ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Rowdies ready to make playoff run

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - From here on out, every practice means just a little more for the Tampa Bay Rowdies. "It definitely gets your adrenaline pumping," says head coach Neill Collins. On Saturday, the two-time defending USL Eastern Conference champions begin their march to a title with the start of...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Lakeland clinic focuses on recovery for long COVID patients

TAMPA, Fla. - Debilitating headaches, difficulty concentrating, and sleep problems are just some things people with long COVID deal with daily, but a clinic in Lakeland hopes to help. People suffering from long COVID know they have it, but it can be a struggle to convince others. Sometimes all it...
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

Operation Blue Roof extended through Nov. 1 for Sarasota, DeSoto, Charlotte, Lee and Charlotte residents

SARASOTA, Fla. - Homeowners living in hard-hit areas after Hurricane Ian have more time to get a temporary roof through the Operation Blue Roof program. The last day residents in Lee, Sarasota, DeSoto, Charlotte, and Collier can apply has been extended to Nov. 1. The program is free and provided at no cost to homeowners. It allows them to remain in their home as they continue to recover.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

FHP: Box truck passenger shot in I-4 traffic, troopers search for suspect

TAMPA, Fla. - Troopers are searching for a driver who shot at a passenger in a box truck while in a traffic backup on I-4 near I-275. The Florida Highway Patrol responded to Tampa General Hospital on October 13 after a 43-year-old St. Petersburg man said he was struck by a bullet. Troopers said he was the passenger inside a box truck when he was shot at while traveling westbound on I-4 near I-275.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

SunRunner transit debuts, connecting downtown St. Pete to St. Pete Beach

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - For the next six months, people will be able to get from downtown St. Petersburg to St. Pete Beach for free, and it all starts at 6 a.m. on Friday. Local and state leaders cut the ribbon at one of the SunRunner’s new stations in downtown St. Pete Thursday. The SunRunner is a new rapid bus service with a 10-mile route and 30 stations stopping at Tropicana Field, the Grand Central business district and St. Pete Beach, among other places.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
fox13news.com

SunRunner is up and running in Pinellas County

There is a new, easy and free way to get from downtown St. Pete to St. Pete Beach. After much anticipation, SunRunner buses are officially beginning their routes Friday morning.
fox13news.com

Filmmaker hopes to bolster teenager’s self-esteem with anti-bullying videos

TAMPA, Fla. - A Bay Area filmmaker is using videos to help stop teenage bullying. Fifteen-year-old Joshua McDuffie knows what it's like to be bullied. "It all began in eighth grade when I was bullied by a couple of individuals," said McDuffie. "They made rumors and physically threatened me and they would nonstop harass me."
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Missing 11-year-old boy found safe, Tampa police say

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police say they have found an 11-year-old boy who went missing Thursday morning, hours after he disappeared near his school. Investigators said the boy had last been seen around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of E. Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd, walking away from his school.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy