These roads are the deadliest in Texas

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

( NEXSTAR ) – As you drive into Texas, you’ll be greeted with a sign that says “Drive friendly – the Texas way.” Despite that encouragement, distracted, dangerous and drunk driving frequently result in death around the state.

The Texas Department of Transportation called the number of deadly crashes “a real crisis in our state.” On average, 11 people died every day of 2021 in crashes on Texas roads, the department said. The state hasn’t seen a day free of traffic deaths in 21 years.

A recent study sought to determine which stretches of the state’s 680,000 miles of road are the most dangerous.

MoneyGeek plotted out the locations of more than 10,000 fatal crashes between 2017 and 2019 to determine which roadways are the deadliest in Texas.

The study found three of the 10 deadliest five-mile stretches are in Dallas. The Texas 12 Loop alone had 42 fatal crashes in a two-year period, MoneyGeek found. Roadways in Houston, Austin, suburbs of Dallas and Forth Worth also made the list.

The 10 deadliest roads in Texas, according to MoneyGeek’s analysis, are:

10. I-45 in Houston, from Route 5 to Exit 50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T6K4S_0icj4Qw300
This stretch of interstate saw 11 fatal accidents between 2017 and 2019. (Courtesy: MoneyGeek)

9. I-20 through Fort Worth, Forest Hill and Kennedale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xhp41_0icj4Qw300
This stretch of interstate saw 12 fatal accidents, or 2.8 per mile. (Courtesy: MoneyGeek)

8. TX-183 through Irving, Forth Worth and Euless

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hgthX_0icj4Qw300
State Route 183 between N. Industrial Boulevard and N. Beltline Road saw 12 fatal accidents. (Courtesy: MoneyGeek)

7. Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway (I-635) through Mesquite and Garland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kFav2_0icj4Qw300
From Jupiter Road to the I-30 interchange, there were 12 fatal crashes on I-635. (Courtesy: MoneyGeek)

6. I-45 in Houston, between Airtex Drive and Mt. Houston Road

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32prti_0icj4Qw300
This is the second section of I-45 through Houston to make the list of deadliest roads. (Courtesy: MoneyGeek)

5. Texas 12 Loop in Dallas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30j06E_0icj4Qw300
This part of the Texas 12 Loop in South Dallas also saw 12 deadly crashes, coming out to one death for every 2.5 miles. (Courtesy: MoneyGeek)

4. I-35 in Austin, between exit 244 and the Rte. 290 interchange

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aQ9gU_0icj4Qw300
This part of I-35 in northwest Austin saw 14 fatal crashes in two years. (Courtesy: MoneyGeek)

3. Tomball Parkway (TX-249) in Northwest Houston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZyFgq_0icj4Qw300
There were 14 crashes on TX-249 between Antoine Dr and West Greens Road. (Courtesy: MoneyGeek)

2. Marvin D. Love Freeway (Hwy. 67) in South Dallas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lIeL1_0icj4Qw300
This stretch between Camp Wilson Road and Illinois Avenue saw 15 deadly crashes between 2017 and 2019. (Courtesy: MoneyGeek)

1. I-35E in Dallas, between downtown and Dallas Love Field

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zxnip_0icj4Qw300
The deadliest stretch in all of Texas between 2017 and 2019, this area saw 20 fatal accidents. (Courtesy: MoneyGeek)

The analysis also took a look at what caused the most deadly crashes in Texas. It found 25% of accidents involved drunk driving. The second-leading cause of crashes was distracted driving, followed by weather conditions.

