MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Cops are collecting coats for a cause. The Michigan State Police (MSP) teamed up with the nonprofit In the Image to donate winter wear to families in need in Michigan. The police department needs help gathering coats before the weather becomes extreme. MSP has two collection locations in the western U.P. – one in Marquette at the 8th District Michigan State Police headquarters and one at the Calumet Michigan State Police Post.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO