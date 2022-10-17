ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artios Awards TV Nominations: Netflix & HBO/Max Lead Field For Casting Society

By Erik Pedersen
 5 days ago
The Casting Society is out with the TV, theater, short films and shortform series nominations for its 38th annual Artios Awards . Netflix and the combined HBO / HBO Max lead the field with 10 noms each, and Apple TV+ and Hulu are next with five apiece.

ABC, AMC, Disney+, Fox and Nickelodeon are the only other outlets with multiple noms, landing two each. See the full list below.

The Artios Awards, which honor casting professionals, will unveil its film nominees November 1. Winners will pick up their statuettes during an in-person ceremony March 9 at the Beverly Hilton.

“We are so excited for the Artios Awards to take place in person after two years of it being virtual,” CSA President Destiny Lilly said. “Casting directors are a small community, and to be able to see each other in person to celebrate and toast each other will make for a very special evening. We all cannot wait.”

Special honorees selected for their contributions to the craft will be announced later.

Last year’s Artios Awards lauded the casting teams behind CODA, West Side Story, Don’t Look Up and others on the film side, with Ted Lasso, The Queen’s Gambit and Pose among the TV winners.

Here are the TV, theater, short film and shortform nominees for the 2023 Artios Awards:

FILM, NON-THEATRICAL RELEASE
BETTER NATE THAN EVER – Bernard Telsey, Bethany Knox, Pat Goodwin
DEEP WATER – Ellen Chenoweth, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Susanne Scheel (Associate Casting Director)
THE ADAM PROJECT – Carmen Cuba, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Judith Sunga (Associate Casting Director)
THE HARDER THEY FALL – Victoria Thomas, Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting)
TURNING RED – Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – COMEDY
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY – Wendy O’Brien
GHOSTS – Elizabeth Barnes, Tannis Vallely, Andrea Kenyon (Location Casting), Randi Wells (Location Casting)
JULIA – Sharon Bialy, Gohar Gazazyan, Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Angela Peri (Location Casting), Stacia Kimler (Associate Casting Director), Melissa Morris (Associate Casting Director)
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING – Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Destiny Lilly (Associate Casting Director)
RESERVATION DOGS – Angelique Midthunder, Jennifer Schwalenberg, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting), Stacey Rice (Associate Casting Director), Lisa Zambetti (Associate Casting Director)
THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS – Elizabeth Barnes, Jennifer Euston

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – DRAMA
KEVIN CAN F**K HIMSELF – Felicia Fasano, Rikki Gimelstob, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Katie Lantz (Associate Casting Director)
PACHINKO – Mary Vernieu, Michelle Wade Byrd, Ko Iwagami (Location Casting), Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting)
THE GILDED AGE – Bernard Telsey, Adam Caldwell, Kristian Charbonier (Associate Casting Director)
WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY – Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler, Melissa Kostenbauder, Molly Rose (Associate Casting Director)
SEVERANCE – Rachel Tenner, Bess Fifer (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate Casting Director)
YELLOWJACKETS – Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Josh Ropiequet (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY
BARRY – Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Stacia Kimler (Associate Casting Director)
HACKS – Jeanne McCarthy, Nicole Abellera Hallman, Anna Mayworm (Associate Casting Director)
TED LASSO – Theo Park
THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL – Cindy Tolan, Anne Davison (Associate Casting Director)
THE OTHER TWO – Allison Estrin, Henry Russell Bergstein, Jenn Gaw (Associate Casting Director), Dayna Katz (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
BETTER CALL SAUL – Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russel Scott, Marie K. McMaster (Location Casting), Alyssa Morris (Associate Casting Director)
EUPHORIA – Jessica Kelly, Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe, Jennifer Venditti (Location Casting)
OZARK – Alexa L. Fogel, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate Casting Director)
SUCCESSION – Avy Kaufman, Lilia Trapani (Location Casting), Harrison Nesbit (Associate Casting Director)
THE MORNING SHOW – Victoria Thomas

LIMITED SERIES
DOPESICK – Avy Kaufman, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Scotty Anderson (Associate Casting Director), Dustin Presley (Associate Casting Director)
INVENTING ANNA – Linda Lowy, Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin, Jamie Castro, Simone Bär (Location Casting), Juliette Menager (Location Casting), Dayna Katz (Associate Casting Director)
MAID – Rachel Tenner, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate Casting Director)
THE DROPOUT – Jeanie Bacharach, Alison Goodman, Mark Rutman
THE STAIRCASE – Douglas Aibel, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Matthew Glasner (Associate Casting Director), Blair Foster (Associate Casting Director)

LIVE  TELEVISION PERFORMANCE, VARIETY OR SKETCH – COMEDY, DRAMA OR MUSICAL
ANNIE LIVE! – Bernard Telsey, Patrick Goodwin
THAT DAMN MICHAEL CHE – Erica A. Hart
THE G WORD WITH ADAM CONOVER – Lindsey Weissmueller, Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington
TRUE STORY WITH ED & RANDALL – Melissa DeLizia
WOULD I LIE TO YOU? Mark Saks

CHILDREN’S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE ACTION)
BUNK’D – Howard Meltzer, Biz Urban (Associate Casting Director)
NOGGIN KNOWS – Danielle Pretsfelder Demchick, Jennifer Treadwell, Monica Kelly
THE BABYSITTERS CLUB – Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Leigh Ann Smith (Associate Casting Director)
YOUNG DYLAN – Kim Coleman, Rhavynn Drummer (Associate Casting Director)
WARPED! – Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood, Devon Brady (Associate Casting Director), Jeremy Gordon (Associate Casting Director)

ANIMATED SERIES
BIG MOUTH – Julie Ashton
BOB’S BURGERS – Julie Ashton
CENTRAL PARK – Julie Ashton
FAMILY GUY – Christine Terry, Jackie Sollitto
RICK AND MORTY – Ruth Lambert, Robert McGee

REALITY SERIES
NAILED IT! – Ron Mare, Anna Sturgeon
QUEER EYE – Jessica Jorgensen, Danielle Gervais, Quinn Fegan, Natalie Pino, Pamela Vallarelli
RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE – Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen
SHARK TANK – Mindy Zemrak
TOP CHEF – Ron Mare, Heather Allyn

SHORT FILM
EL CARRITO – Emily Fleischer
THE F WORD – Rachel Reiss
MILK – Shakyra Dowling
NORTH STAR – Jeffrey Gafner
WE’RE TOO GOOD FOR THIS– Shakyra Dowling

SHORT FORM SERIES
BREAKWATER – Jeffrey Gafner
LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS – Ivy Isenberg, Natasha Vincent (Location Casting)
STATE OF THE UNION – Kathleen Chopin, John Ort

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – COMEDY OR DRAMA
CHICKEN & BISCUITS – Erica A. Hart
CLYDE’S – Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)
FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF – Erica Jensen, Heidi Griffiths, Kate Murray
POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE – Taylor Williams
TAKE ME OUT – Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – MUSICAL
CAROLINE OR CHANGE – Jim Carnahan, Jilian Cimini, Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel
COMPANY – Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY – Jordan Thaler, Heidi Griffiths
MJ THE MUSICAL – Rachel Hoffman
THE MUSIC MAN – Craig Burns, Bernard Telsey, Rebecca Scholl

NEW YORK THEATER – COMEDY OR DRAMA
A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD – David Caparelliotis
FAIRYCAKES – Adam Caldwell, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)
LETTERS OF SURESH – Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC – Kelly Gillespie
THE DAUGHTER IN LAW – Stephanie Klapper
WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE – Will Cantler
WISH YOU WERE HERE – Karyn Casl

NEW YORK THEATER – MUSICAL
AMERICANO! A NEW MUSICAL – Michael Cassara
BLACK NO MORE – Kristian Charbonier, Rebecca Scholl
ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS – Henry Russell Bergstein
THE BEDWETTER – Rachel Hoffman, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)
TREVOR – Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman
WHISPER HOUSE – Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam

REGIONAL THEATER
A CHRISTMAS CAROL – Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)
BHANGIN’ IT A BHANGIN’ NEW MUSICAL – Erica Jensen, Paul Davis
BOB FOSSE’S DANCIN’ – Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano (Associate Casting Director)
BUG – JC Clementz
SCHOOL GIRLS: OR THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY – Lauren Port, Rachael Jimenez (Associate Casting Director)

LOS ANGELES THEATER
A CHRISTMAS CAROL – Jim Carnahan, Jilian Cimini, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)
GOD OF CARNAGE – Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris
HEAD OVER HEELS – Ryan Bernard Tymensky
MAN OF GOD – Phyllis Schuringa
POWER OF SAIL – Phyllis Schuringa

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE
CANDIDE – Stephanie Klapper
THE LIFE – Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)
KISMET – Peter Van Dam
THE TAP DANCE KID – Craig Burns

THEATER TOURS
HADESTOWN – Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley
MOULIN ROUGE – Jim Carnahan, Stephen Kopel, Alexandre Bleau (Associate Casting Director)
OKLAHOMA! – Taylor Williams
SIX THE MUSICAL – Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam, Kevin Metzger-Timson (Associate Casting Director)
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD – Adam Caldwell, Destiny Lilly, Amelia McCarthy (Associate Casting Director)

Deadline

CAA Signs ‘Blue Story’ & ‘Boxing Day’ Producer Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor

EXCLUSIVE: UK producer Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor has signed with CAA for representation. Writer, director and producer Gharoro-Akpojotor founded Joi Productions, the UK film and TV production company focused on Black, queer, and female-led stories. In 2018, she joined Damian Jones to produce Andrew “Rapman” Onwubolu’s Blue Story, which made waves in the UK and was picked up by Paramount for distribution. Gharoro-Akpojotor earned a BIFA Breakthrough Producer nomination in 2019, and a BFI Vision Award in 2020 for her work on the movie. She also produced Aml Ameen’s debut Boxing Day, and is currently producing Champion, a BBC/Netflix show by Candice Carty-Williams. In 2021, Gharoro-Akpojotor’s short film For Love, which she wrote...
Deadline

E! News Returns With Nightly Telecast After Two-Year Break; Adrienne Bailon-Houghton & Justin Sylvester To Host

E! News is coming back to television. The NBCUniversal cable network is bringing back the long-running franchise after a two-year break and is moving it back to evenings. Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, who just signed a talent deal with the company, and Justin Sylvester are to co-host the show from November 14 at 11:30pm. John Redmann, who was exec producer of CBS’ The Talk for ten years, and John Pascarella, who was co-exec producer of Maury, will exec produce the nightly show. In 2020, E! News became a morning show and after going on an indefinite hiatus in March 2020 as a result of the pandemic,...
Deadline

‘House Of The Dragon’ Showrunner Ryan Condal Promises More War And Humour Coming In Season Two

The House of the Dragon bosses are promising the second season will deliver more of the thrills and spills familiar to the millions of Thrones fans tuning in, along with more humour along the lines of the original series.  Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal told The Times in London that producers deliberately slowed down the narrative for the first season, to ensure viewers were invested in the new characters.  He explained: “We will get to the spectacle,” he insists. “But you have to understand these people’s complexities before they’re thrown into war. “Series two will hit the rhythms people came to expect from the...
Deadline

‘The Watcher’: Ryan Murphy Takes Pride In Having Cast Older Women In His Limited Series For Netflix

Ryan Murphy sat down with the female cast members of The Watcher to reflect on the true crime genre and discuss who may have been the true voyeur who inspired his Netflix limited series. But first, Murphy was happy to take credit for accomplishing what few — if any — Hollywood projects try to accomplish these days: casting not one, but five women of a certain age. “People are always writing articles about how there are no roles for women over 40,” Murphy said to stars Naomi Watts, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, Mia Farrow and Nova Dumezweni. “That’s not true …...
Deadline

Covid Still Heckling Broadway With Canceled Performances And Cast Substitutions

Covid isn’t done with New York’s theater scene just yet. At least four Broadway and major Off Broadway productions have either canceled or postponed performances or temporarily replaced principal cast members in the last week due to the virus. Today, Lincoln Center Theater postponed the opening of its upcoming Off Broadway production of Sarah Ruhl’s new play Becky Nurse of Salem due to “a significant disruption in the rehearsal process” caused by a Covid case within the company. The play, directed by Rebecca Taichman and starring Tony winner Deirdre O’Connell (Dana H.) in the title role, was to have started previews...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American And Oscars Protest Icon, Was An ‘Ethnic Fraud’ – Report

The San Francisco Chronicle published an investigative report Saturday that claims Oscars and Native American icon Sacheen Littlefeather – best known for her appearance on behalf of Marlon Brando to refuse his Best Actor Academy Award for The Godfather — was not who she claimed to be. Her sisters said in the article that Littlefeather, who died earlier this month shortly after receiving an official apology from the Academy, was not of Apache heritage, but rather half-Mexican. They also said she did not grow up with an abusive father, or in terrible poverty. Littlefeather’s sisters, Orlandi and Rosalind Cruz, approached Native American journalist and activist Jacqueline Keeler to tell their...
WASHINGTON STATE
Deadline

Anthony Rapp On Kevin Spacey Verdict: “Bringing This Lawsuit Was Always About Shining A Light”

Anthony Rapp has issued a statement following his defeat today in a $40 million sexual misconduct lawsuit against actor Kevin Spacey. The jury came in after just an hour of deliberations and found two-time Oscar winner Spacey not liable for damages. Addressing a crowd outside the Manhattan courtroom, Rapp lawyer Richard Steigman said: “The jury spoke. Anthony told his truth. We respect the jury’s verdict, but it doesn’t change his truth.” Rapp later issued his own statement, saying he was “deeply grateful” that he had a chance to tell his story. “Bringing this lawsuit was always about shining a light, as part of...
MANHATTAN, NY
Deadline

Ron Masak Dies: “King Of Commercials” And ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Actor Was 86

Character actor Ron Masak, best known for a recurring role in Murder, She Wrote has passed away aged 86. He passed away yesterday of natural causes, surrounded family, according to Facebook post from his daughter posted to his page. Known as ‘The King of Commercials,’ Masak had a long career in entertainment and played the popular recurring character Sheriff Mort Metzger in Murder, She Wrote, as well as appearing twice as other characters. His passing comes only nine days after Murder, She Wrote lead Angela Lansbury died at age 96. Masak’s other roles included appearances on The Twilight Zone, Webster, The Rockford Files,...
Deadline

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Tony Danza To Recur In Season 3

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Danza has joined the cast of Starz’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan for Season 3, Deadline has learned. He will make his debut in the Season 2 finale airing Sunday. Danza will portray Stefano Marchetti, the godfather of New York City’s mafia scene and the most powerful man in town. Anyone wanting to do business in NYC needs to come to see him first or expect to pay the price. Production on Season 3 is currently underway in New York. Related Story Tony Danza Joins 'And Just Like That…' Season 2 As Che's [SPOILER] Related Story 'P-Valley' Renewed For Season 3 At Starz Related Story Lionsgate...
Deadline

James Corden Will “Probably” Discuss Restaurant Ban Brouhaha On Monday’s ‘Late Late Show’

UPDATE, with McNally response: The Late Late Show host James Corden says he will “probably” talk about his recent restaurant brouhaha on Monday’s show, though he finds the topic “such a silly thing” to discuss. Calling the controversy “insane” in a New York Times interview, Corden spoke for the first time about being banned – and unbanned – from a ritzy New York eatery after famous restaurateur Keith McNally called out the comic on Instagram for rudely and repeatedly berating waitstaff. Corden had agreed to the interview with the Times‘ Dave Itzkoff earlier this month to discuss his new Amazon Prime Video...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Netflix Adds “Fictional” Disclaimer To ‘The Crown’ Season Five Trailer Following Backlash

Netflix has added a disclaimer to the description for its latest The Crown trailer following a difficult couple of weeks for the royal series. In the YouTube description below the video for the fifth season trailer, Netflix states: “inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign” . None of the previous trailers included this disclaimer, instead going straight into a description of the season. The move comes after two years of lobbying from certain circles including former Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, who said in late 2020...
Deadline

Robbie Coltrane Cause Of Death Revealed A Week After The Loss Of ‘Harry Potter’ Star

Robbie Coltrane died at the age of 72 following multiple organ failure, according to multiple UK reports. The death certificate of the Harry Potter star also noted he had been suffering from sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection and heart block. Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the fantasy films, had also been diagnosed with obesity and Type 2 diabetes. RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’ Star Rupert Grint “Heartbroken,” Remembers Robbie Coltrane The Harry Potter universe mourned the loss of Coltrane and his film costars paid tribute to the late actor with personal messages. “Heartbroken to hear that Robbie is gone. I’ll never forget the smell of cigars...
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’: Special Sneak Peek From Season 5 To Screen At AMC Theatres

Yellowstone is headed to the big screen. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios have partnered with AMC Theatres to give Dutton fans an exclusive sneak peek of season 5 before it returns to the Paramount Network. It will be available across more than 100 AMC locations on Saturday, October 29.  The theatres will also offer a look at Tulsa King, Taylor Sheridan’s latest project that stars Sylvester Stallone. Tickets to this special event are $15, and go on sale Thursday, October 20th on http://AMCTheatres.com and the AMC Mobile App. Fans may attend dressed as their favorite Yellowstone character to enter an online costume contest to win a Yellowstone merchandise pack.  Yellowstone and Tulsa King premiere Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount.   More from DeadlineViaplay Sets UK Launch Date; Cambodia Oscars Entry; 'Agatha Christie's Hjerson' Drama Sells; Fifth Season Format; 'That's My Jam' Spreads; Antenna Studios Drama -- Global BriefsParamount+ Sets Launch Dates For France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland'Tulsa King': Paramount+ Drops New Trailer For Sylvester Stallone DramaBest of DeadlinePhoto Gallery: 50 Classic Boxing Movies From ‘Raging Bull’ And ‘Million Dollar Baby’ To ‘The Champ’ And ‘Rocky’Robbie Coltrane Film and Television Career In Photos Gallery: From ‘Harry Potter’, James Bond to ‘Cracker’ & 'Nuns On The Run'50 Halloween-Themed TV Episodes: Classics From The '50s To Now
Deadline

‘Black Adam’ Thundering To $60M-$62M, Dwayne Johnson’s Best Opening As A Leading Man – Saturday AM Update

UPDATE, Saturday AM: Black Adam‘s now expected opening of $60M-$62M by many measures is a solid start, and is the best domestic debut for Dwayne Johnson outside of an ensemble movie (Mummy Returns at a $68M debut was a Brendan Fraser vehicle back in 2001). Heck, Black Adam looks to even beat the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw in which Johnson costarred with Jason Statham, that pic opening to $60.03M. As we already told you, Friday repped the Rock’s Best Opening Day in a solo star vehicle, now at $26.8M. Black Adam, and Universal counterprogramming older-demo, female-skewing...
Deadline

Damian Lewis To Star In Adaptation Of Matt Haig’s Modern Vampire Title ‘The Radleys’ — AFM

Damian Lewis has been tapped to star in supernatural black comedy The Radleys, based on Matt Haig’s popular novel of the same name. The film has Heartstopper director Euros Lyn at the helm and is produced by Debbie Gray (Good Luck To You Leo Grande) through Genesius Pictures with Cornerstone Films handling worldwide sales. Story follows the Radley family, an ordinary family – or at least that’s what the neighbors think. They are, in fact, vampires and only parents Helen and Peter (Lewis) know about the family’s true nature. They are ‘abstainers’, vampires who chose not to drink blood despite their natural cravings....
Deadline

‘Bel-Air’ Star Jimmy Akingbola Opens Up About His ITV Documentary ‘Handle With Care’: “I Felt Like I Hadn’t Seen An Inspiring, Positive Care Story On TV”

EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Akingbola, who plays Geoffrey in Peacock’s Bel-Air remake, has opened up about making a “positive story about adoption” to help inspire Black children in care in the upcoming ITV documentary Handle with Care. Previous shows about adoption have tended to focus on “mining trauma,” the Kate & Kojo, In the Long Run and Ted Lasso star told Deadline, and he wanted to “flip the script but without dismissing these other stories” in Handle with Care. “I have had to overcome a lot of difficulties but overall my experience was positive,” Akingbola said of his time growing up after being...
Deadline

Netflix Boards Untitled Adam Sandler-Safdie Brothers Project

While Adam Sandler hasn’t been shy about talking about his next project with Josh and Benny Safdie during his Hustle press tour, Netflix has now officially boarded the untitled feature, which is currently in development at the streamer. Sandler is attached to star with the Safdies writing, directing and producing. Netflix would not confirm any other details, but sources say the hope is to shoot the project in the second quarter of 2023, which would likely make it Sandler’s next project. One insider close to the project said that start date is TBD as the siblings are still putting finishing touches...
Deadline

Peter Bart: A Coat Of Paint On The Hollywood Sign Can‘t Obscure Industry’s Erosion Of Creative Courage

A team of painters were at work this week restoring the mega-photographed Hollywood sign, a mission that carries a perverse irony. All week I’ve been assaulted by studies and reports describing how Hollywood, the industry town, has essentially surrendered its leadership in the universe of pop culture. The message: The industry has dimmed its vision even though the Hollywood sign may linger on. Related Story Hollywood Sign To Get A Centennial Facelift Starting Next Week Related Story 'The Fabelmans' Star Michelle Williams Set For Performer Tribute At 2022 Gotham Awards Related Story Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' To Open Cairo International Film Festival; New Team Unveils 2022 Line-Up Originally signaling...
ARIZONA STATE
Deadline

Royal Intimate Slams Netflix For “Trying To Destroy The Family” With ‘The Crown’; Says Prince Harry “Shouldn‘t Take A Penny From Streamer”

Another royal intimate has added their voice to those criticising The Crown, ahead of the fifth season’s arrival next week on Netflix. The Times quotes the unnamed female friend of the royal family, who attended the Queen’s private committal service at Windsor last month, as slamming the streamer’s editorial decisions, saying they are “vilifying the royal family. It is vicious. It’s as if they’re trying to destroy the royal family.” Of Prince Harry’s current big-budget partnership with Netflix, which will see the eventual release of his fly-on-the-wall documentary and other projects, the woman told The Times that the Duke was in “the...
Deadline

Deadline

135K+
Followers
38K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

