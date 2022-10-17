Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Related
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with SUV in Alexandria
It was determined that a motorcycle and an SUV collided. The motorcyclist, a 42-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. The man has not been identified by police.
17-year-old shot multiple times in Prince William — Police K-9, helicopter couldn’t find runaway suspects
Prince William County Police Department is searching for suspects wanted in connection to the shooting of a 17-year-old male in the Woodbridge area.
Police: 'Missing and endangered' Virginia man last seen Wednesday afternoon
Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a "missing and endangered" man last seen Wednesday afternoon in Prince William County.
Pedestrian hit by car in Fairfax County, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a pedestrian was hit by a car on the corner of Lorton Station Boulevard and Lee Masey Drive in the Lorton area on the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Two dead after crash in King George County
According to Virginia State Police, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was heading south on Bloomsbury Road near Birchwood Creek Road when it ran off the right side of the road, went into the air and hit several trees.
Prince William Police investigating apartment burglary
It was determined that someone took the key to the apartment, as well as a GPS from the resident's unlocked car and went inside some time between 12:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. that day.
mocoshow.com
Germantown Rd. Closed Due to Suspicious Package
Germantown Rd. is currently closed between Crystal Rock Dr. and I-270, including ramps 15A & 15B, as a result of a suspicious package in the 19900 block of Germantown Rd, according to Montgomery County Police. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and to expect significant delays. We will...
Prince William County police looking for suspects who reportedly shot at 17-year-old’s car
The Prince William County Police Department is looking for two suspects after they reportedly shot at the car of a 17-year-old victim on Wednesday afternoon.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed in Greenbelt
At around 2 a.m., October 19, the Prince George's County Police Department responded to reports of a pedestrian collision in the 6200 Block of Greenbelt Road.
Waldorf Woman Dead After Crash On Indian Head Highway
A young Waldorf woman is dead after striking a light pole in Accokeek, authorities say. Tiffanie Bunch, 33, was rushed to the hospital after the collision that occurred around 3 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 in the area of Indian Head Highway and Berry Road, according to Prince George's County police.
fox5dc.com
New details in Metrobus assault investigation
A Metro spokesperson tells FOX 5 that the driver of the W4 bus that a D.C. woman was assaulted on did not follow proper reporting protocol. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to a former Metrobus operator who said incidents like the one that occurred on Monday happen all the time.
wfmd.com
45-Year-old Man Shot & Killed In Hagerstown
Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – Gun violence has claimed the life of a 45-year-old man in Hagerstown Tuesday night. Hagersatown Police were in the area of Jonathan Street around 8 PM when they heard gunshots. As officers were trying to determined where the gunshots came from, 911 dispatchers received a call about a gunshot victim at 55 Murph Ave.
WJLA
Child airlifted, 2 others hospitalized after crash in Prince George's County
LANHAM, Md. (7News) — A child was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash in Prince George's County, police said. The crash happened near Greenbelt Road and Good Luck Road in Lanham, Md. around 8:25 p.m., police said. Two other people were taken to the hospital, as...
Advisory neighborhood commissioner indicted for manslaughter in fatal drunk driving crash
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from March 2022. A D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commission member was indicted Tuesday on manslaughter charges for a fatal crash that happened in March on I-495. A Fairfax County grand jury announced that Devon Lesesne, 32, has been indicted on one...
Police: Man injured after bullets fired into St. Mary's County business
CALIFORNIA, Md. — Officers from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left one person injured after bullets were sprayed near a shopping center. Deputies responded to the 22500 block of MacArthur Boulevard in California, Maryland after they received a report that shots were fired...
WJLA
CAUGHT ON CAM: Delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint in NE DC, MPD looking for suspect
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked Monday while gathering supplies to take inside a pharmacy in Northeast, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The delivery driver told MPD that it took place while he was delivering medical supplies to a Northeast D.C....
55-Year-Old Brutally Assaulted and Killed in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 55-year-old man was brutally assaulted in Southeast D.C. The DC Police were flagged down on the 600 Block of Southern Avenue on October 10th for the report of an aggravated assault. When they arrived, they discovered the victim who was barely breathing and unconscious. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. He died the next day. On Tuesday, the Medical Examiner determined that the victim died from blunt force trauma and the cause of death was ruled as a homicide. 55-year-old Mark Carter was identified as the victim. If you have any information about this The post 55-Year-Old Brutally Assaulted and Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WTOP
Man identified in fatal Montgomery Co. crash
Police have identified a man who died in a car crash in Montgomery County, Maryland on Saturday night. Jose Vidal Urias Beltran, 30, of Germantown, was a passenger in the blue 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was involved in the crash. Montgomery County police said around 11:15 p.m., officers got...
Augusta Free Press
Warren County: State Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 81
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 81 in Warren County on Saturday. A 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on I-81 when it failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway, and collided with a guardrail. The driver of the...
WJLA
Woman raped at gunpoint at Tysons Corner hotel, Fairfax police release photos of suspect
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police Department detectives are asking for the community’s help to identify a man wanted in the rape of a woman in her hotel room in the Tysons Corner area. Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Sex Abuse Squad are investigating a...
Comments / 1