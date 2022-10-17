ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Township, PA

Newswatch 16

Kids get 'wheel life experiences' in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The airport hosted the free event called 'Wheel Life Experiences' to give kids a chance to get up close and personal with planes and other airport vehicles. Children were able to go inside some of the vehicles and learn all about them, as well as...
Newswatch 16

Teen sleeping out to help the homeless in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A Luzerne County teen is raising awareness to shed light on homelessness by spending 24 hours outside. When we turned 16, most of us wanted a car for our birthday. But not Juliet Price; she's asking for donations to help those in need. Fifteen-year-old Juliet...
Newswatch 16

Chipping away at the housing crunch

SCRANTON, Pa. — Talk about a rarity these days a brand-new house ready to hit the market and at an affordable price. Scranton officials were the first to take the real estate tour in the city's Marvine Section. Two houses were built on a once-vacant property along North Main...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Duke

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Duke doesn't let it show, but just a few months ago, he was not in a good place. Now that the 3-year-old husky mix is living at Animal Resource Center near Bloomsburg, he is happier than ever, and rescue workers truly believe he feels grateful for his second chance.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Life-saving efforts recognized in the Lehigh Valley

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Under a tent outside Lehigh Valley Hospital in Bethlehem sat a room full of heroes. It's all for the 17th Annual Spirit of Courage Awards, highlighting the brave actions of people across the region in times of emergency. This year among the 27 honorees is five...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Spreading kindness for 'Go Orange Day' in Wayne County

HAWLEY, Pa. — Wayne County has gone orange. Orange bows hang all around Wallenpaupack Area High School. Wayne County Commissioners declared October 20th Go Orange Day. This effort is all part of Rachel's challenge. Rachel Scott was one of the teenagers killed in 1999 during the Columbine shootings. After she died, Rachel's parents found journals she had written with messages of kindness and how making one person's day a bit brighter can change their perspective.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

$830 heading to Weinberg Regional Food Bank for expansion

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Senator Bob Casey announced hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer money will be granted to the Weinberg Regional Food Bank in Pittston Township. "Get it through the whole process through a lot of scrutiny; these dollars have scrutiny applied to them that has never been applied before. And that's appropriate because taxpayers are making it possible," said Casey.
PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Colors of fall foliage in Carbon County

JIM THORPE, Pa. — The colors of fall foliage in Carbon County are set to be at their peak over the next few days. Just in time for the final weekend of the Jim Thorpe Fall Foliage Festival. "People love coming here. Last week was exceptionally busy. I expect...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Day dedicated to 100-year-old vet in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Lackawanna County Commissioners dedicated a day to a local veteran. The army veteran was born and raised in Scranton and served in Normandy, northern France, Rhineland, and central Europe. He received several awards during his service, including four bronze stars. The veteran was surprised and grateful...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Creepy Side of NEPA: Hauntings at the Keystone Theatre

TOWANDA, Pa. — On this episode of The Creepy Side of NEPA, we talk with the Bradford County Regional Arts Council. They spoke to us about some upcoming events, along with the history and paranormal stories surrounding the Keystone Theatre in Towanda, PA. Do you have a creepy story...
TOWANDA, PA
Newswatch 16

Butter prices impact bakeries ahead of holiday rush

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Inside Bakery Delite in Plains Township, staff are pumping out pies, cookies, and other sweet treats. With Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up, they're about to get slammed with orders. "Thousands, every single day going right up until a few days before Thanksgiving and Christmas. Two...
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Agri-tourism in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The state agriculture secretary stopped by Maylath Farm and Orchard in Sugarloaf Township. The goal is to promote Pennsylvania's farms and farmers markets this fall. Maylath Farm and Orchard is celebrating 15 years in the agri-tourism business. The Agricultural Department is also out with a...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Community supports woman with lung cancer

DUNMORE, Pa. — Dozens came out to support a woman in Lackawanna County on Sunday battling lung cancer. A fundraiser was held for Lisa Martino at the Fireside Martini Grill in Dunmore. Lisa has helped people as a dialysis technician in the community for 35 years. Now that she's...
DUNMORE, PA
