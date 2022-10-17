Read full article on original website
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
Space X Launches Eutelsat Hotbird 13F SatelliteAntonio SaillantCape Canaveral, FL
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Florida with giveaways this monthKristen WaltersSanford, FL
Elon Musk's SpaceX Just Carried A Russian Cosmonaut W/The Long-Term Space Station Crew, Raising Understandable QuestionsDOPE Quick ReadsCape Canaveral, FL
Chickens at the Oviedo LibraryJoAnn RyanOviedo, FL
Shooting in Eatonville may have fatally wounded man found in crashed car in College Park, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple law enforcement agencies worked potentially related incidents Friday night that spanned from Eatonville, where investigators said spent shell casings were found, to College Park, where a man who was shot was located in a crashed car, according to a news release. Orange County deputies...
Police: 17-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Daytona Beach dies at hospital
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police said a boy struck by a vehicle Friday has died. The 17-year-old was riding a scooter on a sidewalk Friday, and according to police, he veered into traffic on Old Kings Road and Big Tree Road. A vehicle hit the 17-year-old boy....
Daytona Beach police search for missing 18-year-old last seen in Ocala
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old man. Police tweeted Friday that Tyrell Hart was last seen four days ago, on Monday, by his mother. [TRENDING: Day care workers charged, accused of scaring toddlers with Halloween mask |...
Cocoa man accused of pointing gun at tow truck driver, security guard now in jail, records show
COCOA, Fla. – A Cocoa man who pointed a gun at a security guard and a tow truck driver before he was shot is now locked up in the Brevard County jail, the Cocoa Police Department said Wednesday. [TRENDING: JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun, surf on Florida beach...
State Road 415 reopens after suspect in multi-county pursuit jumps in water, captured in Seminole County, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said that State Road 415 at the Seminole County line has reopened after being closed in both directions due to a fleeing suspect. The agency tweeted at 7:33 p.m. that the road was closed at the Seminole County line...
Suspect in Volusia County bar fight, deadly car crash arrested
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Daytona Beach man, accused of trying to stab another man during a bar fight that ended in a deadly crash last summer is back in jail. Oneil Edwards, 30, was booked into jail Wednesday. Prosecutors had his bond revoked after he was arrested again...
Deputies ID man who died after being found shot in crashed car in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies identified a man who had been shot inside of a crashed car and later died of his injuries Thursday evening, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced in an update. Investigators said they responded to the 6700 block of Stardust Lane at 7:44 p.m....
Man found inside crashed car in Orange County shot to death, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded to a car crash Thursday night and found someone inside, dead after being shot. Deputies are trying to figure out who killed a man who crashed in Pine Hills on Stardust Lane, not too far from Ridgewood Park Elementary School. Investigators are...
Arrests In Brevard County: October 21, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Gunman gets 20-year sentence for killing man seen with ex-wife at Orlando immigration office
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was sentenced Friday for the deadly shooting of another man who police said was walking with the gunman’s ex-wife at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building in Orlando last year. Alberto Rivero-Milian, 54, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday...
Man tried to lure child into SUV near Lake County school bus stop, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies are looking for a man who tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into his SUV near a school bus stop Thursday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The student at East Ridge Middle School told deputies a man...
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Michael Kolb ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 46-year-old Michael Kolb BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Kolb is wanted for two warrants on Violation of Probation reference Possession of Meth and Possession of a...
Teen shot, injured in Mims dies days later, deputies say
MIMS, Fla. — A teenager who was in critical condition after being shot in Mims last Monday passed away Friday, according to the Brevard County sheriff's office. Two arrests have been made in connection to the deadly shooting. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Robert Loyd last Friday, and on Monday, they arrested 19-year-old Exzavier David. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said they are facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted murder.
1 dead after pickup truck catches fire after crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Orange County. The crash happened on northbound State Road 429 on Saturday morning around 6:45 a.m. Troopers said a pickup left the highway, hit a guardrail and caught on fire. The driver of the pickup...
Fiery, single-vehicle rollover crash on State Road 429 in Orange County kills 1, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday morning on State Road 429 in Orange County left one person dead and prompted the temporary closure of the roadway’s northbound offramp to Florida’s Turnpike, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Orange County firefighters assisted the Winter Garden...
Melbourne Police Detectives Seek Clues in Theft of Construction Trailer From Job Site on South Apollo Blvd.
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne Police detectives are seeking public assistance in locating a stolen construction trailer that went missing from a job site on the 600 block of South Apollo Boulevard on September 22. The trailer is described as a 16-foot Triple Crown open construction...
Bodycam appears to show Orange County deputy slumped over in seat during DUI arrest
A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office is accused of driving under the influence. The St. Cloud Police Department released bodycamera video showing what happened when they reportedly pulled over Deputy John Guzman on Saturday.
WILD VIDEO: Pursuit on Beachline ends in Orange County arrest
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Video released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows a wanted person being arrested Wednesday following a pursuit on State Road 528 which started in Brevard County and ended in Orange County. Troopers said Daniel Harris, 33, was arrested in the westbound lanes of the Beachline...
Witnesses: Shooting victim escaped scene on back of Amazon van, drove to 7-Eleven
COCOA, Fla. — Investigators said a man who was shot managed to escape to safety by climbing onto the back of an Amazon delivery van. The victim was shot in Cocoa Tuesday evening, and witnesses told police the man rode on the back of an Amazon delivery truck away from the scene, WFTV reported.
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Retired K-9 ‘Shadow’ Laid To Rest, Had Stellar 8-Year Career With BCSO
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Members of our Brevard County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit and various Law Enforcement Agencies from across the county said goodbye on Wednesday to retired K9 “Shadow,” who served our agency from 2011 until retiring in 2019. While Father Time caught up with...
