ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

First Adult Pinewood Derby to be held in Opelika

By Cole Trahan
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z7M8F_0icj6XBY00

OPELIKA, Ala. ( WRBL ) – Resting Pulse Brewing Company in Opelika, in partnership with Opelika Chamber of Commerce/Food Truck Friday, Smith T. Building Supply and the Auburn Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the first ever Adult Pinewood Derby on Friday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m., according to the Facebook page for the event. Resting Pulse Brewing Company is located at 714 1st Avenue in Opelika.

Those interested can register as individuals or teams to compete for prizes in the Standard or Outlaw League. They can build their own racers or rent pre-made racers. Teams can have up to five people.

Once someone registers, they should go to Resting Pulse Brewing Company to pick up their kit to build their racer. They must show confirmation of their registration.

Racers in the Standard League must conform to Pinewood Derby rules. Racers will be checked to make sure they meet requirements at the event. Racers that don’t conform to the rules will be entered into the Outlaw League.

All registrations for this event will be final. Proceeds will benefit the Chattahoochee Council Boy Scouts of America .

If you need help building your racer, visit Smith T. Building Supply at 812 North Railroad Avenue in Opelika on Friday, Oct. 21 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. or University Ace at 2101 E University Drive in Auburn on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for assistance.

Click here for more information and to register.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

New Columbus outdoor lifestyle clothing store celebrated with ribbon cutting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There’s a new clothing store in town at 2505 Airport Thruway. High Pines Outfitters, which sells outdoor lifestyle brands, and the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce (GCGCC) held a ribbon cutting on Friday to celebrate the store opening. According to GCGCC Partnership Development Specialist Debbie Seeley, it had a soft opening on […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Trees Columbus holding raffle Thursday, grand prize will be $5,000

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Trees Columbus, a nonprofit organization focused on planting and preserving trees in Columbus, will be holding its Rooting for Trees Raffle event tomorrow from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Spencer Environmental Center at 303 12th Street. The ticket drawing will happen at 5 p.m. The largest prize is $5,000, but […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus speakers honor fallen law enforcement officers at annual memorial

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Each year, the Columbus Police Department (CPD) hosts the Columbus Against Drugs Inc. (C.A.D. Inc.) Fallen Officers Memorial to honor law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of duty. This year, it was held on Thursday in front of the Columbus City Services Center. Various law enforcement officers, their families, elected […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Harris County Rotary Club honors Mulberry Creek Elementary teacher

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – The Rotary Club of Harris County honors a teacher each month with an award for encouraging students to love learning, according to a press release from the Harris County School District. The teacher chosen for Sept. 2022 was Karon Poole of Mulberry Creek Elementary. After becoming a teacher, Poole chose to […]
HAMILTON, GA
WRBL News 3

Harris County High School to participate in 2022 Metro Atlanta Skills Challenge

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – Harris County High School (HCHS) will soon compete against other high schools in the Metro Atlanta Skills Challenge hosted by Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) and Brasfield & Gorrie, according to a press release from the Harris County School District. Construction students from 14 high schools will attend the event […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Military speakers share their goals, dreams, concerns at East Alabama Chamber of Commerce luncheon

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The East Alabama Chamber of Commerce hosted its Military/Legislative Luncheon on Tuesday at the East Alabama Board of Realtors building in Phenix City. Various local and state level elected officials, members of the Fort Benning Command Staff and representatives from the East Alabama Chamber Board of Directors were present. Lunch began […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Health Department holding drug takeback event on Oct. 29

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — As part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) national Take Back Day, the Columbus Health Department will be accepting unused and/or expired medications. The event at 5601 Veterans Parkway on Oct. 29 begins at 10 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m. Prescriptions and over-the-counter medications can be dropped off or turned […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Valley Healthcare System, Department of Defense host successful training event, serve 2,723 patients

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Valley Healthcare System Inc. and the Department of Defense hosted their Innovative Readiness Training event from July 28 to Aug. 15 at several sites in the Chattahoochee Valley, according to a Valley Healthcare System press release.  “Valley Healthcare Innovative Readiness Training was a real-world joint operational mission with a collaborative goal of military […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL Puppy Picks presented by Kia Autosport

WRBL is teaming up with the Harris County Humane Society to bring you the “WRBL Puppy Picks”. Every Thursday on News 3 to help a new dog looking for a forever home will help pick the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. In this edition of this season’s Puppy Picks we have a two-year […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL to host 2nd Congressional District Debate at CSU University Hall

WRBL will host a 2nd Congressional District Debate at Columbus State’s University Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 26th at 7:00 p.m. ET. The debate will feature incumbent Congressman Sanford Bishop (D) and challenger Chris West (R). The hour-long debate will air live on WRBL News 3 and will be livestreamed on WRBL.com. WRBL’s Teresa Whitaker and […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Woman dies one week after car accident in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local woman left intensive care after an accident over a week ago has died. The accident happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Shepherd Drive around 7:35 p.m. while 64-year-old Jennifer Durham was dropping a friend off in Phenix City when she was hit by a Dodge Ram truck.
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Man killed in overnight crash on I-85

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has died after an overnight vehicle crash. According to Montgomery police, authorities responded to Interstate 85 south near Eastern Blvd. around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a single-vehicle wreck. There, officers located a 2000 Dodge Dakota. Police said the driver, 56-year-old Stanley Jarrett, was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Macon County couple killed in shooting, investigation underway

HURTSBORO, Ala. (WRBL) – A Macon County couple is dead after a shooting inside their Hurtsboro home, the gunfire allegedly injured two others inside the home. Macon County investigators say early Saturday morning, October 8, they were called to a home along Ross Road about a shooting.  Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley says investigators located […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus: Woman dead in automotive accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, driver charged with DUI

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A woman died following an automotive crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd at Sheppard Dr., according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. The accident initially happened around 7:35 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. Jennifer Durham, 64, sustained life-threatening injuries when another driver traveling down the wrong side of the roadway […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy