A third of homes sold in under 2 weeks in these N.J. counties recently

Prospective homebuyers have to make decisions quickly in five New Jersey counties, where nearly 30% of homes recently sold had been on the market for less than two weeks. Buyers looking to move in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland and Morris counties had to put offers in quickly between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, the most recently available data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. At least 32% of homes that sold during that time frame had been on the market for under two weeks in those counties.
NEW JERSEY STATE
2 drivers killed in a Garden State Parkway crash

Two drivers were killed Friday night in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway in Little Egg Harbor Township, state authorities said. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, was driving a Toyota Corolla, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, was driving a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, when their cars collided in Ocean County around 9:30 p.m., authorities said. After the impact, Ross’ car overturned, according to State Police. It was not clear who was driving in the wrong direction.
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M were sold in Middlesex, Union counties

The $1 million and $2 million Powerball lottery tickets sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s drawing were purchased in Middlesex and Union counties. The lucky tickets — each of which matched five numbers but not the Powerball — were bought at Krauszer’s Food Store on Central Avenue in Westfield (worth $2 million) and Sunny Mart Food Store & Deli on Port Reading Avenue in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge (worth $1 million), New Jersey Lottery officials announced Thursday.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Watch as 40-ton humpback whales lunge out of the water next to shocked Jersey Shore fishermen

Several fishermen had extremely close encounters with lunging humpback whales off the Jersey Shore recently in pair of breathtaking run-ins caught on video. In both cases, humpback whales — which weigh an average of 40 tons — surged out of the water a few feet from the fishermen and their poles. In one case, the massive mammal bumped a fishing boat on its way back into the water.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
N.J. store sells winning $2.7M lottery ticket

The New Jersey Lottery announced Friday that a lottery ticket sold in Bergen County matched all six numbers drawn for the Thursday, Oct. 20, Pick-6 with Double Play drawing. The winning ticket scored the $2.7 million annuity jackpot, the lottery said in a news release. The ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
LYNDHURST, NJ
Washington Township over Kingsway - Boys soccer recap

Dan Torres made eight saves as Washington Township held on for a 3-1 victory over Kingsway in Kingsway. Tyler Carneglia dished out two assists as Dan Reistle and Sean Tarsatana scored goals for Washington Township (11-4). Savien Castro also found the back of the net. Cayden Britton scored the lone...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Somerset County crash leaves 1 dead, officials say

One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Hillsborough Thursday morning, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said. The crash took place shortly before 6:45 a.m. in the area of Amwell and Marshall Roads, officials said. The identity of the victim has not been released pending family notification.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Homeless population increased in N.J., survey says. Here’s the county-by-county breakdown.

New Jersey’s homeless population increased by 8% this year after sharply decreasing in 2021, according to a newly-released survey. NJCounts is a one day, “point-in-time” tally that was conducted Jan. 25 to give a snapshot of how many people were experiencing homelessness in each county on that day, organizers said. The count, conducted by volunteers, included people in emergency shelters, transitional housing programs and those living on the street or in other conditions.
NEW JERSEY STATE
5 N.J. daycare workers charged with abusing, force feeding kids

Authorities have filed child endangerment and neglect charges against five daycare workers who are accused of assaults, forced feedings and aggressive restraining of kids in their care. The charges involve alleged conduct that occurred at the recently closed Vineland Infant-Toddler Center on Delsea Drive in Vineland. The alleged incidents occurred...
VINELAND, NJ
Man robbed N.J. pharmacies, threatened to open fire, feds allege

An Irvington man was charged with the armed robberies of three separate Elizabeth pharmacies for oxycodone and other prescription medication while threatening to shoot people in the stores, authorities said Friday. Charles Johnson, 28, faces federal charges of Hobbs Act Robbery along with counts of using, carrying, and brandishing a...
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ
