Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Says These Catalysts Will Launch Bitcoin, Ethereum and Other Crypto Assets Out of Bear Market
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is singling out one catalyst that he predicts will end the prevailing crypto downturn. Asked by a Bloomberg TV host in a new interview what will get Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) out of the bear market, Novogratz says that for the flagship crypto asset, it is the macro-environment.
Staggering $4,550,000,000 in ETH Accumulated by Billionaire Ethereum Whales in Just Over a Month: Crypto Analytics Firm
New data from market intelligence firm Santiment reveals that Ethereum (ETH) whales have accumulated $4.5 billion worth of ETH in over a month. The crypto analytics platform tells its 147,000 Twitter subscribers that deep-pocketed ETH investors have been gobbling up the second largest crypto asset by market cap by the millions since September 11th.
Kevin O’Leary Outlines Bear Market Strategy, Says He’s Selling These Underwater Cryptos To Invest in Bitcoin
Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary says he is implementing a new investment strategy for his crypto holdings as digital assets remain in a bear market. In a new interview with Daniela Cambone of Stansberry Research, O’Leary outlines the crypto investment steps he is taking heading into the year’s end.
Under-the-Radar Ethereum Competitor Surges 30% in One Week As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Move in Tight Range
An Ethereum (ETH) competitor is surging more than 33% this week while most of the crypto market remains stagnant. The Casper Network (CSPR) is a proof-of-stake layer one blockchain that aims to bring smart contracts and decentralized apps (DApps) to a global scale. The project’s native token, CSPR, is trading...
Crypto Analyst Issues Warnings for Cardano (ADA) and New ‘Solana Killer’ Altcoin – Here Are His Forecasts
A popular crypto analyst is warning investors about Cardano (ADA) and the new altcoin project Aptos (APT). The pseudonymous analyst known as Pentoshi warns his 623,200 Twitter followers that ADA may drop another 50% and never recover. “ADA now losing the lights out level and going to the place where...
Top Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Two Assets Related to Solana (SOL) Staking Project to Its Listing Roadmap
Coinbase is adding two more under-the-radar altcoins to its listing roadmap, including the governance token of a non-custodial liquid staking protocol built on Solana (SOL). The exchange announced on Thursday that the roadmap now includes Marinade (MNDE) and one related staking altcoin. Likely due to the announcement, MDNE has exploded...
Crypto Whales Splurge Over $312,000,000 on One Ethereum-Based Altcoin in Massive Accumulation Frenzy: Santiment
A leading crypto analytics firm claims that the blockchain oracle Chainlink (LINK) is the subject of massive interest from deep-pocketed owners of the digital asset. Santiment says that holders of between 10,000 to 1,000,000 of the Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin have bought over 47 million more LINK over the course of the 2022 bear market.
Tesla Holds On to $218,000,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Portfolio in Third Quarter After Selling Off a Portion in Q2
Electric carmaker Tesla is keeping all the Bitcoin (BTC) left in its holding after dumping a sizable amount of the king crypto asset earlier this year. Tesla’s earnings report for Q3 of 2022 shows the company still holds the same amount of BTC it had in Q2 when it sold three-quarters of its Bitcoin investments.
Big Bitcoin (BTC) Move Brewing As On-Chain Signals Flash Green: InvestAnswers
A widely followed crypto analyst says technical indicators suggest that Bitcoin (BTC) is poised to make a big move to the upside. In a new strategy session, the host of the YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 subscribers that the Bitcoin historical volatility index (BVOL) indicates that the top digital coin may soon break out of its current range.
Grayscale’s Bitcoin ETF Battle With the SEC Earns Support From Crypto Titan Coinbase
Crypto exchange giant Coinbase is supporting Grayscale in its legal battle against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Crypto asset manager Grayscale is suing the SEC in response to the agency’s rejection of spot market Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF). A brief filed with the US Court of...
Analyst Benjamin Cowen Says Crypto Assets Are 50% Undervalued, Predicts When Bitcoin May Rally to ‘Fair Value’
The popular crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely Bitcoin (BTC) analysis says the king crypto is grossly undervalued. In a new interview on the Real Vision Crypto channel, Cowen says that crypto assets are massively undervalued based on the logarithmic regression model. “This chart is something...
Olympus DAO Hacked for 30,000 OHM Worth $300,000, Perpetrator Returns Funds Within Hours
The hacker who exploited an Olympus DAO (OHM) smart contract for $300,000 worth of assets is already returning the stolen funds. According to blockchain security analytics firm PeckShield, an error in one of Olympus DAO’s smart contract bonds resulted in a $292,000 exploit earlier today. “It seems the related...
BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Reveals Ethereum, Solana and ETH Rival Predictions for Next Crypto Cycle
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes says leading Ethereum (ETH) competitors probably don’t stand a chance of taking out the leading smart contract platform. In a new interview with Crypto Banter, Hayes says some of the leading layer-1 Ethereum rivals could present good trades next cycle, but don’t have long-term potential to overtake ETH in terms of market cap.
Law Enforcement Metaverse? Interpol Creates New Digital World for Global Police Training
The international policing organization Interpol is unveiling the first metaverse designed for law enforcement communication. According to a new Interpol press release, The Interpol Metaverse is already developed and it enables police offers around the globe to communicate with one another and “take immersive training courses in forensic investigation and other policing capabilities.”
New Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 119,118% After Vitalik Buterin Jokes About Creation of Crypto Protocol
A new Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoin is seeing a colossal spike in price after ETH co-creator Vitalik Buterin joked on social media about its potential creation. Last week, Buterin made a Twitter joke that someone should create a project called “THE protocol” to take advantage of how common the word “the” is used.
NFT Creators on the Ethereum Blockchain Have Received Over $1,800,000,000 in Royalties: Galaxy Digital
New research from crypto investment firm Galaxy Digital shows that non-fungible token (NFT) creators on Ethereum (ETH) have received nearly $2 billion in royalties. In a recent blog post, Galaxy Digital finds that over $1.8 billion worth of royalties have been paid out to NFT producers on ETH while creators on OpenSea, the world’s largest NFT marketplace, have seen their royalty figures double since last year.
