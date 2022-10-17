Read full article on original website
Three people injured after shooting at Laredo night club
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three people are injured after an apparent altercation broke out at a local club early Saturday morning. According to Laredo Police, the incident happened at the 6400 block of Crescent Loop at around 2 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found casing in the parking...
Vehicle catches fire on Laredo highway Saturday morning
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A car bursts into flames on a Laredo highway early Saturday morning. According to the Laredo Fire Department crews were called out to the northbound lane of I-35 near the Saunders overpass at around 7:50 a.m. Upon arrival crews found a 2010 Buick engulfed in flames.
Man who led Laredo Police on chase near Santo Nino Elementary arrested
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has released more details on a vehicle chase that prompted a school lockdown on Tuesday afternoon. According to Laredo Police, officers attempted to pull over a black 2012 Ford Fiesta but instead of stopping, the driver led police on a chase that ended at the corner of Boulanger and New York Avenue near Santo Nino Elementary School.
Car chase results in accident in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A car chase ends in a crash in downtown Laredo. The accident happened on Wednesday afternoon near a busy Laredo intersection. According to Laredo Police, Border Patrol was chasing a pick up truck that allegedly crashed into two other vehicles on Santa Ursula between Coke and Scott Street.
Agents arrest man accused of committing human smuggling attempts
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man believed to be a smuggling organization facilitator is arrested by Border Patrol. On October 13, agents arrested Adrian Luna-Leos, 23 of Mexico who was arrested at his San Antonio home. According to Border Patrol, Luna-Leos is responsible for various failed human smuggling attempts in...
Help put a stop to the vandalism at Laredo Parks!
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating the culprits responsible for vandalizing a popular Laredo park. North Central Park is a place where Laredoans go to escape to either play basketball, volleyball, go swimming or skateboard. Unfortunately, the facility was recently vandalized. The most...
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to burglary case
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man believed to be tied to a burglary. According to the Laredo Police Auto Theft Task Force, the incident happened on Oct. 7 at the 3600 block of Santa Ursula Avenue. Authorities say the person of interest was seen leaving...
Border Patrol agents foil drug smuggling attempt
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Border Patrol foiled an alleged drug smuggling attempt at a park entrance in west Laredo. The incident happened on Wednesday when agents noticed a black SUV loading what appeared to bundle of suspected drugs. Moments later, the agents observed a vehicle matching the description of the...
Laredo Police need help identifying possible robbery suspect
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorites need your help locating a man accused of an armed robbery. The incident was reported on October 12 at the 3400 block of North Arkansas Avenue. Laredo Police say the suspect is described as having light to medium skin complexion and is possibly five feet, nine inches in height.
Malas Calles/Mean Streets
A version of this story ran in the September / October 2022 issue. Mexican hats igniting green clover aflame for miles. along twisted mesquites muscling their mangled limbs. Plucking wild blackberries in abandoned lots we called woods. Our teeth & t-shirts stained with their blood juice. Never less lost never...
Fire extinguishers filled with liquid meth land South Texas cartel traffickers in prison
Two South Texas men who Justice Department officials say have ties to the Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel have been sentenced to 14 and 15 years in prison on drug trafficking convictions.
Jury selection underway for accused serial killer Juan David Ortiz
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Jury selection has begun for the trial of Juan David Ortiz, the former Border Patrol agent accused of a series of murders in Laredo. The trial will be going on in Bexar County since the defense team asked for a change of venue. On Wednesday, Ortiz...
I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently as a safety precaution
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you frequently drive north up I-35 from Laredo, there will be a great chance you’ll find the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint north of the Gateway City closed. According to Border Patrol officials, the checkpoint at I-35 will be forced to close sporadically as a...
Herd of walkers invade North Central Park
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Walking Dead invaded a popular Laredo park Saturday afternoon but have no fear, it was for a good cause. The Alexander High School Band held its 5K zombie run and fun walk at North Central Park. Participants got a chance to run a 5K while...
Volunteers make a difference in Laredo, one tree at a time
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In celebration of National Make a Difference Day, hundreds of do-gooders got up bright and early Saturday morning to beautify a north Laredo Park. The City of Laredo Parks Department along with Keep Laredo Beautiful and even TAMIU gathered at North Central Park to plant trees all around the area.
COVID-19 subvariants could cause reinfections to spike
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several covid variants continue to be tracked across the country as the virus mutates. Currently, an omicron subvariant is once again demonstrating immune-dodging abilities, posing a threat. Reports suggest the subvariants BA-4.6 could drive reinfections. The Laredo Health Department’s Director, Dr. Richard Chamberlain is advising residents...
Accused serial killer transferred to a Bexar County Jail
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Jury selection is right around the corner for the former agent accused of killing several women back in 2018. In preparation for the trial that is expected to gain national attention, Juan David Ortiz has been transferred to Bexar County Jail. During pretrial in August, Ortiz’s...
City of Laredo announces new road to help alleviate traffic on Mines Road
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new project aims to bring some much-needed relief to the Mines Road area. Drivers who use Mines Road know that traffic can get pretty hectic which is why leaders announced plans to build a new roadway. On Wednesday, Congressman Henry Cuellar presented a $3 million...
Laredoans take advantage of free health fair
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The winter season is right around the corner and health authorities are preparing for what’s to come. On Friday morning, the City of Laredo Health Department held a health fair in the parking of Doctors Hospital that serviced mostly residents of north Laredo. Health officials...
