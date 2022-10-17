TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone planning on flying in or out of Tampa International Airport over the weekend, there's something you may need to keep in mind. The Tampa-based airport is alerting flyers that the airport's police department and participating partners will be conducting a "simulated active threat response exercise." The exercise will run from 9 p.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday.

TAMPA, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO