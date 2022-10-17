Read full article on original website
A third of homes sold in under 2 weeks in these N.J. counties recently
Prospective homebuyers have to make decisions quickly in five New Jersey counties, where nearly 30% of homes recently sold had been on the market for less than two weeks. Buyers looking to move in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland and Morris counties had to put offers in quickly between Sept. 19 and Oct. 16, the most recently available data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. At least 32% of homes that sold during that time frame had been on the market for under two weeks in those counties.
2 drivers killed in a Garden State Parkway crash
Two drivers were killed Friday night in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway in Little Egg Harbor Township, state authorities said. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, was driving a Toyota Corolla, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, was driving a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, when their cars collided in Ocean County around 9:30 p.m., authorities said. After the impact, Ross’ car overturned, according to State Police. It was not clear who was driving in the wrong direction.
Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M were sold in Middlesex, Union counties
The $1 million and $2 million Powerball lottery tickets sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s drawing were purchased in Middlesex and Union counties. The lucky tickets — each of which matched five numbers but not the Powerball — were bought at Krauszer’s Food Store on Central Avenue in Westfield (worth $2 million) and Sunny Mart Food Store & Deli on Port Reading Avenue in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge (worth $1 million), New Jersey Lottery officials announced Thursday.
Watch as 40-ton humpback whales lunge out of the water next to shocked Jersey Shore fishermen
Several fishermen had extremely close encounters with lunging humpback whales off the Jersey Shore recently in pair of breathtaking run-ins caught on video. In both cases, humpback whales — which weigh an average of 40 tons — surged out of the water a few feet from the fishermen and their poles. In one case, the massive mammal bumped a fishing boat on its way back into the water.
N.J. to revamp emergency medical services under law Murphy just signed
New Jersey will make a series of changes revamping how it regulates emergency medical services under a bill Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law Friday — something lawmakers say will increase response times and streamline the industry. The bipartisan measure (A4107) is designed to improve advance life support, an...
No. 2 Freehold Township girls socce repeats as Shore Conference champ (PHOTOS)
After a decade between its first two Shore Conference titles, Freehold Township did not waste any time bringing home its third as the Patriots continued their revenge tour and beat Howell, 1-0, on Saturday. The win in the Shore Conference final secured back-to-back titles for Freehold Township, No. 2 in...
Jersey Democrats’ gun-control bill is shot full of holes | Mulshine
In June the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision declaring that the Second Amendment gives you the right to keep and bear arms. But just where and when can you keep and bear them?. Last week the state Assembly addressed that question. That led to an interesting exchange between Assemblymen...
Plastic bag alliance says New Jersey should use plastic bags again. They’re recyclable. | Opinion
While American families across the country have excitedly eyed the more than $580 million lottery jackpot up for grabs, New Jersey politicians are focused on a similarly sized but less dreamy issue: the massive increase in the consumption of stitched handle bags that comply with the Garden State’s bag ban.
NJ is now a concealed carry state. Let’s adjust intelligently | Editorial
The Supreme Court put us all in a more dangerous place, expanding gun rights in a country where there are already 400 million firearms in circulation, and severely constraining a state’s ability to protect its people. The so-called Bruen decision in July slammed states with strict gun laws like...
N.J. store sells winning $2.7M lottery ticket
The New Jersey Lottery announced Friday that a lottery ticket sold in Bergen County matched all six numbers drawn for the Thursday, Oct. 20, Pick-6 with Double Play drawing. The winning ticket scored the $2.7 million annuity jackpot, the lottery said in a news release. The ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
HS football bracket projections: Find out the unofficial playoff matchups, seeds for 2022
We’re finally talking about the playoffs. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association will release the official high school football playoff brackets Sunday, but here’s an advance look at what we expect you’ll see tomorrow. Please note these pairings and seeds for the public-school sections are UNOFFICIAL....
N.J. man accused of being drug trafficking network leader faces life in prison
A New Jersey man accused of being the leader of a South Jersey drug trafficking network could face up to life in prison, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. Garry Carter, 43, of Winslow, was arrested on October 3 along with three others after a year-long investigation by 18 law enforcement agencies, officials said.
Washington Township over Kingsway - Boys soccer recap
Dan Torres made eight saves as Washington Township held on for a 3-1 victory over Kingsway in Kingsway. Tyler Carneglia dished out two assists as Dan Reistle and Sean Tarsatana scored goals for Washington Township (11-4). Savien Castro also found the back of the net. Cayden Britton scored the lone...
Somerset County crash leaves 1 dead, officials say
One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Hillsborough Thursday morning, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said. The crash took place shortly before 6:45 a.m. in the area of Amwell and Marshall Roads, officials said. The identity of the victim has not been released pending family notification.
Homeless population increased in N.J., survey says. Here’s the county-by-county breakdown.
New Jersey’s homeless population increased by 8% this year after sharply decreasing in 2021, according to a newly-released survey. NJCounts is a one day, “point-in-time” tally that was conducted Jan. 25 to give a snapshot of how many people were experiencing homelessness in each county on that day, organizers said. The count, conducted by volunteers, included people in emergency shelters, transitional housing programs and those living on the street or in other conditions.
Boys soccer recap: Franklin Township earns victory over South Brunswick
Ike Eluwa and Nick Consiglio scored for Franklin Township in its 2-1 victory over South Brunswick Saturday in Franklin Township. Ryan Piro had an assist for the Warriors (7-11). South Brunswick fell to (4-9-4). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
5 N.J. daycare workers charged with abusing, force feeding kids
Authorities have filed child endangerment and neglect charges against five daycare workers who are accused of assaults, forced feedings and aggressive restraining of kids in their care. The charges involve alleged conduct that occurred at the recently closed Vineland Infant-Toddler Center on Delsea Drive in Vineland. The alleged incidents occurred...
Donation to injured SJV player made Point Pleasant Boro a winner before kickoff
The New Jersey high school football community has been painfully reminded about bad things that can happen to those who participate in the sport they play, coach and watch. In less than two months, two players have died and two others have sustained catastrophic spinal injuries. Whether they wear shoulder...
Field hockey: Shore Conference Tournament roundup - First round, Oct. 22
Maggie McCrae tallied four goals and one assist to lead top-seeded Shore, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, past 16th-seeded Freehold Township 9-0 in the first round of the Shore Conference Tournament in West Long Branch. Emma Haynes also had a big day for Shore (13-2-1) with two goals...
Man robbed N.J. pharmacies, threatened to open fire, feds allege
An Irvington man was charged with the armed robberies of three separate Elizabeth pharmacies for oxycodone and other prescription medication while threatening to shoot people in the stores, authorities said Friday. Charles Johnson, 28, faces federal charges of Hobbs Act Robbery along with counts of using, carrying, and brandishing a...
