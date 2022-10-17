ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorefield, WV

easternwv.edu

St. George Medical Clinic Scholarship awarded to Brooklyn Boyce

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. – Brooklyn Boyce, a student in Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s nursing program, has been awarded the inaugural St. George Medical Clinic Scholarship at Eastern. Boyce, a resident of Hampshire County, said she has wanted to be a nurse since she was a young...
MOOREFIELD, WV
WDTV

West Virginia man receives state’s first Master Angler Award

BOWDEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia angler has received the state’s first-ever Master Angler Award, a program that recognizes anglers for catching 22 fish over a wide range of species and ecosystems. Zach Adkins, an avid multi-species angler from Cabins, was given a plaque commemorating his accomplishment during...
ELKINS, WV
su.edu

Celebrate Shenandoah’s Second Fall Festival On Main Campus

Join Shenandoah University in celebrating the return of its Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, on the Health & Life Sciences Building (HLSB) lawn. SU students, faculty and staff are invited to participate in this year’s activities, which begin with a field trip to a local pumpkin patch and apple orchard at 11 a.m. and include a club carnival, 3FiresOven food truck, petting zoo, s’mores and more. The festival concludes with a fireworks display at 9 p.m.
WINCHESTER, VA
theriver953.com

WPD promotes their officers in a ceremony tomorrow 10/21

The annual event will be held at the Jim Barnett Park Recreation Center at 2 p.m. This will include the promotion of several of the department’s personnel including the promotion of Deputy Chief Amanda Behan. The 20 year veteran of the WPD will be sworn in as the City...
WINCHESTER, VA
WTOP

Hard freeze expected; snow in far Western Md., W.Va.

The cold front that pushed through Monday night has brought the season’s coldest temperatures into early Tuesday, but the D.C. region is not done yet with the October chill. Wednesday will be a bit blustery with temperatures not moving too much from morning readings. Clear skies, light wind and fresh Canadian air will allow a hard frost to develop west of Interstate 95 where freeze warnings have been issued.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
NBC12

October snow spotted in Virginia’s mountains

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - With less than two weeks to go before Halloween, parts of Virginia saw snow this week. In Highland County, snow could be seen on a Virginia Department of Transportation camera on Route 250. “Did someone say #snow?!?” VDOT posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

W.Va. high speed chase runs through 2 counties

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office released more information on a high speed chase that ran through two counties in West Virginia. The report comes from Metro News out of West Virginia. The driver of a black Infiniti refused to stop when Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies attempted to pull...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Randolph County woman sentenced to 10 years for methamphetamine charge

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tara Lynn Leary, of Valley Head, West Virginia, was sentenced to 120 months of incarceration for a methamphetamine charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Leary, 32, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute at Least Fifty Grams...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
theriver953.com

W.Va. Authorities ask for the public’s help in Arson cases

The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office announced the need for the public’s assistance in the investigation of a series of suspected arson cases. Eight different fires have occurred in the Capon Bridge and Augusta areas. Each of the fires have occurred in vacant structures with no injuries reported.
AUGUSTA, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia inmate planned to smuggle items in with officer in jail

Jarrail Lamont Smith, an inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Hazelton, was sentenced today to an additional 57 months of incarceration for a bribery charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Smith, 30, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Bribery of Public Officials” and one count of “Bribery of Public […]
HAZELTON, WV
wsvaonline.com

Shenandoah County Authorities Search for Basye Couple

BASYE, Va – Shenandoah County authorities are looking for a couple involved in an abduction. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, deputies responded to the 2800 block of Fairway Drive in the Basye area shortly before 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. At this point, authorities...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Police searching for Basye abduction suspect

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office says they have located the truck believed to be driven by Mitchell Markley Jr., who allegedly kidnapped April Cline from her home in Basye on Wednesday. Cline is reportedly safe, and with police, but police are still looking for...
BASYE, VA

