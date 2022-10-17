ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herndon, VA

mocoshow.com

Germantown Rd. Closed Due to Suspicious Package

Germantown Rd. is currently closed between Crystal Rock Dr. and I-270, including ramps 15A & 15B, as a result of a suspicious package in the 19900 block of Germantown Rd, according to Montgomery County Police. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and to expect significant delays. We will...
Daily Voice

Waldorf Woman Dead After Crash On Indian Head Highway

A young Waldorf woman is dead after striking a light pole in Accokeek, authorities say. Tiffanie Bunch, 33, was rushed to the hospital after the collision that occurred around 3 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 in the area of Indian Head Highway and Berry Road, according to Prince George's County police.
ACCOKEEK, MD
fox5dc.com

New details in Metrobus assault investigation

A Metro spokesperson tells FOX 5 that the driver of the W4 bus that a D.C. woman was assaulted on did not follow proper reporting protocol. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke to a former Metrobus operator who said incidents like the one that occurred on Monday happen all the time.
wfmd.com

45-Year-old Man Shot & Killed In Hagerstown

Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – Gun violence has claimed the life of a 45-year-old man in Hagerstown Tuesday night. Hagersatown Police were in the area of Jonathan Street around 8 PM when they heard gunshots. As officers were trying to determined where the gunshots came from, 911 dispatchers received a call about a gunshot victim at 55 Murph Ave.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Shore News Network

55-Year-Old Brutally Assaulted and Killed in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 55-year-old man was brutally assaulted in Southeast D.C. The DC Police were flagged down on the 600 Block of Southern Avenue on October 10th for the report of an aggravated assault. When they arrived, they discovered the victim who was barely breathing and unconscious. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. He died the next day. On Tuesday, the Medical Examiner determined that the victim died from blunt force trauma and the cause of death was ruled as a homicide. 55-year-old Mark Carter was identified as the victim. If you have any information about this The post 55-Year-Old Brutally Assaulted and Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Man identified in fatal Montgomery Co. crash

Police have identified a man who died in a car crash in Montgomery County, Maryland on Saturday night. Jose Vidal Urias Beltran, 30, of Germantown, was a passenger in the blue 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was involved in the crash. Montgomery County police said around 11:15 p.m., officers got...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

