Massachusetts State

westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Local surge in children’s RSV cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sick children are overwhelming hospitals all over the country, including here in the Bay State. RSV is a virus we see every cold and flu season, but this year hospitals throughout the country are seeing more cases and earlier. We spoke with one doctor from Baystate Medical...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1980s Baby Names for Boys

Ah, the 80s. The decade of fun and decadence. Keep in mind I was a little guy during the '80s but there are certain aspects of that decade I remember very vividly especially when it comes to Berkshire County. For example, I remember when we had a drive-in in northern Berkshire County. Do you remember Corey's Drive-In in North Adams? How about the Dream Machine arcade hangout in the L-shaped plaza in North Adams? That was a big hit for teenage kids as my brother used to go there. One restaurant in particular that my family loved to go to in the 80s and early 90s was Bonanza in Pittsfield. And you can't forget about the Ground Round in the Berkshire Mall. There's no doubt that the '80s were a fun decade, especially in Berkshire County.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

A MA Woman Continues To Battle A Deadly Disease

When you find out that someone that was part of your past is going through the fight of her life, you can't help but show support and encouragement towards that particular person. Erika Kay is a prime example of a woman who has been diagnosed with breast cancer and the sad news is it has spread to other vital parts of her body. But instead of lamenting, she has taken a mission to urge others in taking that important first step in getting that all-important mammogram to detect any possible problems and increasing awareness in this life and death matter. Erika also advises that women add an ultrasound which serves as a preventative move. Once again, the key is early detection which could prevent further health complications.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

What We have To Look Forward To This Season In The Berkshires (Video)

The flu is so bad this year, The pros at the CDC say we are looking at three different strains of flu that are pretty hardcore, and we are also here in Massachusetts dealing with a major upswing in a Respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-Uhl) virus, or RSV, which is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. And the cherry to top it off is that there is a bit of an upswing with covid.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

3 Hotels in Massachusetts Land On List of Top 25 Haunted Hotels in U.S.

Halloween is inching ever so close. Perhaps for the scariest time of the year, maybe you're intending on doing some traveling as you partake in the spooky festivities, wherever that may be. As it turns out, maybe one of those spots is relatively local within Massachusetts. You never know, you mind end up one of three out of the top 25 haunted hotels in the U.S.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Massachusetts Ballot Question 2, Explained: Dental Insurance Billing Change

Question 2 on Massachusetts' 2022 general election ballots would compel dental insurers to spend more of patients' money on their own care. Unlike with medical insurance, there is currently no minimum threshold for dental care written in state law. The proposal would require at least 83% of revenue from the premiums that patients pay to be spent on patient care or provide refunds.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Hey Massachusetts! This is Why Keeping Daylight Savings is a Terrible Idea

Earlier this year, the Senate approved this first step on the road to making the time shift permanent. Am I the only one in Massachusetts who thinks this is a terrible idea?. The proposal, known as the Sunshine Protection Act, was approved in March of this year and seeks to make daylight saving time permanent. The proposal now needs to pass in the House and be signed by President Biden before it could officially become law.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

WBEC AM

Pittsfield, MA
