Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.16.22
It was a winning week for Lee County debris haulers, but not so much for Charlie Crist. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist will debate each other on Monday night, and both sides will believe they won. That’s the one thing we can be sure about as the...
floridapolitics.com
Hispanic GOP leaders rally around Carolina Amesty
EJ Otero, Tony Suarez and Dennis Freytes all just endorsed the Windemere Republican. Hispanic conservative leaders in Central Florida have started rallying around Republican Carolina Amesty’s House campaign. “Carolina Amesty makes our Hispanic community proud,” said E.J. Otero, a retired colonel and former congressional candidate. The support comes...
floridapolitics.com
‘Resilient economy’: Gov. DeSantis hails booming numbers in final pre-election jobs report
Unemployment is the lowest it's been since Jeb Bush was Governor. If the job market is what’s driving voters, Republicans will try to use the new September jobs report from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to summon a Red Wave on Election Day. The pre-election jobs report from...
floridapolitics.com
Laurel Lee unrolls endorsements, Alan Cohn demands policy answers ahead of CD 15 debate
The district is the most closely divided in Florida based on voter registration. As Democrat Alan Cohn and Republican Laurel Lee prepare to debate, both have stepped up messaging. Cohn has attacked positions held by Lee on abortion and Social Security, while Lee has unrolled endorsements from prominent Republicans. Lee...
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Fly like a birdie
This Veterans Day, Floridians will remember heroes of war and heroes of science. It’s been 75 years since the one and only Chuck Yeager — the famous test pilot forever immortalized in “The Right Stuff” — became the first human to “punch a hole in the sky” by shattering the sound barrier while flying an experimental Bell X-1 plane that reached Mach 1.
floridapolitics.com
Andrew Learned, Danny Alvarez each spend over $60K as election nears
As for fundraising, Learned slightly outraised Alvarez this period. Incumbent Democratic Rep. Andrew Learned and Republican challenger Danny Alvarez are spending big as the November General Election approaches — both dishing out more than $60,000 in the latest campaign finance reporting period as they face off for the newly drawn House District 69 seat.
floridapolitics.com
Janelle Perez adds $369K in post-Primary fundraising push for SD 38
As of the latest fundraising report, she’s $5K shy of having raised $1M this election cycle. Democratic local business owner Janelle Perez stacked nearly $369,000 in the 45 days following the Primary Election. Most of the money came through grassroots fundraising, nonprofits and law firms. She also spent more...
floridapolitics.com
Ashley Moody campaign touts 14 State Attorney endorsements
'I look forward to your continued stewardship these next four years.'. The re-election campaign of Attorney General Ashley Moody is rolling out 14 endorsements from State Attorneys in its latest show of strength. “Florida State Attorneys are trusted to uphold the rule of law and pursue those within their communities...
floridapolitics.com
Public meeting on gender-affirming care rescheduled for Oct. 28 in Orlando
Florida Board of Medicine. The Florida National Organization for Women is helping to organize a rally. A public meeting on the efficacy of transgender care that was canceled last month after Hurricane Ian ravaged Southwest Florida has been rescheduled for Oct. 28 in Orlando. Members of the Florida Board of...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis delays property tax payments for Ian victims; wants Special Session
'The last thing we want is someone loses their home and then they get hit up for property taxes for a home that doesn’t exist anymore.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis is signing an executive order postponing property tax payments for residents severely affected by Hurricane Ian, which slammed Southwest Florida Sept. 28, bringing deadly storm surge, powerful winds and significant flooding to that area and Central Florida as it trudged through the peninsula.
floridapolitics.com
Florida KidCare premiums can be waived for some, but not all, enrollees in Hurricane Ian’s path
Waiving the monthly premiums for 68,211 children in 26 counties would cost more than $3.4M per month. Florida’s health insurance provider for children is considering ways to help families who were hit by Hurricane Ian, but those who run the program say a blanket policy waiving monthly premium requirements isn’t in the works.
floridapolitics.com
New UF report paints grim picture of Hurricane Ian damage to agriculture
'We probably won’t see anything with any substance until after the election.'. A new University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IAFS) report is shedding light on the devastating impact Hurricane Ian had on the state’s agricultural industry. In its preliminary assessment of agricultural losses, UF/IAFS...
floridapolitics.com
Planners looking to turn Florida sprawl into a development advantage
The idea is to improve the quality of life in these car-dependent places. Planning in Florida is not for amateurs. Powerful forces like the state’s growth, coupled with housing policies that have led to prices rising prohibitively high, along with annual disasters that criss-cross the state, create a need for sustainable development.
floridapolitics.com
Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems
Spills happen all the time from overloaded plants and pipes, not just after a hurricane. Halloween is once again looming over us like a dark shadow, bidding us to buy tons of tooth-rotting candy, dress up in weird outfits (sexy Bob Ross, anyone?), and decorate our houses with skeletons, ghosts, and monsters. It’s also a time for telling scary stories.
floridapolitics.com
Gunster hosts 2nd annual Leadership Training Academy for Florida law students
More than 30 second- and third-year law students attended the academy. Gunster’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Committee recently hosted its second annual Leadership Training Academy (LTA) for law students across Florida. More than 30 second- and third-year law students attended the academy, which was established to serve and...
floridapolitics.com
Federal disaster assistance for Hurricane Ian recovery tops $1B
FEMA: Individual assistance to Hurricane Ian victims tops the amount counted one year after Hurricane Michael. Twenty-two days since Hurricane Ian hit the Gulf Coast and forged a path of destruction across the state, the amount of federal recovery aid distributed to the state blew past the $1 billion mark.
floridapolitics.com
St. Johns River is better, but tributaries need help, according to report and Riverkeeper
'In Central Florida, about 10 million gallons of sewage spilled into our tributaries.'. The good news for the St. Johns River is its health continues to improve. The bad news is its tributaries are not in great shape and need some attention. Hurricane Ian didn’t help matters. “In Central...
Comments / 0