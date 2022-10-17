Peter Billingsley Returns as Ralphie in First Teaser for ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’

One of the most famous Christmas films of all time is getting a sequel. HBO Max released the first teaser for “ A Christmas Story Christmas,” set to release on the streamer November 17.

The repetitively titled film is a sequel to 1983’s “A Christmas Story,” directed by Bob Clark and based on Jean Shepard’s 1966 novel “In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash.” Set in the ’40s, the original film starred Peter Billingsley as Ralphie Parker, an ordinary 9-year-old boy engaging in various hijinks around Christmastime while desperately yearning to get a BB gun for the big holiday. Shepard narrated the film as an adult Ralphie reminiscing about his childhood. The film was a moderate success during its original theatrical run, grossing about $69 million against a $3 million budget, but became a seasonal classic thanks to repeated television airings, and receives annual 24-hour marathons on cable channels such as TNT and TBS.

For the sequel, Billingsley returns to portray Ralphie as an adult living in the ’70s returning to his childhood home. The teaser showcases him putting on the character’s signature glasses following recreations of the original film’s sets and snippets of dialogue from its most famous scenes.

Several other original cast members will return, including Ian Petrella as Ralphie’s brother Randy, Scott Schwartz and R. D. Robb as his friends Flick and Schwartz, and Zack Ward as his bully Scut. Not present are Melinda Dillon and the late Darren McGavin, who played Ralphie’s parents in the original film. Dillon, who retired from acting, has been replaced by Julie Hagerty. Erinn Hayes, River Drosche, and Julianna Layne round out the cast as Ralphie’s wife and kids.

Clay Kaytis directs the film from a screenplay by executive producer Nick Schenk. Billingsley produces with Vince Vaughn via their Wild West Picture Show banner, while Cale Boyter and Jay Ashenfelter produce for Legendary.

Although the film marks the first time Billingsley returns to the role of Ralphie, other continuations of “A Christmas Story” have been released in the decades since the original film. “American Playhouse” on PBS aired two television films based on the same characters during the ’80s, while “My Summer Story,” featuring an entirely different cast, was released in 1994. A direct-to-video “Christmas Story 2” was made in 2012, featuring Ralphie as a teenager. In addition, a stage musical version of the film debuted on Broadway that same year, featuring music by “Dear Evan Hansen” and “La La Land” songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

