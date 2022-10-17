Cowboys expect Dak Prescott to be medically cleared before practice on Wednesday

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - All signs are pointing to the Cowboys getting their star quarterback back for this weekend's home matchup against the Detroit Lions.

After the Cowboys' 26-17 loss to the Eagles on Sunday, Prescott informed the media of his intentions to return in Week 7.

“That’s my plan. Obviously got to see the doc, but, yeah, that’s kind of my plan," Prescott said. “Felt as food as it did (Saturday). Just on track.”

And Prescott's plan should come to fruition, as coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that the 'anticipation' is that the quarterback will be medically cleared to practice "today or tomorrow," and the expectation is that he'll have a "full-throwing load on Wednesday."

While Prescott is confident he'll be ready to go, the Cowboys are trying to remain coy on his status after he missed the last five games with a fractured thumb.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones wasn’t ready to give the green light on Prescott making his return during his appearance Monday on 105.3 The Fan.

“Well, that still remains to be seen," Jones said. "Obviously seeing where Dak is feeling really good about himself, that’s the most important thing of all is that he feels like he can throw the ball the way he needs to throw it to be successful.

“Certainly we’ll see what the week brings and see if he’ll be able to be consistent this week with how he feels with that thumb and we’ll go from there. But, again, I can’t say enough about Cooper Rush.”