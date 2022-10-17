Read full article on original website
Pedestrian struck by motor vehicle in Belmont
BELMONT, Mass. — A 20-year-old man was seriously injured when he was struck by a motor vehicle in Belmont on Saturday morning, police said. At 11:20 a.m., police responded to multiple reports of a pedestrian struck on Lewis Road. When officers arrived, they found the victim with serious injuries. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
Multiple people injured after stabbing and crash in Billerica
BILLERICA, Mass. — Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Billerica and an apparent stabbing that caused the accident where multiple people were injured. Officers responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed into a telephone pole just after 8 a.m. Saturday in the area of 41 Boston Road.
One person killed in overnight shooting on Baird Street in Dorchester
BOSTON — Boston Police launched an investigation after one person was killed in an early morning shooting in Dorchester. Police responded to 39 Baird Street around 1 a.m. Saturday for reports of a person shot. Upon arrival officers located a 36-year-old man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to officials.
Woman dies in motorcycle crash on I-93 in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a motorcycle crash on I-93 left a woman dead. Police reported that troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash on I-93 northbound near exit 31 in Wilmington around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Police...
Large police presence in Plymouth, officials warn to stay away from the area
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said people should avoid the area around Samoset Street, Plymouth Saturday afternoon. A large police response gathered on Samoset Street near the intersection with Atherton Street. Police did not provide any more details on what spurred the large law enforcement response. This is a developing...
Boston Police investigating after woman shot in Hyde Park
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police said that a woman is expected to survive after she was shot in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood. Milton Police were on scene at Garfield Ave. in Boston at around 3:50 a.m. Saturday to find a female victim with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. Police also described...
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Wrong-Way Crash in Uxbridge, Police Say
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Friday night in Uxbridge, Massachusetts. Troopers responded to a report of a crash between two vehicles on Route 146 in Uxbridge, Massachusetts, about a half mile from the Rhode Island border, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Officials said a wrong-way driver was driving south on the northbound lanes.
Massachusetts man dies in single vehicle crash on I-95
PITTSFIELD — A Massachusetts man is dead following a crash on I-95 in Pittsfield Friday. Just before 4 p-m, Maine State Police say they received several 911 calls reporting a single motor vehicle crash on I-95 northbound in Pittsfield near mile 145. Emergency crews and troopers responded and located...
One Man Dead After Shooting in Boston
A man was found dead early Saturday morning after reports of a person shot in Dorchester, Boston police said. Officers were called to Baird Street near Morton Street, where they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. The man was transported to a local hospital where he...
Four people injured in crash on Scenic Highway in Bourne
BOURNE – Four people were injured in a crash in Bourne around 7:15 PM. The crash happened on Scenic Highway (Route 6) at Nightingale Road. A Wareham ambulance assisted in transporting victims to hospitals. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Woman suffers carbon monoxide poisoning at Mass. high school ice rink
A woman suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at a high school’s ice rink in Massachusetts on Friday, according to news outlets. The Hallenborg Ice Pavilion, which is run by Billerica Public Schools, was evacuated around 7:20 p.m. following a determination that the woman, 52, had symptoms in line with carbon monoxide poisoning, including dizziness and headaches, The Boston Globe reported.
Come to Salem by ‘Train, Ferry or Broom,' Not Car, Mayor Says
As a record number of tourists visit Salem, Massachusetts to enjoy spooky season, city officials are asking people to avoid driving in, and instead opt for other transit methods. Leaders held a news conference Friday to address their public safety plan for the second half of October, and encouraged people...
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton
“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
Power Lines Down on I-495 in Chelmsford, Causing Traffic Delays
Downed power lines snarled traffic in both directions on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford, Massachusetts State Police said Thursday afternoon. Police said shortly after 6:30 p.m. that southbound traffic was backed up for three miles, and northbound for two miles. Authorities said southbound traffic was being diverted onto Route 3, with...
Missing In Massachusetts
Furman Joseph Byrd lived in Cleveland, Ohio. 18-year-old Furman was last seen in July 1968 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was reported missing in 2016. Furman Byrd is 5'10" and weighed 170 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5518.
Natick Police Seek Stranger Who Offered Child a Ride Home
Police in Natick, Massachusetts, are searching for the stranger in a tan sedan who approached a child as they were walking home and offered them a ride. Police said they received the report from a concerned parent on Oct. 19. The parent said their children was walking home from the school bus stop on Robinhood Road when the driver approached them. The child did not know the person or recognize the car.
State Police: All lanes of 495 north & south closed in Chelmsford due to downed power lines
CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - All of I-495 going north and south through Chelmsford is closed to traffic as crews respond to reports of downed power lines in the area, according to officials. MassDOT said that the lines were down near exit 88 on 495 southbound. The agency asked drivers to...
MBTA Commuter Rail Adding More Trains during October Weekends
The MBTA Commuter Rail will add additional trains to the Newburyport Rockport Line during the weekends of October 22-23 and October 29-30. There will be seven inbound trains and six outbound trains for additional service between North Station and Salem, and between Salem, Beverly and Newburyport for the next two weekends to accommodate riders visiting Salem for Halloween festivities.
Tractor-trailer hits Dedham bridge, reroutes traffic
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dedham Police are rerouting traffic after a tractor-trailer hit the East Street Bridge near the Endicott Rotary, they tweeted. The truck was stuck under the bridge, with part of the roof of the trailer pulled back from the impact. Police said that East Street will be...
Man charged with breaking into Cranston ATM
A Providence man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into an ATM in Cranston late Tuesday night.
