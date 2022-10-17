Read full article on original website
Marvelous weekend on deck, rain chances and cooler air to follow
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve been enjoying a tremendous Friday with above average temperatures and bright skies. This upcoming weekend will feature some of the warmest air of the month with breezy winds before we bring back rain chances. Friday night: A more mild and mainly clear night will...
Amazing weather through this weekend, rain chances return next week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The warmup continued into our Thursday as we kept lots of sunshine around and breezy winds out of the southwest. We’re in for marvelous conditions going into and through the upcoming weekend. Then, we look to work in much needed rain chances. Thursday night: We...
Above normal precipitation expected in Indiana this winter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Climate Prediction Center has released its 2022-23 winter weather outlook. For the third winter in a row, La Niña conditions are expected to develop, creating warmer than normal temperatures in the southern United States and wetter than normal in the Great Lakes. The meteorological...
Indiana is no stranger to severe weather in October
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here in Indiana, we see the peak of our severe weather activity take place in the spring. However, fall is known to work up a secondary peak of severe weather in the midwest during the timeframe of October to December. As we transition towards winter, the...
Indiana Grown: Generation Pie Company
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Maria and Michael Johnson with Generations Pie Co. located in Fortville, Indiana. Visit their website here. Enjoy the full interviews with Maria and Michael about...
Illinois man killed in crash on Interstate 94
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — A man was killed Saturday morning due to a crash on I-94, according to Indiana State Police. At 6:45 a.m. an Indiana State Trooper was dispatched to a crash on I-94 at the 17.6 mile marker. Preliminary investigation revealed that Carlos Robinson, 31, from Chicago...
The Zone Sectional Quarterfinals: October 21, 2022
WISH-TV is your home for the best high school football coverage in central Indiana as Anthony Calhoun, Charlie Clifford and Angela Moryan bring you highlights of 20 games from the opening night of high school football season in The Zone on Friday, October 21. And after Roncalli opened sectionals with...
84 marching bands to compete in the Bands of America Super Regional at Lucas Oil Stadium
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– High school marching bands from around the country will be performing at Lucas Oil Stadium this Friday and Saturday. The Bands of America Super Regional Championship features 84 high school marching bands from Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. The bands are taking...
Noblesville mayor announces return of ‘Home for the Holidays Tour’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Mayor of Noblesville, Chris Jensen, made an announcement Thursday that they plan to merge the the annual “Home for the Holidays Tour” with the Noblesville Christmas parade. There will be six routes that cover the areas of Noblesville, including the traditional downtown parade route this year.
Police vow to crack down on trail drivers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they will increase patrols along the Monon Trail after receiving reports of drivers using the trail to short cut around construction. Pictures from the Twitter handle @CircleCityCycho show cars using the trail near Broad Ripple Avenue. It’s happened in other...
Pumkin Smash to benefit Broad Ripple area students
Grab a mallet and start pounding! By smashing pumpkins, you’ll help students in the Broad Ripple area get the tools and extracurricular programs they need — like robotics club, Lego club, science camps and arts programming. Judy Weerts Hall of Broad Ripple Kiwanis Club joined us Friday on...
RSV may have mutated into a more harmful strain; could explain infant hospitalization surge
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The troubling surge of pediatric respiratory syncytial virus cases has doctors concerned, parents on high alert and some Indiana hospitals overwhelmed. The respiratory infection appears to have hit infants harder and faster this year compared to previous ones leaving doctors struggling to understand why. “It’s speculation...
No one in hurt in fire at Lawrence retirement community
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — No one was hurt in a Thursday morning fire at a Lawrence retirement community, the Lawrence Fire Department said. At around 3:15 a.m., firefighters from Lawrence and Indianapolis were called to a fire at a maintenance building on the grounds of Westminster Village North. That’s on Presbyterian Road near the intersection of Sunnyside Road and 63rd Street.
ISP: Fatal crash takes the life of motorcyclist on State Road 25 near Delphi
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Friday after a man losing control of his motorcycle while driving on State Road 25 near Delphi, according to the Indiana State Police. Just after 5 p.m., Carroll County 911 dispatch began receiving multiple reports of a serious motorcycle crash northbound on SR 25 just north of Main Street, police said.
Silver Alert canceled for 44-year-old man missing from McCordsville
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a 44-year-old man missing from McCordsville, IN. That’s about 20 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Police believe he is in extreme danger and may need medical aid. Wayne Hurd is 6 feet and 5 inches tall. He’s 240 pounds and has...
Noblesville faces backlash over changes to the 2022 Holiday Parade
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Noblesville Christmas Parade will be back after a hiatus during the pandemic but it will look different than prior years. This parade will run along the traditional route in Noblesville but the participants will be community groups and nonprofits, businesses will not be allowed to enter. The multi-day Santa Tour will continue as well.
Man with gunshot wounds dies after arriving at Indianapolis emergency room
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who walked into an Indianapolis emergency room Thursday night after being shot later died of his injuries, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Friday. The man arrived at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital on 86th Street just after 10 p.m., IMPD said in a statement....
Millions of dollars approved for upgrades to Indianapolis fire stations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The average age of an Indianapolis Fire Department Station is 36-years-old. Some of them like station 20 on Emerson and 16th street are 70-years-old. Earlier this month, the City-County Council approved a $7 million bond to completely rebuild that station. An additional $1 million was set...
Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — More than 3,000 people have signed petitions against the state’s proposed high tech development in Boone County. The citizen committee behind the opposition is issuing a warning to the other 91 counties in Indiana. “This is a pilot program, so they want to...
8-year-old celebrates milestone on Birthday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 8-year-old girl reaches a medical milestone Saturday. Saturday was the eighth birthday of Olivia Bellamy and it’s also a day doctors never thought she would see. News 8’s photojournalist Reece Lindquist has how the family is celebrating their miracle child.
