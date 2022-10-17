Read full article on original website
News 12
Swatting incidents hit at least 9 Connecticut schools; triggers massive response in Stamford
Law enforcement agencies across the state responded to several schools for swatting incidents Friday morning as thousands of police officers gathered in East Hartford for the joint funeral of two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty. Calls to 911 falsely reported an active shooter and multiple injuries...
News 12
Repair Café: Volunteers in Rockland County repair items for free
Volunteers offered the community free repairs Saturday during at an event in Rockland County. The Repair Café at the Haverstraw Center allowed people to bring in any two items to be fixed, such as vacuums, heaters, toasters and furniture. The event takes place twice a year, moving from town...
Man shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
A man was shoved onto the tracks at the Myrtle-Wyckoff subway station in Brooklyn on Friday, according to the NYPD.
NYC officials pushing for Diwali to become school holiday
Diwali is one step closer to being recognized as a school holiday in New York City.
New affordable housing development brings vibrant look to Bronx
A new affordable housing development in the Bronx called El Boriquen brings a vibrant look to the borough alongside almost 150 new affordable housing units.
85-year-old woman says she has lived with broken apartment window for months
An 85-year-old Bronx resident says she has been living with a broken apartment window for months, and that the New York City Housing Authority hasn’t fixed it despite her many complaints.
Bridgeport nonprofit Helping Hands Outreach rallies to help mother of 5 with cancer
A Bridgeport nonprofit, Helping Hands Outreach, is heading up an effort to support a local mother of five who is battling an aggressive form of cancer.
News 12
Police: Man wanted for multiple groping incidents at NYC subway stations
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for multiple groping incidents at subway stations throughout New York City. Police say the suspect grabbed a 19-year-old woman's backside at the East 23rd Street and Park Avenue station in Manhattan last Friday. They believe he's also responsible...
Edison Township lights up the city for its first Diwali Festival
Diwali, one of the most important festivals in Hinduism, celebrates good over evil and light over darkness.
Police: No obvious signs of foul play in death of Princeton student
Officials say the death of a Princeton student on Thursday does not appear suspicious.
Longtime Hempstead educator, civil rights advocate leads 134th annual Homecoming Parade
A beloved educator and civil rights advocate in the Hempstead community is leading the 134th annual Homecoming Parade as grand marshal.
Family: Police-involved fatal shooting of Yoskar Feliz was ‘unjustified’
The family of Yoskar Feliz, who was killed in a police-involved shooting in January rallied Sunday outside of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx.
News 12
Man accused of selling illegal fireworks at Hicksville store
Police say a New Hyde Park man has been arrested for illegally selling fireworks at a store in Hicksville. Police say the owner, 53-year-old Senthil Lakshamanan, was arrested Thursday during an investigation at Maharaja Farmers Market on South Broadway. According to police, they found several open bins of fireworks for...
3 smoke shops shut down, marijuana and THC products seized by Yonkers police
A handful of smoke shops have been shut down as part of a crackdown on unlicensed marijuana and THC products in Yonkers.
Ridgewood residents alerted town's drinking water is contaminated with 'forever chemicals'
Residents received a repeat notice in the mail, yet again alerting them that their drinking water still was not in compliance with state standards and could possibly cause cancer and reproductive issues.
NYPD: Suspect wanted in NYC subway samurai sword attack
Police need the public's help in finding a man who they say attacked someone at a Manhattan subway station with a samurai sword Thursday morning.
ATM at Chase bank in Washingtonville robbed
Police say the ATM on East Main Street was broken into and significantly damaged around 5 a.m.
Neighbors demand Medford complex increase security after at least 4 vehicles had tires slashed
Residents of the Blue Ridge Condominium Complex say the issue has been happening for over a year.
NYC City Hall employee fired over comments on NYPD, migrant crisis
City hall staffer Christopher Baugh was fired Wednesday after his explicit comments disparaging the NYPD and the mayor's handling of the migrant crisis went public, officials say.
Luxury consignment store victims of apparent burglary
North Castle police could be seen this morning investigating the break-in at the Luxe store at 41 Maple Ave.
