HAMLER – The Patriots had two receivers go over 100 yards and they overcame having two touchdowns called back because of penalties in the fourth quarter to knock off the Bluestreaks 20-14. Patrick Henry scored on their opening drive of the game after stopping Archbold on downs, marching 64 yards in 10 plays ending with a three-yard touchdown run by Nash Meyer on a quarterback keeper for a 6-0 lead after the extra point was missed.

ARCHBOLD, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO