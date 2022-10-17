ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, IL

Proposed ordinance raises questions in Marshall

By Will Price
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Meug6_0icj3I0q00

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– When Aman Morgan first read about an ordinance being considered by the Marshall City Council, he was confused.

“I just, I don’t understand it,” he said. “I don’t see where the benefit is for it, where I’m at.”

Morgan is one of hundreds of property owners located just outside of the city limits who would be affected. The proposed ordinance would allow the city to extend it’s zoning rules to land up to a half mile outside the city’s limits, without annexing it. Illinois state law allows for municipalities to extend their zoning rules to land up to 1.5 miles outside its limits.

Morgan said he doesn’t think it’s fair that he has to follow their laws while not having a vote.

“It basically makes me subject to a lot of their rules but I don’t get any benefits, you know?” Morgan said. “I won’t get a tie on to any city utilities for it, I won’t get the benefit of the city police, I won’t get a vote in the city elections, but yet I’m subject to their rules.”

Mayor John Hasten said he’s sympathetic to those concerns. He said the city’s main priority is being able to have a say on businesses that will be directly outside their limits.

“The idea is, we want to prevent nuisances from adhering to the edge of the city. We think it’s for the general welfare of our public,” Hasten said. “We think it’s something that can benefit the people in the city of Marshall.”

Hasten referenced a situation that took place about 25 years ago, when the city spent hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to get an adult bookstore moved, as it was just outside city property.

“We think it’s for the benefit of all the citizens in Marshall, and for those surrounding the edge. I do understand the argument of, ‘We don’t get to vote for you, you can’t control us,’ I understand that, but I think the needs of the greater whole outweigh that part of it,” he said.

Hasten said existing businesses will be grandfathered in and will not be affected by the proposal.

“We want to protect those people and their occupations that are already there,” he said. “It’s the people wanting to come in and put in something that would be a detriment to the community.”

For example, a farmer like Morgan will have their land considered to be an agriculture zone, and he will not have to go through the city to continue his current operations.

Morgan said he still had concerns on what the process would be to expand what he does on his property. He recently invested in two grain bins, and hopes to add more in the coming years.

“I’m assuming everything I want to build from now on, I would actually have to go through the city and get a building permit for it,” Morgan said. “What happens, if I can’t expand to my operation I already got going, and I want to add another grain bin, what happens if they tell me no?”

Hasten said he was unclear of how expansion would work, but he believed those existing businesses should be allowed to expand as they see fit.

“That’s something I’m going to have to talk to the attorney about,” he said. “Expansion, in my opinion, if you have a business and you want to expand, you should be allowed to expand your business that’s already there.”

He added another reason they wanted to expand their zoning limits was to help accommodate businesses that may come in the future.

“We need the ability to plan our infrastructure to make sure we have the appropriate utilities in the right place so that we set things up for them,” he said. “We know where the general business area is going to be, that kind of thing is important for us too.”

A public hearing will be held with the Marshall City Council on Monday, Oct. 24th at 5:30 local time. Hasten said the city will look to vote on the ordinance at the council meeting held after that hearing, or possibly at the next one.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 9

Related
Effingham Radio

Update From Municipal Electrical Aggregate

Several area cities and counties have been working together to bid electric supply for our residents. The cities of Charleston, Effingham, Mattoon, and Paris along with Coles County are nearing the end of a contract with a rate of 4.19 cents per kilowatt hour. This rate will be expiring with the meter readings in December 2022.
COLES COUNTY, IL
freedom929.com

LOCAL / AREA NEWS BRIEF (10/22/22)

(OLNEY) The City of Olney Water Department will be switching the disinfectant in the water distribution system from free chloramine back to the normalchloramines next Wednesday, October 26th. The free chloramine was used over the past couple of weeks in conjunction with the City’s biannual hydrant flushing. Water customers may still notice a change in the taste of the water until all the free chloramine is completely out of the lines.
OLNEY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

DACC Continues Preparations for Casino Training

With the Golden Nugget Casino set to open at 204 Eastgate Drive on Danville’s east side this coming spring, Danville Area Community College continues plans to help train some of their employees. DACC Executive Director of Corporate Education Brittany Woodworth gave a presentation on her department to the DACC...
DANVILLE, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Edgar County Health Department – Elevated Budget? Approved Budget?

During the Edgar County Health Department Board meeting I raised a question regarding the compensation they were about to set for the two administrators as can be seen in the video below. The board approved their new salaries to be based on the last hourly rate before the illegal pay spike with a 3% increase as was outlined by Bellwether during the meeting.
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police to Conduct Nighttime Enforcement Patrols

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Richland and Jasper County during November. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations...
JASPER COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Fire officials stress safety amid dry, windy conditions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Around 3:30 a.m. EDT the National Weather Service released a special weather statement for central Indiana stating several counties are under a hazardous weather outlook for this afternoon and early evening. With a combination of winds, low humidity, and dry grounds, there are increased conditions for a chance of fire. […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

2 storage buildings destroyed in Vigo Co. fire

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two buildings being used for storage were destroyed in a fire Thursday. The fire happened on South All St. near SR-246 in southern Vigo County. Chief J.C. Gummere with the Pierson Township Fire Dept. said the call came in at 6:00 pm. There were no injuries reported. Chief Gummere said […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Effingham Radio

Former Jasper County Health Department Employee Facing Charges

The following has been released by the Jasper County Health Department on their Facebook Page:. The Jasper County Health Department has been made aware of new criminal charges filed against a former Health Department employee. The Jasper County Health Department immediately notified the proper authorities once it became known that possible fraud had taken place, and has cooperated in the proceeding investigations. The Jasper County Health Department intends to continue its cooperation with Attorney General Raoul’s office in the upcoming criminal matter.
WTWO/WAWV

Lost Creek Color Run Fundraiser

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Local elementary school students took part in one of their favorite school events this afternoon! It was the Color Run at Lost Creek Elementary School in Terre Haute. Participants ran a mile past three different color stations. It’s an activity the kids look forward to every year. Kyle Kirchner, 5th […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Thousands celebrate Homecoming at ISU

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Saturday was packed with activities from sunrise to sunset, as thousands of Sycamore alumni flooded back to Terre Haute this weekend. 1986 graduate Kurt Bell said the itinerary was the last thing on his mind. “It’s really pretty simple,” he said, when asked what he was looking forward to this weekend.  […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Champaign Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes $100k worth of marijuana

URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that more than 22 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated $100,000, were recently seized during a search of a home in Urbana Township. The Sheriff’s Office is also looking for two suspects in connection to that seizure. Officials said that in light […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WTHI

Vermillion Co. receives grant for park improvements

VERMILLION Co., Ind. (WTHI)- Two Vermillion County Parks will receive some new improvements. The county parks department will be installing a new playground at Dana Park. An exercise trail and stations will also be placed at Perrysville Park. This is all made possible through a $20,000 grant from the Duke...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Power of the Purse returning to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (GOOD DAY LIVE) — The United Way of the Wabash Valley is once again holding the Power of the Purse program to support early childhood education through their Success by Six program. In the attached interview, Julie is joined by the United Way’s Abby Desboro and...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Danville railroad crossings closing for rail replacement

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Danville will need to adjust their travel routes over the next few days as Norfolk Southern closes several railroad crossings throughout the city. These crossings have been closed intermittently over the last month; Assistant City Engineer Eric Childers said one such closure was to lay temporary rails ahead of […]
DANVILLE, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shiloh School Student Created “Hit List” of Fellow Students –

HUME, IL. (ECWd) – Letter issued to parents:. At Shiloh CUSD #1, we work diligently to keep students safe and maintain open lines of communication with our families. It’s extremely important for us to make sure you have the facts directly from us. The district implemented our Threat...
SHILOH, IL
WTWO/WAWV

ISU announces March On! Award recipients

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University has announced the March On! Award recipients for 2022. The honorees include Steve and Gloria Bailey, Dr. Robert and Susan Guell, Jack and Joyce Rentschler, and the company Endress + Hauser. In recognition of the exceptional alumni who have assisted the university in its goals, the March […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

9th annual ‘Kids for Coats” benefits hundreds in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The line was out the door at the Sullivan County 4-H Fairgrounds on Saturday, as the Sullivan County Salvation Army hosted hundreds of kids for their 9th annual “coats for kids” event. Michele Smith, the chairman for the advisory council of Sullivan County’s Salvation Army, said they handed out 306 coats, hats […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
roadtirement.com

Chief Tecumseh statue

It is always fun when travelling to come across an interesting attraction. We found this striking likeness of the famous Chief Tecumseh near the Wabash River levee in Vincennes, Indiana. The statue is the creation of Peter “Wolf” Toth, a Hungarian artist, and is the most recent addition (the 74th) to the “The Trail of Whispering Giants” series of statues scattered across the country.
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Camp Navigate to start after-school program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Camp Navigate cut the ribbon Wednesday on a new space that will provide after-school care for kids. It will be located at “The Lab” on Locust street in Terre Haute’s Ryves neighborhood. Centerpoint Energy Foundation donated 70 thousand dollars for the next three years to help make this a reality. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy