An Idaho man walking his dog discovered an alligator. Officials want to know where it came from.
NEW PLYMOUTH — An Idaho man made a startling discovery Thursday night while walking his dog in western Idaho. The man told Idaho Department of Fish and Game officers that he was south of New Plymouth near SE First Avenue when he spotted something moving in the brush. A closer look revealed the movement was coming from a 3.5-foot alligator.
Alligator recovered in New Plymouth by Idaho Fish and Game
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game report that on the morning of Friday, Oct. 21, Fish and Game took possession of an alligator that was found by a New Plymouth resident the previous night. The alligator is currently being housed at a Fish and Game facility. At...
Wild Idaho: Mountain Lion Spotted in Boise, Moose Removed from American Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers were busy this week with large wild animals as a big cat was reported in Boise and a wandering moose had to be removed from an American Falls neighborhood. During the weekend Idaho Department of Fish and Game got several reports from the public that a mountain lion had been spotted along the Boise River. Conservation officers could not confirm that the animal seen was an actual cougar after sending an officer out to investigate on Monday, but officials say it isn't uncommon for the big cats to use river corridors to travel through an area. The animals have previously been seen in other parts of Idaho's largest city. Idaho Fish and Game said in a statement it didn't think there was any risk to the public and offered some tips to stay safe and how to act around a mountain lion. Meanwhile, conservation officers removed a moose from an American Falls neighborhood on Monday morning. Idaho Fish and Game said the estimated 1,000 pound bull moose had been wondering in an area near Interstate 86 and nearby Hillcrest Elementary. The American Falls Police Department and Power County Sheriff's Office had already responded and contained the animal before conservation officers tranquilized the animal. The bull was then taken to a more sparsely populated area. "It is not unusual to observe moose in and around the American Falls area. However, sightings right in town are not as common and can be problematic. Moose can be defensive if approached by people, and these large animals can be a hazard to motorists," said Idaho Fish and Game. Idaho Fish and Game often have to relocate moose from urban areas in Idaho.
Enjoy Fall in Idaho with a New Furry Best Friend! 80+ Dogs in Boise Shelters
Photos of every dog I could find that is currently available for adoption in the Boise area. We are well-into Fall right now in the Treasure Valley, and while we mostly have our minds set on regular Fall festivities like going to Halloween parties or treating ourselves to pumpkin spice lattes... did you know Fall is also the PERFECT time to adopt a new dog?
Idaho POST to cancel three upcoming academies
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's Peach Officer Standards and Training, also known as POST, is the accrediting body for police standards and training across the state. New police officers in Idaho are required to go through academy training within their first year in the force. POST approves law enforcement academies,...
Idaho Should Have Special Road Rules for Early-Morning Commuters
Back in April 2022, I confessed my desperate bout with the drive-around blues. What Fresh Hell Is This? My Daily Commute From Star to Boise in Gifs is a playful dramedy of sorts. It's a woe-is-me rant spiked with sarcasm and truth only local road warriors can understand. Since then...
Boise Parks and Recreation begins restroom winterization
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — With a cool down in the forecast, Boise Parks and Recreation has begun winterization of park restrooms and amenities. Boise Parks and Recreation is responsible for the maintenance of 73 restrooms across the city. While some restrooms in Boise parks are heated and open year-round,...
New moratorium announced on Snake River Water Rights
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New water use permits have been essentially cut off by the Idaho Department of Water Resources, says a new Snake River Water Rights Moratorium. The order, announced Friday, covers an area extending east of Boise, upstream from the Murphy Water-Flow Gage at Swan Falls...
Power restored
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police dispatch says a transformer blew near the Ada County Courthouse. 1,500 were without power.
Where is snow falling tonight and tomorrow?
Idaho (CBS2) — It's a weather alert day for sure as snow is well on its way to many parts of Idaho. Let's take a look at who's getting snow and who isn't. Scattered rain showers have begun to hit the Treasure Valley but no snow is anticipated for any TV communities. Similar conditions are expected in the Magic Valley.
Meridian moving forward with dangerous dog ordinance
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian is moving forward an ordinance that will bring Meridian’s “dangerous dog” classifications in line with Boise and other entities in the Treasure Valley. A spokesperson said a first reading of and public hearing on the ordinance is likely to happen on Nov....
Three suspects arrested in Boise Police homicide investigation
BOISE, Idaho — Three suspects were arrested and charged Friday afternoon, in connection to a shooting that killed one man Wednesday night. Around 11:08 p.m., police responded to a local hospital where the victim was dropped off and later died from the gunshot wound, according to the Boise Police Department (BPD), prompting detectives from the Boise Police Violent Crime Unit to begin investigating.
Get Treated Like Brazilian Royalty at this Boise Restaurant
Do you like food? Really good food? How about lots and lots of really good food? I have passed this spot numerus times but until last night had not stepped foot inside. Tucanos Brazilian Grill has nearly 3,500 google reviews with a 4.5 star rating and for good reason. I am going to take you along for the Tucanos journey with some photos. Keep scrolling for other amazing Treasure Valley restaurants that you NEED to try...
Multiple reports of mountain lion in Boise
Is there a mountain lion in Boise? The world may never know. Despite multiple reports and a Boise State University BroncoAlert, Idaho Fish and Game said the sightings had not been confirmed as of around 5 p.m. Monday. Brian Pearson, Idaho Fish and Game Regional Communications Manager, said to confirm the sightings, Fish and Game personnel would need to see the mountain lion, or mountain lion tracks, with their own...
Boise Police therapy dog retires, making way for new pup
"Clover retired out. She had some lingering anxiety issues from her past abuses, absolutely no fault of her own. And she did a great job while she was here."
Something Horrifying is Lurking Underneath This Idaho Bridge
In the spirit of Halloween, you can never go wrong with a good ghost story. One of the most terrifying stories (at least in my opinion) takes place at none other than River Road Bridge in Caldwell. The bridge is said to be haunted and a hotspot for paranormal activity... the kind that gives me nightmare fuel.
Four teens arrested as Boise Police investigate reports of battery
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are investigating several complaints about teens physically attacking people in the downtown area and, in at least one instance, just south of the Boise Towne Square mall. The Boise Police Department said Thursday that there are six to 10 reports from the past month...
Boise Police make DUI arrest in incident that blocked Fairview for more than two hours
BOISE, Idaho — An Emmett man is in the Ada County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence after an incident that had Boise Police blocking a section of Fairview Avenue for more than two hours Friday morning. Officers began investigating at about 1:52 a.m. According to the...
Idaho Man Sentenced for Crash That Killed Boise Woman
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Parma man has been sentenced for a multi-vehicle crash that killed a woman and backed up traffic for hours in Boise in May of 2021. The Ada County Prosecutor's Office announced 29-year-old Dalton Leonard on Friday was ordered to spend three months in jail with work release and ten years probation after entering a guilty plea to vehicular manslaughter back in June. Dalton had been driving east on Interstate 84 on May 11, 2021 when he struck a semi-truck hauling 65,000 pounds of lumber causing it to cross the median and hit another truck. The semi caught on fire and nine other vehicles were involved in the crash. According to Idaho State Police, debris from the crash struck 27-year-old Julia Goodwin, knocking her unconscious; her car was found half a mile from where it had been hit. Goodwin was taken to an area hospital where she later died. The crash blocked traffic in both directions for most of the day. "Mr. Leonard was found to have THC, the main psychoactive compound of marijuana, in his blood at the time of the crash. In August 2021, he was charged with felony vehicular manslaughter, aggravated driving under the influence, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia with intent to use. In June 2022, the defendant pled guilty to felony vehicular manslaughter," according to the Prosecutor's Office. Ada County District Judge Patrick Miller ordered Dalton to give up his driver's license for three years. ISP said three other people were taken to the hospital that day with minor injuries.
Boise man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 21
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was killed Wednesday after a motorcycle crash on State Highway 21 in Ada County, Idaho State Police reported. While driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, the 56-year-old crashed as the highway curved. The incident happened at milepost 9.5 around 5 p.m. On Thursday, the Ada...
