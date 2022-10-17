'The last thing we want is someone loses their home and then they get hit up for property taxes for a home that doesn’t exist anymore.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis is signing an executive order postponing property tax payments for residents severely affected by Hurricane Ian, which slammed Southwest Florida Sept. 28, bringing deadly storm surge, powerful winds and significant flooding to that area and Central Florida as it trudged through the peninsula.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO