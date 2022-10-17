ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronxville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Man accused of selling illegal fireworks at Hicksville store

Police say a New Hyde Park man has been arrested for illegally selling fireworks at a store in Hicksville. Police say the owner, 53-year-old Senthil Lakshamanan, was arrested Thursday during an investigation at Maharaja Farmers Market on South Broadway. According to police, they found several open bins of fireworks for...
HICKSVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy