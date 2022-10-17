Read full article on original website
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Opinion: Trade of Star RB Christian McCaffrey Reminds Us Football Isn't Just A Game, It's A Way We Gather TogetherCamille P.Charlotte, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
ESPN
Bucs' Tom Brady apologizes for comparing football season to military
TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady opened his Thursday weekly news conference by apologizing for a comment he made in his "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray on Monday, comparing the NFL season to military deployment. "Earlier this week, I made a statement about playing football and...
ESPN
Fantasy football Week 7 inactives: Status for D'Andre Swift, Keenan Allen and others
Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
ESPN
Broncos QB Russell Wilson ruled out; Brett Rypien to start
Russell Wilson tried to do everything he could to play after a hamstring injury, but Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett on Saturday ruled out the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback vs. the New York Jets on Sunday. Hackett's decision was made to allow Wilson time to heal and prevent a lingering injury,...
Panthers Wouldn’t Trade DE Brian Burns for Two First-Round Picks, per Report
On the heels of two other trades, Carolina declined to deal its pass-rushing standout.
ESPN
Source: Frustrated Jets WR Elijah Moore requests trade
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore, frustrated by his lack of involvement in the offense, requested a trade Thursday, a person familiar with the situation confirmed to ESPN. Moore's request, first reported by NFL Network, came on a day in which he was sent home...
ESPN
Is Pete Carroll's 2022 rookie class the future for the Seahawks?
SEATTLE -- Cornerback Tariq Woolen is tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with four. Coby Bryant has forced that many fumbles in five games at nickelback. Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas both rank in the top half among starting offensive tackles in ESPN’s pass block win rate. And...
ESPN
NFL Week 7 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips
The Week 7 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we have you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...
ESPN
Sources: Broncos get trade calls on Bradley Chubb, Jerry Jeudy
Despite Denver's early-season struggles, other teams haven't stopped watching or coveting some of the Broncos' players. Over the past week, the Broncos have received multiple trade inquiries about star defensive end Bradley Chubb and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, league sources told ESPN. Other teams also believe and...
ESPN
49ers to welcome back at least four starters from injury vs. Chiefs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- For the first time this season, the San Francisco 49ers have a variety of good Friday news when it comes to injuries. The Niners, who at the end of last week had 11 of a possible 22 offensive and defensive starters dealing with some type of injury, will welcome back at least four of those starters for Sunday's showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.
ESPN
College Football Playoff picks after Week 8
Week 8's results did not provide the sort of answers we got during a blockbuster Week 7, but we did get some further clarity in the Pac-12, Big 12 and ACC. Oregon dominated previously unbeaten UCLA thanks to five touchdown passes from Bo Nix. After receiving votes from just one voter -- Ryan McGee -- every week since Week 3, the Ducks are starting to find a following.
ESPN
Thunder's Jalen Williams has surgery for orbital bone fracture
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie forward Jalen Williams underwent surgery to address a right orbital bone fracture, the team announced. Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in the draft, will be reevaluated in 7-10 days. Williams suffered the injury during the Thunder's season-opening loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was inadvertently...
