Kissimmee, FL

KISSIMMEE EAT & DRINK

KISSIMMEE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WESH

FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — For the first time in Brevard County, those impacted by Hurricane Ian can sit down with Federal Emergency Management Agency staff at a disaster recovery center. FEMA opened its doors Friday for a Disaster Recovery Center at Culyer Park in Mimms. This is the 16th...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
daytonatimes.com

Residents can apply for hurricane assistance through Volusia County

Volusia County residents who need home repairs or insurance deductible payments due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance through the county’s Community Assistance Division. Applications for the Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery program are available online at www.volusia.org/housing-disaster and at these locations:. Volusia County Community Assistance...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

D-SNAP pre-registration to begin for Volusia County residents

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Children and Family announced on Friday that D-SNAP pre-registration for Volusia County will begin on Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30. D-SNAP is a disaster relief program geared towards residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian and who do not...
WESH

State Road 46 reopens after Hurricane Ian flooding recedes

Nineteen days after it was closed, officials have finally reopened a stretch of State Road 46 that was shut down after it was flooded by Hurricane Ian, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. FDOT originally shut down a part SR-46 on Oct. 3 after historical rainfall from Hurricane Ian...
MIMS, FL
WESH

FHP: 1 dead in fiery rollover crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are currently investigating a deadly rollover crash on northbound State Road 429. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck left the road before hitting a guardrail and catching on fire. Investigators say one person was inside the truck and that person was...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Local debris collection site opens in New Smyrna Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Even now, more than three weeks after Hurricane Ian, storm debris is still prevalent in many local communities. It may take weeks to get it all. In New Smyrna Beach, leaders have opened a local debris collection site. It's a transfer point to speed up the process.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Celebrate National Jerk Day at food festival in Apopka

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – National Jerk Day is practically upon us and what better way to celebrate than experiencing the mouthwatering, perfectly seasoned and grilled cuisine that Jamaica has to offer, right here in Central Florida. The Florida Jerk Festival is returning to the Apopka Amphitheater for a day...
APOPKA, FL

