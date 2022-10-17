Read full article on original website
Kids get 'wheel life experiences' in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The airport hosted the free event called 'Wheel Life Experiences' to give kids a chance to get up close and personal with planes and other airport vehicles. Children were able to go inside some of the vehicles and learn all about them, as well as...
Teen sleeping out to help the homeless in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A Luzerne County teen is raising awareness to shed light on homelessness by spending 24 hours outside. When we turned 16, most of us wanted a car for our birthday. But not Juliet Price; she's asking for donations to help those in need. Fifteen-year-old Juliet...
Chipping away at the housing crunch
SCRANTON, Pa. — Talk about a rarity these days a brand-new house ready to hit the market and at an affordable price. Scranton officials were the first to take the real estate tour in the city's Marvine Section. Two houses were built on a once-vacant property along North Main...
16 To The Rescue: Duke
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Duke doesn't let it show, but just a few months ago, he was not in a good place. Now that the 3-year-old husky mix is living at Animal Resource Center near Bloomsburg, he is happier than ever, and rescue workers truly believe he feels grateful for his second chance.
Halloween trunk or treat benefits child with cancer
EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — More than a dozen vehicles were all decked out for the Halloween trunk or treat. The event was held at III Guys restaurant in Edwardsville, where many children dressed up in their Halloween costumes and came out to get some candy. There was also a basket raffle.
Life-saving efforts recognized in the Lehigh Valley
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Under a tent outside Lehigh Valley Hospital in Bethlehem sat a room full of heroes. It's all for the 17th Annual Spirit of Courage Awards, highlighting the brave actions of people across the region in times of emergency. This year among the 27 honorees is five...
Spreading kindness for 'Go Orange Day' in Wayne County
HAWLEY, Pa. — Wayne County has gone orange. Orange bows hang all around Wallenpaupack Area High School. Wayne County Commissioners declared October 20th Go Orange Day. This effort is all part of Rachel's challenge. Rachel Scott was one of the teenagers killed in 1999 during the Columbine shootings. After she died, Rachel's parents found journals she had written with messages of kindness and how making one person's day a bit brighter can change their perspective.
$830 heading to Weinberg Regional Food Bank for expansion
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Senator Bob Casey announced hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer money will be granted to the Weinberg Regional Food Bank in Pittston Township. "Get it through the whole process through a lot of scrutiny; these dollars have scrutiny applied to them that has never been applied before. And that's appropriate because taxpayers are making it possible," said Casey.
Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame slated for Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A new space in Luzerne County will be all about honoring the arts. Plans for the Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame were announced in Wilkes-Barre. Organizers say the Hall of Fame will honor Luzerne County natives, those who lived in the county, or...
Colors of fall foliage in Carbon County
JIM THORPE, Pa. — The colors of fall foliage in Carbon County are set to be at their peak over the next few days. Just in time for the final weekend of the Jim Thorpe Fall Foliage Festival. "People love coming here. Last week was exceptionally busy. I expect...
Cheaper garage parking coming to The Electric City
SCRANTON, Pa. — Some parking in the Electric City is getting cheaper. The Scranton Parking Authority announced the rate for garage parking will dip down to just $1 an hour for up to 10 hours. Right now, it's $4 for the first hour, with bigger increases every hour. The...
Day dedicated to 100-year-old vet in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Lackawanna County Commissioners dedicated a day to a local veteran. The army veteran was born and raised in Scranton and served in Normandy, northern France, Rhineland, and central Europe. He received several awards during his service, including four bronze stars. The veteran was surprised and grateful...
Creepy Side of NEPA: Hauntings at the Keystone Theatre
TOWANDA, Pa. — On this episode of The Creepy Side of NEPA, we talk with the Bradford County Regional Arts Council. They spoke to us about some upcoming events, along with the history and paranormal stories surrounding the Keystone Theatre in Towanda, PA. Do you have a creepy story...
Butter prices impact bakeries ahead of holiday rush
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Inside Bakery Delite in Plains Township, staff are pumping out pies, cookies, and other sweet treats. With Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up, they're about to get slammed with orders. "Thousands, every single day going right up until a few days before Thanksgiving and Christmas. Two...
Agri-tourism in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The state agriculture secretary stopped by Maylath Farm and Orchard in Sugarloaf Township. The goal is to promote Pennsylvania's farms and farmers markets this fall. Maylath Farm and Orchard is celebrating 15 years in the agri-tourism business. The Agricultural Department is also out with a...
Community supports woman with lung cancer
DUNMORE, Pa. — Dozens came out to support a woman in Lackawanna County on Sunday battling lung cancer. A fundraiser was held for Lisa Martino at the Fireside Martini Grill in Dunmore. Lisa has helped people as a dialysis technician in the community for 35 years. Now that she's...
Holley Ross Pottery to close at the end of October
PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — For more than three decades, Christine Piazzi has been decorating this showroom and greeting customers who walk through the doors here at Holley Ross Pottery in Greene Township. She started at the shop when she was just 14 years old. "This has been a kind...
U.S. Congress 8th District candidates debate in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — The campaign for Congress in northeastern Pennsylvania's Eighth Congressional District is one of the most closely watched races in the nation. It's a rematch of 2020 incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright versus Republican challenger Jim Bognet. The two men squared off in a debate at the WVIA...
Pocono Hearing Aid Center weighs pros and cons on over-the-counter hearing aids
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Every day, patients inside Monroe Hearing Aid Center in Stroudsburg get fitted for a pair of hearing aids. But after the Food and Drug Administration okayed rolling out over-the-counter hearing aids, the owner is worried many of those patients will turn to them. "We look at...
Pittston Area School District purchases four rifles, four shotguns
PITTSTON, Pa. — The Pittston Area School District is preparing for a day they hope never comes. "Well, unfortunately, in the world we live in, school shootings happen all the time, and you never know when and time is of the essence," said Superintendent Kevin Booth. The district bought...
