Ted Lasso, The Queen’s Gambit and Pose among the TV winners.
Here are the TV, theater, short film and shortform nominees for the 2023 Artios Awards:
FILM, NON-THEATRICAL RELEASE
BETTER NATE THAN EVER – Bernard Telsey, Bethany Knox, Pat Goodwin
DEEP WATER – Ellen Chenoweth, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Susanne Scheel (Associate Casting Director)
THE ADAM PROJECT – Carmen Cuba, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Judith Sunga (Associate Casting Director)
THE HARDER THEY FALL – Victoria Thomas, Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting)
TURNING RED – Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate Casting Director)
TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – COMEDY
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY – Wendy O’Brien
GHOSTS – Elizabeth Barnes, Tannis Vallely, Andrea Kenyon (Location Casting), Randi Wells (Location Casting)
JULIA – Sharon Bialy, Gohar Gazazyan, Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Angela Peri (Location Casting), Stacia Kimler (Associate Casting Director), Melissa Morris (Associate Casting Director)
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING – Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Destiny Lilly (Associate Casting Director)
RESERVATION DOGS – Angelique Midthunder, Jennifer Schwalenberg, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting), Stacey Rice (Associate Casting Director), Lisa Zambetti (Associate Casting Director)
THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS – Elizabeth Barnes, Jennifer Euston
TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – DRAMA
KEVIN CAN F**K HIMSELF – Felicia Fasano, Rikki Gimelstob, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Katie Lantz (Associate Casting Director)
PACHINKO – Mary Vernieu, Michelle Wade Byrd, Ko Iwagami (Location Casting), Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting)
THE GILDED AGE – Bernard Telsey, Adam Caldwell, Kristian Charbonier (Associate Casting Director)
WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY – Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler, Melissa Kostenbauder, Molly Rose (Associate Casting Director)
SEVERANCE – Rachel Tenner, Bess Fifer (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate Casting Director)
YELLOWJACKETS – Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Josh Ropiequet (Associate Casting Director)
TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY
BARRY – Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Stacia Kimler (Associate Casting Director)
HACKS – Jeanne McCarthy, Nicole Abellera Hallman, Anna Mayworm (Associate Casting Director)
TED LASSO – Theo Park
THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL – Cindy Tolan, Anne Davison (Associate Casting Director)
THE OTHER TWO – Allison Estrin, Henry Russell Bergstein, Jenn Gaw (Associate Casting Director), Dayna Katz (Associate Casting Director)
TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
BETTER CALL SAUL – Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russel Scott, Marie K. McMaster (Location Casting), Alyssa Morris (Associate Casting Director)
EUPHORIA – Jessica Kelly, Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe, Jennifer Venditti (Location Casting)
OZARK – Alexa L. Fogel, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate Casting Director)
SUCCESSION – Avy Kaufman, Lilia Trapani (Location Casting), Harrison Nesbit (Associate Casting Director)
THE MORNING SHOW – Victoria Thomas
LIMITED SERIES
DOPESICK – Avy Kaufman, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Scotty Anderson (Associate Casting Director), Dustin Presley (Associate Casting Director)
INVENTING ANNA – Linda Lowy, Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin, Jamie Castro, Simone Bär (Location Casting), Juliette Menager (Location Casting), Dayna Katz (Associate Casting Director)
MAID – Rachel Tenner, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate Casting Director)
THE DROPOUT – Jeanie Bacharach, Alison Goodman, Mark Rutman
THE STAIRCASE – Douglas Aibel, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Matthew Glasner (Associate Casting Director), Blair Foster (Associate Casting Director)
LIVE TELEVISION PERFORMANCE, VARIETY OR SKETCH – COMEDY, DRAMA OR MUSICAL
ANNIE LIVE! – Bernard Telsey, Patrick Goodwin
THAT DAMN MICHAEL CHE – Erica A. Hart
THE G WORD WITH ADAM CONOVER – Lindsey Weissmueller, Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington
