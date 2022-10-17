ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hispanic GOP leaders rally around Carolina Amesty

EJ Otero, Tony Suarez and Dennis Freytes all just endorsed the Windemere Republican. Hispanic conservative leaders in Central Florida have started rallying around Republican Carolina Amesty’s House campaign. “Carolina Amesty makes our Hispanic community proud,” said E.J. Otero, a retired colonel and former congressional candidate. The support comes...
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Fly like a birdie

This Veterans Day, Floridians will remember heroes of war and heroes of science. It’s been 75 years since the one and only Chuck Yeager — the famous test pilot forever immortalized in “The Right Stuff” — became the first human to “punch a hole in the sky” by shattering the sound barrier while flying an experimental Bell X-1 plane that reached Mach 1.
Andrew Learned, Danny Alvarez each spend over $60K as election nears

As for fundraising, Learned slightly outraised Alvarez this period. Incumbent Democratic Rep. Andrew Learned and Republican challenger Danny Alvarez are spending big as the November General Election approaches — both dishing out more than $60,000 in the latest campaign finance reporting period as they face off for the newly drawn House District 69 seat.
Janelle Perez adds $369K in post-Primary fundraising push for SD 38

As of the latest fundraising report, she’s $5K shy of having raised $1M this election cycle. Democratic local business owner Janelle Perez stacked nearly $369,000 in the 45 days following the Primary Election. Most of the money came through grassroots fundraising, nonprofits and law firms. She also spent more...
Ashley Moody campaign touts 14 State Attorney endorsements

'I look forward to your continued stewardship these next four years.'. The re-election campaign of Attorney General Ashley Moody is rolling out 14 endorsements from State Attorneys in its latest show of strength. “Florida State Attorneys are trusted to uphold the rule of law and pursue those within their communities...
Public meeting on gender-affirming care rescheduled for Oct. 28 in Orlando

Florida Board of Medicine. The Florida National Organization for Women is helping to organize a rally. A public meeting on the efficacy of transgender care that was canceled last month after Hurricane Ian ravaged Southwest Florida has been rescheduled for Oct. 28 in Orlando. Members of the Florida Board of...
Gov. DeSantis delays property tax payments for Ian victims; wants Special Session

'The last thing we want is someone loses their home and then they get hit up for property taxes for a home that doesn’t exist anymore.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis is signing an executive order postponing property tax payments for residents severely affected by Hurricane Ian, which slammed Southwest Florida Sept. 28, bringing deadly storm surge, powerful winds and significant flooding to that area and Central Florida as it trudged through the peninsula.
New UF report paints grim picture of Hurricane Ian damage to agriculture

'We probably won’t see anything with any substance until after the election.'. A new University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IAFS) report is shedding light on the devastating impact Hurricane Ian had on the state’s agricultural industry. In its preliminary assessment of agricultural losses, UF/IAFS...
Planners looking to turn Florida sprawl into a development advantage

The idea is to improve the quality of life in these car-dependent places. Planning in Florida is not for amateurs. Powerful forces like the state’s growth, coupled with housing policies that have led to prices rising prohibitively high, along with annual disasters that criss-cross the state, create a need for sustainable development.
Gunster hosts 2nd annual Leadership Training Academy for Florida law students

More than 30 second- and third-year law students attended the academy. Gunster’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Committee recently hosted its second annual Leadership Training Academy (LTA) for law students across Florida. More than 30 second- and third-year law students attended the academy, which was established to serve and...
Federal disaster assistance for Hurricane Ian recovery tops $1B

FEMA: Individual assistance to Hurricane Ian victims tops the amount counted one year after Hurricane Michael. Twenty-two days since Hurricane Ian hit the Gulf Coast and forged a path of destruction across the state, the amount of federal recovery aid distributed to the state blew past the $1 billion mark.
