Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thevillagereporter.com
State Patrol Investigating Crash In Defiance County Involving Two Bryan Residents
(PRESS RELEASE) Washington Township- The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on October 21, 2022 at approximately 10:20am on State Route 15, near mile post 5, Washington Township, Defiance County, Ohio. Lorin Shonk, of Bryan, Ohio, was...
thevillagereporter.com
DIVISION IV VOLLEYBALL SECTIONAL FINAL: Hilltop Returns To Districts After Sweeping North Central
WEST UNITY – The third meeting of the season between the BBC rivals saw the same result as the first two as Hilltop earned a fourth consecutive trip to the districts with a 25-14, 25-9, 25-12 win in the first sectional final of the night at Hilltop High School.
thevillagereporter.com
Grace Cecilia Mary Cordell Moughler (1933 – 2022)
Grace Cecilia Mary Cordell Moughler, age 89, of rural Montpelier, Ohio passed into heaven October 20, 2022 surrounded by loving family. Upon her passing the sky lit up with a beautiful pastel sunset. Grace was born April 2, 1933 in Watertown, South Dakota to Nicholas John Cordell and Alice Rebecca...
thevillagereporter.com
Sharon Mathers (1950-2022)
Sharon Ann Mathers, age 72, of Delta, passed away Wednesday afternoon, October 19, 2022 at the University of Toledo Medical Center. She was born in Napoleon on July 1, 1950 to the late Orla F. Erford and Olga (Baden) Erford. Sharon graduated from Hamler High School in 1969. She married...
thevillagereporter.com
Liberty Center @ Swanton Boys Soccer Sectional Semifinal
Swanton knocked off NWOAL foe Liberty Center 4-1 in the Division III sectional semifinals on October 19. Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.
thevillagereporter.com
DIVISION IV VOLLEYBALL SECTIONAL FINAL: Edgerton Defeats Antwerp In Straight Sets For Sectional Title
WEST UNITY – No. 3 seed Edgerton pulled way late in the first two sets and then dominated the third to knock off Antwerp in three sets 25-21, 25-17, 25-8 and advance to districts. After taking an early 7-5 lead, Edgerton used a 10-5 run ending with kills from...
thevillagereporter.com
Montpelier @ Hicksville Volleyball Sectional Final
HICKSVILLE – The top seeded Lady Aces controlled play throughout to get the win and ove on to the district semifinals. Molly Crall topped Hicksville with 17 assists and Aubrie Baird registered 27 assists. Lydia Stimpfle notched 19 digs for the Locos, who finish the season at 6-17. Hicksville...
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: Archbold Falls To Patrick Henry 20-14 In Regular Season Finale
HAMLER – The Patriots had two receivers go over 100 yards and they overcame having two touchdowns called back because of penalties in the fourth quarter to knock off the Bluestreaks 20-14. Patrick Henry scored on their opening drive of the game after stopping Archbold on downs, marching 64 yards in 10 plays ending with a three-yard touchdown run by Nash Meyer on a quarterback keeper for a 6-0 lead after the extra point was missed.
thevillagereporter.com
Ayersville vs. Pettisville Volleyball Sectional Final
HICKSVILLE – The Pilots rolled to a fist set win and then pulled out close wins in sets two and three to take home a sectional championship. Paris Coopshaw fronted the Blackbirds with 23 digs and Alli King was 14/14 serving and added 18 assists in the setback. Ayersville...
thevillagereporter.com
Eastwood @ Pettisville Boys Soccer Sectional Semifinal
PETTISVILLE – Landon Graffice scored with :11 seconds left in the first half and added another goal in the second to propel the Blackbirds to the sectional finals. Pettisville will travel to No. 1 seed Ottawa Hills on Saturday for the sectional final with kickoff at 12 p.m. .
thevillagereporter.com
Woodmore @ Archbold Boys Soccer Sectional Semifinal
ARCHBOLD – Krayton Kern and Ethan Stuckey each scored twice to pace Archbold past Woodmore 6-2 in the sectional semifinals. Archbold will be at Maumee Valley Country Day for the sectional finals on Saturday, October 22. Woodmore (4-11-1) – no statistics. Archbold (11-5-1) – Goals: Krayton Kern 2,...
Comments / 0