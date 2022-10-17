Read full article on original website
St. Joseph’s Guild to host Fall Bazaar
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. church is celebrating fall this weekend. St. Joseph’s Parish in Ishpeming will host its 81st annual Fall Bazaar Saturday. The event will feature attractions such as craft vendors, book sales, and food vendors. The bazaar’s main event will be a white elephant sale featuring items that have been donated by the community.
Group dressed as Halloween witches paddle on Lake Superior
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of women dressed as witches gathered at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette on Friday night for a sunset paddle. The women, all dressed in Halloween costumes, took to Lake Superior on their paddle boards for a ride. After a week of snowy, windy...
Iron County senior center renovates roof with help of community
ALPHA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alpha-Mastodon Community Senior Center has needed a new roof for several years. After three years of fundraising, the project is nearly complete. “The roof was in terrible condition,” said Neil Adank, Alpha-Mastodon Community Senior Center Maintenance Manager. “As far as viewing it from the street, it looked terrible.”
The Ghost of Lighthouse Point tours has begun
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting Thursday, the Marquette Maritime Museum is hosting its 4th annual ‘Ghost of Lighthouse Point’ haunted tour. After Thursday you still have this Friday and Saturday to experience this event. Museum Director Hilary Billman goes on to describe what the tour will entail. “It...
Escanaba preschool sparks children’s interests while learning
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - From restaurants to weather, students at an Escanaba preschool are learning all about the real world. With new themes every week, educators can start to get kids curious about their surroundings. This week, the theme is the weather. “We are being creative, imaginative. We want kids...
Community rallies behind D.J. Jacobetti by donating clothes
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans is thanking the Marquette community for clothing donations following a laundromat fire back in September. The D.J. Jacobetti home has a contract with College Laundry. Clothes from home residents were lost when the facility caught fire on Sept. 29. Managers of Jacobetti say people came out and were able to replace all the clothes that were destroyed.
Dates announced for 2023 FIS Continental Cup at Pine Mountain Ski Jump
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The dates for the 2023 FIS Continental Cup at the historic Pine Mountain Ski Jump in Iron Mountain, Michigan have been released. According to the Kiwanis Ski Club, the competition will be Friday-Sunday, March 3-5 with a training day on Thursday, March 2. The ski...
NMU Hospitality Management program gets new space
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After 20 years Northern Michigan University’s Hospitality Management program is getting a new home. Formerly in the NMU Jacobetti Center, it has officially moved to the second floor of the Northern Center. NMU Hospitality Professor Loganne Glendening said the increased visibility in this new location will benefit the students.
Cops collect coats for a cause in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Cops are collecting coats for a cause. The Michigan State Police (MSP) teamed up with the nonprofit In the Image to donate winter wear to families in need in Michigan. The police department needs help gathering coats before the weather becomes extreme. MSP has two collection locations in the western U.P. – one in Marquette at the 8th District Michigan State Police headquarters and one at the Calumet Michigan State Police Post.
Rocky Horror Show returns to Masonic Theatre... with a twist
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A cult-classic musical is making its return to Marquette tomorrow, but this production comes with a twist. The musical set and theatre itself will be decorated like a haunted house. It’s the same storyline and characters you already know, but the show’s actors will be dressed...
The UPside - Oct. 10, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Crystal Falls Contemporary Center first opened in 1983 when community members wanted some type of youth center. A mission was created to provide a safe environment for local and visiting youth and adults to come together for fun, cultural, artistic activities, and enrichment. The center has no full-time employees and is run almost entirely by volunteers with funding from grants and donations by the community.
Grow and Lead organization hosts 14th annual nonprofit conference in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, laughter and conversation filled the Northern Center of Northern Michigan University, as attendees met for Grow and Lead’s 17th annual nonprofit conference. Grow and Lead is a nonprofit dedicated to helping other U.P. organizations and CEO Amy Quinn said this event serves many...
More than music: Marquette band seeks social justice with its compositions
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... get to know Northern Michigan University’s new president, catch nationally-renowned suicide prevention speaker Kevin Hines at Munising’s Mather Elementary, and pick up your free winter gear at Silver Creek Church. Plus... tune into this big band with a big mission....
UPDATE: One dead in house fire on West Magnetic Street in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Marquette City Fire Department officials can now confirm one person has died after a fire at a Marquette home today. According to a press release, the Marquette City Fire Department was dispatched to 511 W. Magnetic after a call about a possible chimney fire. When...
Escanaba Marine recruit loses 100 pounds in journey to serve country
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - One Marine recruit from Escanaba hopes his story can motivate others who need an extra push. 19-year-old Austin Stephens will leave Sunday for boot camp in San Diego. The journey to this point, however, has not been easy. When he first walked into Marine Staff Recruiter Caros Reinhold’s office, he had a long way to go to achieve his goal of becoming a Marine.
Marquette Township DDA hears public input at open house
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township’s Downtown Development Authority hosted an open house about its downtown development plan. Jason McCarthy, the Marquette Township Planning and Zoning Administrator, led the short presentation Thursday on the DDA development plan. The plan contains a number of projects including non-motorized path connectors,...
Medical students receive Mazzuchi Scholarship
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Six medical students from the U.P. Campus of Michigan State University College of Human Medicine were named recipients of the Mazzuchi Scholarship: Amanda Ziminski, Alexander Stamm, Oliva Wiese, David Klemet, Galloway Thurston, and Kyle Burton. Criteria for receiving the Mazzuchi Scholarship include the student’s interest in...
Meet NMU’s incoming president
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University will have a new face behind the president’s desk. Dr. Brock Tessman’s will start as NMU’s 17th president on February 1. Interim president Kerri Schuiling will continue to serve until then. Coming from Montana, the natural beauty and small communities...
One person dead in Marquette house fire
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – One person is dead after a house fire at 511 W Magnetic Street Friday evening. Marquette City Fire Department says that it was coming from the first floor of a two-story house. First Due engine reported fire on the first floor of a two-story residence. A three-man crew made entry with a 1.75” attack line and got a good knock down on the fire.
UPDATE: Menominee warehouse fire out
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday morning, the Menominee Fire Department announced the fire is out at the Menominee, Michigan warehouse fire site. According to the EPA, after a thorough examination by on-site personnel and thermal imaging by drone, no hot spots or fire were found. The fire department met with...
