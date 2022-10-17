ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Comments / 5

Related
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa International Airport to close Blue Express area for police training exercise

TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone planning on flying in or out of Tampa International Airport over the weekend, there's something you may need to keep in mind. The Tampa-based airport is alerting flyers that the airport's police department and participating partners will be conducting a "simulated active threat response exercise." The exercise will run from 9 p.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

FHP: Motorcyclist killed in Pasco County crash

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - A 25-year-old motorcyclist lost his life Wednesday night in a vehicle crash in Land O’Lakes, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the 25-year-old was traveling westbound on SR-54 shortly before 10 p.m. when a 33-year-old man in a sedan turned in front of him at the intersection of Via Bella Boulevard.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
observernews.net

LOOSE ENDS Golf carts, engine-driven vehicles can be a deadly mix

On July 17, the community of Sun City Center was buzzing with speculation about a fatal traffic crash involving a 92-year-old golf cart driver. Social media posts claimed the woman had been hit by a truck driver either running a red light or speeding through the intersection at State Road 674 and Stoneham Drive.
SUN CITY CENTER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Temple Terrace man killed in single-car crash on I-75

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Temple Terrace man died in a one-car crash early Thursday morning in Lee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The man lost control of his car at approximately 4:40 a.m. as he was driving south on I-75, FHP explained. The crash happened north of Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers at mile marker 132.
TEMPLE TERRACE, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Firefighters pull three dogs from burning Zephyrhills home

ZEPHYRHILLS, FLa.- Pasco County firefighters are battling a mobile home fire on Ohio Street in Zephyrhills. According to Pasco Fire Rescue, the fire broke out Friday evening around 10p.m., firefighters arrived and reported smoke showing from the home. Neighbors and firefighters pulled three dogs from the home, and they are all doing well. No other injuries were reported.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa construction worker hospitalized after fall

TAMPA, Fla. — A construction worker was sent to the hospital Thursday morning after falling about 5 feet at a site in the Channelside District, fire rescue said. It happened around 10 a.m. in the area of East Twiggs Street and Channelside Drive where a new condominium building is under construction.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Construction plans along U.S. 19 raises concerns from business owners

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Coming with a $242.6 million price tag, plans for new interchanges and roadway improvements along U.S. Highway 19 are drawing concerns from business owners between State Road 580 and County Road 95 in Clearwater and Palm Harbor. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the project will...
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Bicyclist attacked, killed in Clearwater Beach neighborhood

CLEARWATER, Fla — Clearwater Police have identified a man found dead overnight Friday as a homicide investigation continues. In a tweet, the department said the man killed was 49-year-old Jeffrey M. Chapman of Clearwater Beach. Officers said Chapman was found dead at around 12:37 a.m. on Mandalay Avenue near...
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy