ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 1

Related
AOL Corp

'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's

Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
FLORIDA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
The Hill

Fetterman faces high stakes at Pennsylvania Senate debate

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) is facing a potential make-or-break moment Tuesday as he squares off with his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz in the first and likely only televised debate of the state’s marquee Senate race. Fetterman has faced repeated questions about his health since suffering a stroke in May. But the scrutiny was…
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Sanders says he’s worried about voter turnout among young people

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Sunday raised concerns about Democrats’ ability to turn out young people as well as the working class to vote in the upcoming midterm elections. During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with co-anchor Jake Tapper, Sanders, who caucuses with Democrats in the upper chamber, implored the party to…

Comments / 0

Community Policy