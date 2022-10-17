Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
CNBC
Final Trades: MKTX, HAL, PFE & BA
The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Guy Adami and Julie Biel.
CNBC
Trader Triple Play: How to trade regionals, AT&T and LVS
The traders look at how to trade regional banks, AT&T and Las Vegas Sands. With CNBC's Carl Quintanilla and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC
Chartmaster: Big move in vaccine names
Carter Worth of Worth Charting on what's next in the health care sector. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Guy Adami and Julie Biel.
CNBC
Options Action: SLB options
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw digs in on Schlumberger options. With CNBC's Carl Quintanilla and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC
U.S. budget deficit cut in half for biggest decrease ever amid Covid spending declines
The U.S. budget deficit was sliced in half for fiscal 2022, the biggest drop in history following two years of huge Covid-related spending. The shortfall declined to $1.375 trillion, compared to the 2021 deficit of $2.776 trillion. Revenue posted easily the highest one-year total on record. The deficit decline would...
China’s Xi Jinping has former-president dragged out of meeting on live TV
China's ex-president Hu Jintao was seen being removed from a congress meeting by security as Xi Jinping continues to assert his dominance.Two security guards led the 79-year-old off stage as he looked confused as to why he was removed. The reason is still unknown, but he's rumoured to have a frosty relationship with Xi.The move is just another of Xi's power moves, after he campaigned to remove term limits back in 2017, essentially appointing himself as leader for life.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
CNBC
America's largest lithium mine ramps up production as the world moves to sustainable energy
CNBC’s Pippa Stevens got a look at the only active lithium mine in the entire U.S. She joins Tyler Mathisen and 'The News with Shepard Smith' to report on what she found.
Southwest CEO Shares Some Bad News for Passengers
During the early days of the covid pandemic, airlines went into self-preservation mode. Flights were slashed, employees were furloughed or laid off, and the entire industry went into a sort of hibernation. Southwest Airlines (LUV) handled the unprecedented situation better than most of its rivals. It avoided layoffs but did...
CNBC
Japan reportedly intervened, buying yen in foreign exchange market late Friday
Japan intervened in the foreign exchange market on Friday to buy yen for the second time in a month after the currency hit a 32-year low near 152 to the dollar, a government official and another person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Japan has been attempting to shore up...
CNBC
China's leadership reshuffle puts greater weight on relations with the U.S.
BEIJING — China's latest leadership appointments point to greater emphasis on relations with the U.S. Foreign Minister Wang Yi joined the new Politburo, the second-highest level of power, state media announced Sunday. That's despite expectations he might retire. The changes showed that Yang Jiechi, a long-time diplomat closely involved...
CNBC
Microsoft, Simon Property, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
CNBC's Halftime traders Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management, Shannon Saccocia of SVB Private Bank, and Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners answer investment-related questions from CNBC Pro subscribers. Look out for an email where you can submit your questions directly to the Halftime team.
CNBC
China-owned TikTok denies it could use location information to track U.S. users
TikTok, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, on Friday denied that it used specific location data to track certain U.S. individuals. It comes after a Forbes report alleged TikTok planned to use its app "to monitor the personal location of some specific American citizens," citing materials viewed by the publication. "TikTok...
CNBC
The Final Call: MSFT & UUP
The traders make their final trades of the week. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Dennis Davitt.
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full interview with Strategas CEO Jason Trennert
Jason Trennert, chairman and CEO of Strategas Research Partners, a Baird company, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down how investors can position their portfolios amid high market volatility. Trennert explains why he would not be surprised if 10-year Treasury yields move higher and react to the latest batch of corporate earnings.
CNBC
Big Tech reports next week and here's how to set up for the event
The traders prepare for a big week of Big Tech earnings. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Dennis Davitt.
CNBC
Philadelphia Fed's Harker: Fed funds will be well above 4 percent by year end
CNBC's Steve Liesman joins the 'Halftime Report' to discuss Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker's statement on Fed funds rate being well above 4 percent by year end. Cerity's Jim Lebenthal reacts.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks fell Wednesday, snapping a two-session winning streak, as bond yields surged. It was a reminder to investors that, even with a stronger-than-expected earnings season under way, the Federal Reserve is calling most of the shots these days. The central bank is likely to keep raising its benchmark rate in sizable increments as long as prices keep rising at the hot pace we've seen for much of the year. Could we see a peak in yields soon? DoubleLine's Jeffrey Gundlach, known as the "Bond king," tweeted that he thinks it could happen between now and the end of the year. Read live market updates here.
China's Xi expands powers, promotes allies
BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping, China’s most powerful leader in decades, increased his dominance Sunday when he was named to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition and promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy. Xi, who took power in 2012, was awarded a third five-year term as general secretary, discarding a custom under which his predecessor left after 10 years. The 69-year-old leader is expected by some to try to stay in power for life. The party also named a seven-member Standing Committee, its inner circle of power, dominated by Xi allies after Premier Li Keqiang, the No. 2 leader and an advocate of market-style reform and private enterprise, was dropped from the leadership Saturday. That was despite Li being a year younger than the party’s informal retirement age of 68. “Power will be even more concentrated in the hands of Xi Jinping,” said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a Chinese politics expert at Hong Kong Baptist University. The new appointees are “all loyal to Xi,” he said. “There is no counterweight or checks and balances in the system at all.”
CNBC
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after failed budget and market turmoil
Truss was in office for just 44 days, making her the shortest-serving prime minister in British history. For 10 days of her premiership government business was paused following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. On Sept. 23, Truss' finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced a so-called "mini-budget" which began a turbulent...
Comments / 0