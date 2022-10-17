Read full article on original website
Several Spooky Events Happening This Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and since we are one weekend away from Halloween, everything is in the full swing of fall and things are getting spooky. People are planning to be out and about this weekend for several Halloween celebrations, whether it be Trunk...
The Snowiest Day In New York State History
Parts of New York State got their first snow of the season this week and it got us thinking about the snowiest day in New York History. If you ask anyone outside of New York State, heck even most people in the state, about where it snows the most, they most likely say Buffalo, New York.
5 New Area Codes That Would Of Been Better Than 624
A new area code is coming to Western New York and many Western New Yorkers are now very happy about it. A new report said that the new area code coming to Western New York in 2023 is going to be 624. Ask anyone here in the area and they will tell you that Buffalo is 716 and the number 624 just doesn't seem right joining the 716.
This Western New York Drive Thru Is The Coldest Around
It is pumpkin spice season all across New York State and Canada and that means it is time for hats, gloves, hoodies and hot coffee or hot chocolate! While grabbing an afternoon cup of coffee recently, I think I stumbled on what has to be the most bone chilling drive thru location.
Server At Famous Wing Spot Scolds Tourists For Doing This
You need to follow specific rules when you’re in Buffalo, New York. It doesn’t matter if you live here or are just passing through - Buffalonians have hard and steadfast ideas of how things should be, and they don’t apologize for that. A group of tourists allegedly...
Major Warmup + Patio Weather Coming To Western New York
It is that time of the year in Western New York. You are walking outside to your car this morning and when you get inside temperature reads 39 degrees. You're going to need the heat on in the car. By the time you leave work, it might be 30 degrees warmer and you'll want the air conditioner.
Buffalo Pizzeria Selling Pizza Skulls for Halloween
In Buffalo, there are a lot of places to get pizza. This place is offering a unique version just in time for Halloween. Buffalo has one pizza place for every 428 people living here. YOu can literally get every style of pizza here: Buffalo, New York City, Chicago deep dish, Detroit, woodfire, sicilian, and the list goes on and on. Ultimately the preferred slice is the Buffalo style which maybe most famously is found at places like Bocce Club, La Nova, Picasso's, Imperial, Blasdell and many, many more. Truthfull those are far from the only good slice sin Buffalo, just some notable ones.
This Fell From the Sky in Buffalo and Nobody Has Ever Heard of It
The weather was less than ideal in Western New York on Wednesday. Actually, it's been downright miserable since Monday morning. Temperatures haven't escaped the 40's and we have seen lows in the 30's across Western New York this week. We have one more bad day ahead of us, Thursday, before the weather turns for the better this weekend.
Is A Mega Carwash Coming To Hamburg?
On the heels of a new car wash opening on Southwestern Boulevard in Hamburg, it looks like another mega carwash could be opening up soon in the town. It was about a month ago that a new massive carwash open up on Southwestern Boulevard right near South Park Ave in Hamburg. It is located by the Tractor Supply and when they first opened and offered a free wash, the traffic was backup for miles along South Western Boulevard.
Massive “Blizzard Room” One Hour From Buffalo, NY
The cold weather that we have been feeling over the last couple of days here in Buffalo and Southern Ontario may just have been a tease. It looks like Mother Nature will be bringing back the more mild temperatures that we love in mid-autumn here in the Niagara Region. But...
Comedian’s Take On Living In Buffalo Is Way Too Accurate [VIDEO]
If there is one thing we know about living in Western New York is that we are a very prideful bunch. That pride stays with us no matter what. If you move away, you are still looking for a Bills Backer bar or a Wegmans' or Teds near your new home.
4 New York State Cities Among Top Places With Biggest Rat Problems In U.S.
Unfortunately, New York City has a reputation for being overrun by rats. If you've ever lived in the city or visited, I'm sure you've seen a rat, or two, or three. But, you might be surprised to find out that NYC isn't the only city in New York with a rat problem. There are three other cities in upstate and other parts of New York that have rat problems too.
Transit Road Is About To Be A Disaster in Lancaster, New York
Get ready because traffic is about to be absolutely brutal in this area. If you take this way to work, you might want to start mapping out a detour so you can get to work on time. Coming up on October 27, a section of Transit Road is going to...
The Buffalo Bills Shout Song Like You’ve Never Heard It Before
Here in Buffalo, we've heard the Shout song about a million times. But there's a good chance you've never heard it like this before. For those of you who are reading this that aren't from Buffalo, the Shout song is kind of like Buffalo's fight song. You know...colleges and universities have songs that their band plays to get the crowd hyped up, well, we have this song.
Lancaster, NY United States Record Holders on LIVE! With Kelly & Ryan Today
Look out for the Andrusz family on LIVE! With Kelly & Ryan this morning! They will be on with their record-setting pumpkin! This year the Andrusz family grew the LARGEST pumpkin of all time in North America weighing 2,554 pounds. They were originally aiming at just the United States record...
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
Bills Owner Up On Richest List While Getting Millions for New Stadium
Terry Pegula is a wealthy man, and Forbes shows you just how wealthy he is. According to the Forbes 400 Richest Americans List, Terry Pegula is worth $6.7 Billion. That's good for the 128th richest American. That's up 60 spots from last year, as he has become a billion dollars richer since 2021. Forbes also scored him a 2 out of 5 in philanthropy.
Buffalo Schools Approve Multi-Million Dollar Security Upgrade
Big changes are coming to the security team at Buffalo Public Schools. Yesterday members of the Buffalo School Board approved a $3 million proposal to purchase new security equipment for all the schools across the district. According to WGRZ, the new equipment proposed in the plan includes new handheld metal...
2 People From Rochester Arrested By New York State Police For Stolen Gun
Two people from Rochester were arrested for possession of a stolen gun. On Thursday, October 20, 2022, Troopers with the New York State Police conducted a traffic stop on Epworth Street in Rochester just before noon. Police found a loaded 9 mm handgun in the vehicle. The weapon had been reported stolen from Halifax County, North Carolina. Troopers arrested 26-year-old Destiny Desir and 28-year-old Devyn Sizer. Both were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree.
Former President Is Remembered With Western New York Statue
One of the most familiar faces in United States history is honored with a statue in Western New York. It commemorates a moment that a former United States President had with a little girl. Grace Bedell, an 11 year old girl from Westfield, New York, wrote a letter to Abraham...
