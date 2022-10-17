Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenHillsdale, NJ
The Story Behind This Abandoned New York Home is FascinatingTravel MavenNew York City, NY
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
New York City Adds New School HolidayNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Related
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Hate Winter? You’ll Love This New Official Forecast For New York
There’s been a lot of gloom and doom talk about this year’s winter – horrific cold, loads of snow, human misery. Does anyone really want to shovel their driveway constantly? With the expansion of virtual learning, some school districts, like New York City, won’t even let kids have a snow day anymore. Why would anyone want a worse winter at this point?
Want a Career in Cannabis? The Upstate NY Weed Expo in Coming!
The 2022 New York State Cannabis Convention and Expo is happening soon in downtown Albany, and if you're interested in finding a career in cannabis, here's what you need to know. "This event aims to bring together many facets of the newly established New York State Adult Recreational Marijuana Industry."
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York
Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Iconic Van Halen Burger Photo Installed at Missouri McDonalds
The iconic photo of Eddie Van Halen and David Lee Roth standing under the McDonald’s arches on a winter day has been installed in the place where it was taken. Fans have become familiar with Richard Upper’s picture since it was shot during the two Van Halen members’ promotional tour of 1978. Upper had been sent to join them in a limousine as they capitalized on interest in the band’s debut album, released that year.
Molly & the Captain by Anthony Quinn review – artful love stories and a gripping mystery
Anthony Quinn’s oeuvre – eight novels, all of them more or less historical, most quietly brilliant – seems worthy of greater celebration. He’s a fine prose stylist, able to evoke the past with a vivid immediacy that must owe some debt to his former career as a film critic. At his best – in the glorious Curtain Call (soon to be a film starring Sir Ian McKellen) or Our Friends in Berlin – he is as good as Kate Atkinson or William Boyd, authors who seem useful points of comparison.
A Dozen Spooktacular Upstate New York Halloween Events
Every town and city in Upstate New York will hold a special Halloween event. In fact, many from downstate New York and New York city often travel up to take part in many of these festive fall events. These include parades, scary movies, costume parties, dances, hayrides and spooky walking tours just to name a few.
U.S. Federal Judge Says New Yorkers Need Guns In Church
The gun control debate in New York has never been more contentious. With mass shootings like the Tops Supermarket shooting in Buffalo, state lawmakers, the citizens they represent, and lobbyists on both sides are fighting to decide the future of gun control. From monitoring the social media accounts of registered...
Do NY Realtors Have To Disclose If The Home You Buy Is Haunted?
Let’s say you’re a homeowner that keeps hearing footsteps up the stairs when nobody else is in the house, a specific painting keeps falling off the wall no matter how well you attach it, and you occasionally wake up with unexplained scratches on your arm. You’re probably going to call either a priest or a real estate agent.
13 Remarkable Stops You Must Make On Your Rochester Road Trip
Our newest road trip takes us to the great city of Rochester, New York. This city of just over 200,000 in population is rich in history, entertainment, beauty, culture, and the home of iconic American giants such as Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass. Rochester holds quite a lot of American history.
Quaint Capital Region Town Named Most Charming In New York
While our Capital Region cities have so much to offer, there is something extra special about our small towns here in the area. One of those gems is getting recognition as the most charming town in the Empire State. What are the ingredients that make up a charming small town?...
See Carrie Underwood Cover Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Welcome to the Jungle’
Carrie Underwood kicked off her tour over the weekend in Greenville, S.C., and included a cover of Guns N' Roses' "Welcome to the Jungle" in her set. You can watch footage of the performance below. Back in May, Underwood was joined by Axl Rose at her Stagecoach Festival performance, where...
Elton John Buys Canadian ‘Treehouse’ Condo
Elton John has reportedly purchased a “treehouse” in Toronto. According to the New York Post, John and his Canadian husband David Furnish bought the two-floor, three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment. It won’t be completed until next year, and will feature an actual tree growing inside it. Digital renderings can be seen below.
Love Stewart’s Shops? No Way You Knew All 10 Of These Trivia Questions!
Us New Yorker's love our Stewart's Shops. Is it home state pride? Love of the ice cream? Addiction to the coffee? What is it about Stewart's that is a New York State passion?. As much as you love Stewart's Shops and as often as you visit your favorite location on a daily basis, how much do you actually know about the chain of convenience store? See how many of the following you can answer correctly, without looking it up.
Chrissie Hynde Had Great Fun But Lost Money on Latest Tour
Chrissie Hynde enjoyed her short, low-key tour of the U.K. but says she lost money in the process, and so it probably won't be repeated. She deliberately avoided playing the Pretenders’ best-known songs with her band His Lordship, booking into venues with capacities of around 200 – which, predictably, sold out – and focusing on material she preferred to perform.
Is Hunting In New York State Safer Than Ever?
Hunting and fishing are outdoor sports that are often passed down from generation to generation. As gun legislation and safety laws are argued about in the media, some parents wonder if it is safe to hand the hunting tradition down to their children. Well, at least in New York State, hunting has never been safer.
Harvesting Road Kill; Is It Legal In New York? What’s for Dinner?
What are you having for dinner tonight? I'm told that I should try to expand my menu of fond foods. I suppose I am willing to do that but how far will I take it? Probably not too far. I certainly won't be eating road kill anytime soon. Is that even legal?
Folklore Makes This Upstate NY Town One of the Spookiest in US
This time of year conjures up old ghost stories and folklore. One of the scariest of all Halloween stories comes from a small town about one hundred thirty miles south of Albany. This Ghost Story is Set In One of the Spookiest Towns in America. It is a tale passed...
Slash Says Guns N’ Roses Have a ‘Couple of Epic’ Songs to Release
Guns N' Roses still have "a couple of epic" songs left to release, according to Slash. The top-hatted guitarist called in to Eddie Trunk's Trunk Nation SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday to discuss the band's upcoming plans for touring and releasing music, as well as his desire to record a new album. You can listen to the excerpt below.
Q 105.7
Schenectady, NY
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1057.com/
Comments / 0