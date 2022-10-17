Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nodawaynews.com
Community Breakfast takes place in Ravenwood
The Ravenwood Community Breakfast will be from 8 am to noon, Sunday, October 23 at the Ravenwood Community Center. Eggs, bacon, hashbrowns, biscuits and gravy and pancakes are on the menu. Adults are $10 and children are $5. The Northeast Nodaway Cheerleaders will help with the breakfast. This is the...
nodawaynews.com
Local teams run in Conference 275 Championship
The Platte Valley, North Nodaway and Nodaway Valley cross country teams all competed at the Conference 275 Championship in Maryville October 17. The Platte Valley girls team took home the team title. Freshman Mylie Holtman finished in 8th with a time of 23:42.6. Freshman Emalee Langford finished in 5th, with a time of 22:45.5. Senior Andrea Riley finished in second, running a time of 21:19.5. Freshman Mya Wray took home 1st place, running a time of 19:35.1. Freshman Allison Riley ran a time of 21:39.6 to finish in third.
nodawaynews.com
Ronald Ferris
Ronald J. Ferris, 80, Maryville, died Friday, October 14, 2022. He was born September 23, 1942, in Marshalltown, IA, to Ronald and Marjorie Prusha Ferris. On August 9, 1969, he married Linda Sams. She survives of the home. Mr. Ferris was a history professor at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville...
nodawaynews.com
Maryville soccer continues to roll
The Spoofhounds soccer team routed St. Pius X for a 7-0 win at Bearcat Pitch October 13. It would be an understatement to say that Maryville has been dominant in the MEC this season. The Spoofhounds are now 10-4 overall on the season. Throughout the conference season, Maryville has scored...
nodawaynews.com
Sherry Carmichael
Sherry Lea Carmichael, 56, Pickering, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville. She was born April 25, 1966, in Maryville, to Marvin Laverne and Margaret L. Bridgewater Lowrance. She graduated in 1984 from North Nodaway High School in Hopkins, and had attended classes at Northwest Missouri State University. She was a lifelong resident of the area.
nodawaynews.com
Richard Ridenour
Richard Allen Ridenour, 73, Hopkins, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home. He was born April 23, 1949, in Clarinda, IA, to Ross and Dorothy Ridenour. He married Shirley Ann Vore in Bedford, IA. Mr. Ridenour served in the US Army for two years. He worked most of his...
kttn.com
Five injured, three ejected from vehicle, in crash on Interstate 35
Five people from north central Iowa were injured Wednesday night in a single-vehicle accident that occurred in Daviess County. The highway patrol said three of the occupants were ejected after the mini-van went off Interstate 35, three miles northwest of Winston at about 11 pm. The vehicle was driven by...
kttn.com
17-year-old Gallatin teenager, certified as an adult, faces multiple charges in Grundy County court
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a 17-year-old from Gallatin has been certified as an adult on Grundy County charges stemming from May. Caleb Scott Kinnison was held as a juvenile until he was certified as an adult on October 11th and extradited from a juvenile facility. He has...
News Channel Nebraska
Kraus sentenced after Walmart shoplifting incident
FALLS CITY – Jamie Kraus, 37, of Omaha was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months probation for attempted possession of methamphetamine. Richardson County sheriffs’ deputies arrested Kraus after Nebraska City police reported that a man crawled beneath the divider at a Walmart dressing room and stole a jacket. She and the theft suspect were arrested while sleeping in a pickup truck alongside a Richardson County road. Deputies say the pickup was stolen and methamphetamine was found inside.
Comments / 2