TRUE STORY WITH ED & RANDALL – Melissa DeLizia
WOULD I LIE TO YOU? Mark Saks
CHILDREN’S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE ACTION)
BUNK’D – Howard Meltzer, Biz Urban (Associate Casting Director)
NOGGIN KNOWS – Danielle Pretsfelder Demchick, Jennifer Treadwell, Monica Kelly
THE BABYSITTERS CLUB – Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Leigh Ann Smith (Associate Casting Director)
YOUNG DYLAN – Kim Coleman, Rhavynn Drummer (Associate Casting Director)
WARPED! – Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood, Devon Brady (Associate Casting Director), Jeremy Gordon (Associate Casting Director)
ANIMATED SERIES
BIG MOUTH – Julie Ashton
BOB’S BURGERS – Julie Ashton
CENTRAL PARK – Julie Ashton
FAMILY GUY – Christine Terry, Jackie Sollitto
RICK AND MORTY – Ruth Lambert, Robert McGee
REALITY SERIES
NAILED IT! – Ron Mare, Anna Sturgeon
QUEER EYE – Jessica Jorgensen, Danielle Gervais, Quinn Fegan, Natalie Pino, Pamela Vallarelli
RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE – Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen
SHARK TANK – Mindy Zemrak
TOP CHEF – Ron Mare, Heather Allyn
SHORT FILM
EL CARRITO – Emily Fleischer
THE F WORD – Rachel Reiss
MILK – Shakyra Dowling
NORTH STAR – Jeffrey Gafner
WE’RE TOO GOOD FOR THIS– Shakyra Dowling
SHORT FORM SERIES
BREAKWATER – Jeffrey Gafner
LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS – Ivy Isenberg, Natasha Vincent (Location Casting)
STATE OF THE UNION – Kathleen Chopin, John Ort
NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – COMEDY OR DRAMA
CHICKEN & BISCUITS – Erica A. Hart
CLYDE’S – Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)
FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF – Erica Jensen, Heidi Griffiths, Kate Murray
POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE – Taylor Williams
TAKE ME OUT – Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)
NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – MUSICAL
CAROLINE OR CHANGE – Jim Carnahan, Jilian Cimini, Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel
COMPANY – Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY – Jordan Thaler, Heidi Griffiths
MJ THE MUSICAL – Rachel Hoffman
THE MUSIC MAN – Craig Burns, Bernard Telsey, Rebecca Scholl
NEW YORK THEATER – COMEDY OR DRAMA
A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD – David Caparelliotis
FAIRYCAKES – Adam Caldwell, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)
LETTERS OF SURESH – Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC – Kelly Gillespie
THE DAUGHTER IN LAW – Stephanie Klapper
WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE – Will Cantler
WISH YOU WERE HERE – Karyn Casl
NEW YORK THEATER – MUSICAL
AMERICANO! A NEW MUSICAL – Michael Cassara
BLACK NO MORE – Kristian Charbonier, Rebecca Scholl
ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS – Henry Russell Bergstein
THE BEDWETTER – Rachel Hoffman, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)
TREVOR – Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman
WHISPER HOUSE – Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam
REGIONAL THEATER
A CHRISTMAS CAROL – Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)
BHANGIN’ IT A BHANGIN’ NEW MUSICAL – Erica Jensen, Paul Davis
BOB FOSSE’S DANCIN’ – Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano (Associate Casting Director)
BUG – JC Clementz
SCHOOL GIRLS: OR THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY – Lauren Port, Rachael Jimenez (Associate Casting Director)
LOS ANGELES THEATER
A CHRISTMAS CAROL – Jim Carnahan, Jilian Cimini, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)
GOD OF CARNAGE – Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris
HEAD OVER HEELS – Ryan Bernard Tymensky
MAN OF GOD – Phyllis Schuringa
POWER OF SAIL – Phyllis Schuringa
SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE
CANDIDE – Stephanie Klapper
THE LIFE – Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)
KISMET – Peter Van Dam
THE TAP DANCE KID – Craig Burns
THEATER TOURS
HADESTOWN – Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley
MOULIN ROUGE – Jim Carnahan, Stephen Kopel, Alexandre Bleau (Associate Casting Director)
OKLAHOMA! – Taylor Williams
SIX THE MUSICAL – Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam, Kevin Metzger-Timson (Associate Casting Director)
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD – Adam Caldwell, Destiny Lilly, Amelia McCarthy (Associate Casting Director)
