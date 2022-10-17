ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Police looking for attempted armed robbery suspects

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14CbZo_0icj4isF00

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince William are looking for three men they say tried to rob a woman at knifepoint.

Officers responded to the 13800 block of Richmond Highway in the Woodbridge area for a reported robbery. According to the Prince William County Police Department, it was determined that a 44-year-old woman had been approached by three unknown men, one of whom took out a knife and demanded her belongings.

Amber Alert issued for 2 missing children in Hampton

The woman refused and ran into a nearby business, from which the police were called. One of the men initially followed the woman into the business but left shortly after. None of the woman’s belongings were reported missing and no injuries were reported.

Police described the first suspect as a Black man with an average build standing about 5’10”, He was seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt and dark-colored pants.

The second suspect was described by police as a Black man with a skinny build standing about 5’10”. He was seen wearing a grey hoodie and grey sweatpants.

The third suspect was described as a Black man with an average build standing about 6’4″. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone who believes they may have seen any of the men described or has information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000 .

Comments / 2

WRIC - ABC 8News

ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

