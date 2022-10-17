Read full article on original website
WESH
FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — For the first time in Brevard County, those impacted by Hurricane Ian can sit down with Federal Emergency Management Agency staff at a disaster recovery center. FEMA opened its doors Friday for a Disaster Recovery Center at Culyer Park in Mimms. This is the 16th...
WESH
Residents in New Smyrna Beach neighborhood forced to move out due to Hurricane Ian damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — There are people all over Florida who are now homeless, at least temporarily, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane-force winds and floods were devastating in New Smyrna Beach. Now, some residents in public housing are being forced to leave. Dozens of people had...
daytonatimes.com
Residents can apply for hurricane assistance through Volusia County
Volusia County residents who need home repairs or insurance deductible payments due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance through the county’s Community Assistance Division. Applications for the Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery program are available online at www.volusia.org/housing-disaster and at these locations:. Volusia County Community Assistance...
WESH
Seminole County residents deal with flooding damage from Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — At Lake Harney, floodwaters have receded two feet, but still remain within inches of the past all-time record. "Up until now we had never really worried about water in the house and for the first time, we had water inside," Glen Casel said. It was...
Farm Share distributes food to residents in Mount Dora
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Florida’s largest food bank distributed food to Floridians in Mount Dora on Saturday. Farm Share helped pass out fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods at the Bethel Independent Free Methodist Church. Residents were required to arrive at the Lake County event in a vehicle...
click orlando
D-SNAP pre-registration to begin for Volusia County residents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Children and Family announced on Friday that D-SNAP pre-registration for Volusia County will begin on Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30. D-SNAP is a disaster relief program geared towards residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian and who do not...
Despite record flooding, new neighborhoods may not be added to flood zone following Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Floodwaters are finally going down across most of Central Florida, but the work is just getting started for county engineers tasked with determining whether new areas need to be added to FEMA flood maps. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigative Reporter Karla...
WESH
State Road 46 reopens after Hurricane Ian flooding recedes
Nineteen days after it was closed, officials have finally reopened a stretch of State Road 46 that was shut down after it was flooded by Hurricane Ian, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. FDOT originally shut down a part SR-46 on Oct. 3 after historical rainfall from Hurricane Ian...
WESH
FHP: 1 dead in fiery rollover crash in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are currently investigating a deadly rollover crash on northbound State Road 429. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck left the road before hitting a guardrail and catching on fire. Investigators say one person was inside the truck and that person was...
WESH
Residents in Kissimmee neighborhood using portable toilets as water system inspections are underway
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been about three weeks since Hurricane Ian came through Central Florida, and the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood is still under a mandatory evacuation notice. The entrance of the neighborhood is still taped off, but some residents have found their way back in, and...
WESH
Here's where to find early voting locations in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting in Orange County for the general election is set to begin on Monday and runs through Nov. 6, 2022. Once early voting starts, locations will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents in Orange County can vote at any early...
Frustrated Davenport residents go without trash pick-up for nearly one month
Residents of one Davenport neighborhood are asking Polk County to clean up its act after going nearly a month without trash pick-up.
WESH
Man wanted for armed burglary taken into custody, Seminole County deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies in different Central Florida counties worked to catch a man with a warrant for his arrest Saturday. The suspect had a Lake County warrant for armed burglary, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. Orange County deputies located the suspect, who left...
DeSantis delaying property tax payment deadline in counties impacted by Hurricane Ian
Video: DeSantis extending property tax payment deadline in counties impacted by Hurricane Ian Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he will sign an order delaying property tax payments for some Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. (Chantelle Navarro, WFTV.com) Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he will sign an order delaying...
On-site disaster SNAP benefits for Hardee, Polk counties opening Friday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impacts, two Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program locations will open on Friday, Oct. 21, in Hardee and Polk counties for those who need food assistance. Individuals and families who want to apply for the program...
WESH
Volusia County law enforcement prepares for unsanctioned 'Trucktoberfest' event
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An unsanctioned, unpermitted truck event has law enforcement in the Daytona Beach area gearing up to deal with any issues that arise. It's called "Trucktoberfest," and it's been heavily promoted on social media. As you know, we are still in hurricane recovery mode. Debris is...
WESH
Local debris collection site opens in New Smyrna Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Even now, more than three weeks after Hurricane Ian, storm debris is still prevalent in many local communities. It may take weeks to get it all. In New Smyrna Beach, leaders have opened a local debris collection site. It's a transfer point to speed up the process.
WESH
Community remembers 2 women struck, killed by vehicle in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 25-year-old teacher and her 26-year-old friend were hit and killed by a pickup truck when its driver lost control. Rikki Grace was walking with her friend, Megan Grace, Tuesday night just after 7 p.m. down by the water on Front Street near downtown Melbourne.
click orlando
Celebrate National Jerk Day at food festival in Apopka
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – National Jerk Day is practically upon us and what better way to celebrate than experiencing the mouthwatering, perfectly seasoned and grilled cuisine that Jamaica has to offer, right here in Central Florida. The Florida Jerk Festival is returning to the Apopka Amphitheater for a day...
‘Like living in the 1800s’: Some residents still struggling with Hurricane Ian flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents of more than 200 homes in Volusia County said they are still trapped by flooded roads. In the Lake Harney Woods community near Mims, residents say they’re still stuck even though it’s been nearly three weeks since Hurricane Ian. Morgan Alderman Road...
