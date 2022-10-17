Read full article on original website
easternwv.edu
St. George Medical Clinic Scholarship awarded to Brooklyn Boyce
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. – Brooklyn Boyce, a student in Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s nursing program, has been awarded the inaugural St. George Medical Clinic Scholarship at Eastern. Boyce, a resident of Hampshire County, said she has wanted to be a nurse since she was a young...
WDTV
West Virginia man receives state’s first Master Angler Award
BOWDEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia angler has received the state’s first-ever Master Angler Award, a program that recognizes anglers for catching 22 fish over a wide range of species and ecosystems. Zach Adkins, an avid multi-species angler from Cabins, was given a plaque commemorating his accomplishment during...
su.edu
Celebrate Shenandoah’s Second Fall Festival On Main Campus
Join Shenandoah University in celebrating the return of its Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, on the Health & Life Sciences Building (HLSB) lawn. SU students, faculty and staff are invited to participate in this year’s activities, which begin with a field trip to a local pumpkin patch and apple orchard at 11 a.m. and include a club carnival, 3FiresOven food truck, petting zoo, s’mores and more. The festival concludes with a fireworks display at 9 p.m.
Daily Athenaeum
ACLU demands reversal of pride flag ban in schools, no response from Mon BOE
After a series of board meetings and protests, the Monongalia County Board of Education has reaffirmed their decision to ban pride flags in classrooms in a 3-2 vote to stop discussing the issue. The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia has responded. The board’s decision stemmed from a policy...
theriver953.com
WPD promotes their officers in a ceremony tomorrow 10/21
The annual event will be held at the Jim Barnett Park Recreation Center at 2 p.m. This will include the promotion of several of the department’s personnel including the promotion of Deputy Chief Amanda Behan. The 20 year veteran of the WPD will be sworn in as the City...
WTOP
Hard freeze expected; snow in far Western Md., W.Va.
The cold front that pushed through Monday night has brought the season’s coldest temperatures into early Tuesday, but the D.C. region is not done yet with the October chill. Wednesday will be a bit blustery with temperatures not moving too much from morning readings. Clear skies, light wind and fresh Canadian air will allow a hard frost to develop west of Interstate 95 where freeze warnings have been issued.
NBC12
October snow spotted in Virginia’s mountains
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - With less than two weeks to go before Halloween, parts of Virginia saw snow this week. In Highland County, snow could be seen on a Virginia Department of Transportation camera on Route 250. “Did someone say #snow?!?” VDOT posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning.
theriver953.com
W.Va. high speed chase runs through 2 counties
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office released more information on a high speed chase that ran through two counties in West Virginia. The report comes from Metro News out of West Virginia. The driver of a black Infiniti refused to stop when Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies attempted to pull...
West Virginia woman gets minimum sentence for meth
A Randolph County woman was sentenced Wednesday to spend a decade in prison on federal drug charges.
lootpress.com
Randolph County woman sentenced to 10 years for methamphetamine charge
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tara Lynn Leary, of Valley Head, West Virginia, was sentenced to 120 months of incarceration for a methamphetamine charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Leary, 32, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute at Least Fifty Grams...
theriver953.com
W.Va. Authorities ask for the public’s help in Arson cases
The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office announced the need for the public’s assistance in the investigation of a series of suspected arson cases. Eight different fires have occurred in the Capon Bridge and Augusta areas. Each of the fires have occurred in vacant structures with no injuries reported.
wvpublic.org
String Of Suspected Arsons In Hampshire County Leads To Investigation
A string of suspected arson fires in Hampshire County has led to an investigation by the state Fire Marshal’s office. Five fires happened mostly along Route 50 Thursday evening into Friday morning, all affecting vacant buildings within a 10 mile stretch between Augusta and Capon Bridge. Two similar fires...
West Virginia inmate planned to smuggle items in with officer in jail
Jarrail Lamont Smith, an inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Hazelton, was sentenced today to an additional 57 months of incarceration for a bribery charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Smith, 30, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Bribery of Public Officials” and one count of “Bribery of Public […]
wsvaonline.com
Shenandoah County Authorities Search for Basye Couple
BASYE, Va – Shenandoah County authorities are looking for a couple involved in an abduction. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, deputies responded to the 2800 block of Fairway Drive in the Basye area shortly before 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. At this point, authorities...
royalexaminer.com
Woodstock man killed in single-vehicle motorcycle crash at I-81/I-66 interchange in Warren County Saturday
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Warren County. The crash occurred Saturday (Oct. 15) at 7:15 p.m. along Interstate 81 (SB) on the off-ramp to Interstate 66 (EB). A 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on I-81 when it failed to maneuver a curve, ran off...
Deputies: ‘Squeak Bennett,’ 71, arrested after shooting dollar store light out, barricading himself in West Virginia home
A 71-year-old man who deputies say is known as "Squeak Bennett" was arrested Wednesday in Tucker County after he allegedly shot a light out at the dollar store in Parsons then barricaded himself inside his home.
West Virginia woman’s murder conviction reversed
A woman who was convicted of second-degree murder for the 2019 killing of her husband could face a new trial after her conviction and sentencing were reversed in the West Virginia Supreme Court on Monday.
WHSV
Police searching for Basye abduction suspect
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office says they have located the truck believed to be driven by Mitchell Markley Jr., who allegedly kidnapped April Cline from her home in Basye on Wednesday. Cline is reportedly safe, and with police, but police are still looking for...
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Warren County on Saturday
According to Virginia State Police, 49-year-old Paul D. Wiley of Woodstock was riding a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle heading south on I-81 near I-66 when he failed to navigate a curve, ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail.
