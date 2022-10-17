ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction

A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
Staggering $4,550,000,000 in ETH Accumulated by Billionaire Ethereum Whales in Just Over a Month: Crypto Analytics Firm

New data from market intelligence firm Santiment reveals that Ethereum (ETH) whales have accumulated $4.5 billion worth of ETH in over a month. The crypto analytics platform tells its 147,000 Twitter subscribers that deep-pocketed ETH investors have been gobbling up the second largest crypto asset by market cap by the millions since September 11th.
Big Bitcoin (BTC) Move Brewing As On-Chain Signals Flash Green: InvestAnswers

A widely followed crypto analyst says technical indicators suggest that Bitcoin (BTC) is poised to make a big move to the upside. In a new strategy session, the host of the YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 subscribers that the Bitcoin historical volatility index (BVOL) indicates that the top digital coin may soon break out of its current range.
Grayscale’s Bitcoin ETF Battle With the SEC Earns Support From Crypto Titan Coinbase

Crypto exchange giant Coinbase is supporting Grayscale in its legal battle against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Crypto asset manager Grayscale is suing the SEC in response to the agency’s rejection of spot market Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF). A brief filed with the US Court of...
Olympus DAO Hacked for 30,000 OHM Worth $300,000, Perpetrator Returns Funds Within Hours

The hacker who exploited an Olympus DAO (OHM) smart contract for $300,000 worth of assets is already returning the stolen funds. According to blockchain security analytics firm PeckShield, an error in one of Olympus DAO’s smart contract bonds resulted in a $292,000 exploit earlier today. “It seems the related...
BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Reveals Ethereum, Solana and ETH Rival Predictions for Next Crypto Cycle

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes says leading Ethereum (ETH) competitors probably don’t stand a chance of taking out the leading smart contract platform. In a new interview with Crypto Banter, Hayes says some of the leading layer-1 Ethereum rivals could present good trades next cycle, but don’t have long-term potential to overtake ETH in terms of market cap.
Law Enforcement Metaverse? Interpol Creates New Digital World for Global Police Training

The international policing organization Interpol is unveiling the first metaverse designed for law enforcement communication. According to a new Interpol press release, The Interpol Metaverse is already developed and it enables police offers around the globe to communicate with one another and “take immersive training courses in forensic investigation and other policing capabilities.”
NFT Creators on the Ethereum Blockchain Have Received Over $1,800,000,000 in Royalties: Galaxy Digital

New research from crypto investment firm Galaxy Digital shows that non-fungible token (NFT) creators on Ethereum (ETH) have received nearly $2 billion in royalties. In a recent blog post, Galaxy Digital finds that over $1.8 billion worth of royalties have been paid out to NFT producers on ETH while creators on OpenSea, the world’s largest NFT marketplace, have seen their royalty figures double since last year.

