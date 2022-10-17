Read full article on original website
Related
Car fire partially blocks northbound traffic on Howard Frankland Bridge
TAMPA, Fla. — A car caught on fire just after noon Thursday on the Howard Frankland Bridge, causing traffic slowdowns as crews responded. Initially, only one lane of traffic was getting through. However, the scene has since cleared and traffic is back to moving normally. It's not yet known...
Tampa International Airport to close Blue Express area for police training exercise
TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone planning on flying in or out of Tampa International Airport over the weekend, there's something you may need to keep in mind. The Tampa-based airport is alerting flyers that the airport's police department and participating partners will be conducting a "simulated active threat response exercise." The exercise will run from 9 p.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday.
fox13news.com
FHP: Motorcyclist killed in Pasco County crash
LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - A 25-year-old motorcyclist lost his life Wednesday night in a vehicle crash in Land O’Lakes, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the 25-year-old was traveling westbound on SR-54 shortly before 10 p.m. when a 33-year-old man in a sedan turned in front of him at the intersection of Via Bella Boulevard.
observernews.net
LOOSE ENDS Golf carts, engine-driven vehicles can be a deadly mix
On July 17, the community of Sun City Center was buzzing with speculation about a fatal traffic crash involving a 92-year-old golf cart driver. Social media posts claimed the woman had been hit by a truck driver either running a red light or speeding through the intersection at State Road 674 and Stoneham Drive.
State Road 580 reopened after morning crash in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Four people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a crash in Clearwater. Clearwater police were working the crash with "serious injuries" at the corner of State Road 580 (Main Street) and Landmark Drive. It happened just after 7 a.m. Four people reportedly were taken...
Crash Closed Westbound Lanes Of SR-580 In Clearwater, 4 Transported To Hospital
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police officers were on the scene of a traffic crash with serious injuries at the corner of State Road 580 and Landmark Drive. Officers say the Westbound lanes of State Road 580 were shut down, along with travel along Landmark at
St. Petersburg man shot in the head during I-4 road rage incident
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the man responsible for shooting a St. Petersburg man in the head during a road rage incident on I-4 earlier this month.
Construction worker injured after worksite fall: Tampa Fire Rescue
Tampa Fire Rescue said a construction worker was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert after a fall at a worksite on Thursday morning.
St. Pete sushi restaurant owner charged with operating drug house out of business, deputies say
The owner of a Japanese restaurant in St. Petersburg has been accused of running a drug house out of the business, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Temple Terrace man killed in single-car crash on I-75
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Temple Terrace man died in a one-car crash early Thursday morning in Lee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The man lost control of his car at approximately 4:40 a.m. as he was driving south on I-75, FHP explained. The crash happened north of Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers at mile marker 132.
Search underway for man accused of shooting driver after argument on I-4
TAMPA, Fla — One man has been hospitalized following an alleged shooting on a Tampa roadway, he told law enforcement. Troopers are now searching for the accused driver responsible. At around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to Tampa General Hospital where a 43-year-old...
pasconewsonline.com
Firefighters pull three dogs from burning Zephyrhills home
ZEPHYRHILLS, FLa.- Pasco County firefighters are battling a mobile home fire on Ohio Street in Zephyrhills. According to Pasco Fire Rescue, the fire broke out Friday evening around 10p.m., firefighters arrived and reported smoke showing from the home. Neighbors and firefighters pulled three dogs from the home, and they are all doing well. No other injuries were reported.
Tampa construction worker hospitalized after fall
TAMPA, Fla. — A construction worker was sent to the hospital Thursday morning after falling about 5 feet at a site in the Channelside District, fire rescue said. It happened around 10 a.m. in the area of East Twiggs Street and Channelside Drive where a new condominium building is under construction.
fox13news.com
Construction plans along U.S. 19 raises concerns from business owners
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Coming with a $242.6 million price tag, plans for new interchanges and roadway improvements along U.S. Highway 19 are drawing concerns from business owners between State Road 580 and County Road 95 in Clearwater and Palm Harbor. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the project will...
Disaster SNAP benefits extends to Pinellas, Manatee counties in second phase
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families opens the second phase of D-SNAP, people in Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas and St. Johns counties are now eligible to apply.
Frustrated Davenport residents go without trash pick-up for nearly one month
Residents of one Davenport neighborhood are asking Polk County to clean up its act after going nearly a month without trash pick-up.
Bicyclist attacked, killed in Clearwater Beach neighborhood
CLEARWATER, Fla — Clearwater Police have identified a man found dead overnight Friday as a homicide investigation continues. In a tweet, the department said the man killed was 49-year-old Jeffrey M. Chapman of Clearwater Beach. Officers said Chapman was found dead at around 12:37 a.m. on Mandalay Avenue near...
Tampa Bay mom frustrated with son’s late arrival amid school bus driver shortage
One Tampa Bay mom is frustrated to see her son late to school every day, missing first period.
On-site disaster SNAP benefits for Hardee, Polk counties opening Friday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impacts, two Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program locations will open on Friday, Oct. 21, in Hardee and Polk counties for those who need food assistance. Individuals and families who want to apply for the program...
Clearwater police find missing woman
Clearwater police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Thursday.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 5