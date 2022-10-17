First Adult Pinewood Derby to be held in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. ( WRBL ) – Resting Pulse Brewing Company in Opelika, in partnership with Opelika Chamber of Commerce/Food Truck Friday, Smith T. Building Supply and the Auburn Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the first ever Adult Pinewood Derby on Friday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m., according to the Facebook page for the event. Resting Pulse Brewing Company is located at 714 1st Avenue in Opelika.

Those interested can register as individuals or teams to compete for prizes in the Standard or Outlaw League. They can build their own racers or rent pre-made racers. Teams can have up to five people.

Once someone registers, they should go to Resting Pulse Brewing Company to pick up their kit to build their racer. They must show confirmation of their registration.

Racers in the Standard League must conform to Pinewood Derby rules. Racers will be checked to make sure they meet requirements at the event. Racers that don’t conform to the rules will be entered into the Outlaw League.

All registrations for this event will be final. Proceeds will benefit the Chattahoochee Council Boy Scouts of America .

If you need help building your racer, visit Smith T. Building Supply at 812 North Railroad Avenue in Opelika on Friday, Oct. 21 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. or University Ace at 2101 E University Drive in Auburn on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for assistance.

Click here for more information and to register.

